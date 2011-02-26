Open source packages published on the npm and PyPI repositories were laced with code that stole wallet credentials from dYdX developers and backend systems and, in some cases, backdoored devices, researchers said.

"Every application using the compromised npm versions is at risk ...." the researchers, from security firm Socket, said Friday. "Direct impact includes complete wallet compromise and irreversible cryptocurrency theft. The attack scope includes all applications depending on the compromised versions and both developers testing with real credentials and production end-users."

Packages that were infected were:

npm (@dydxprotocol/v4-client-js): 3.4.1

1.22.1

1.15.2

1.0.31 PyPI (dydx-v4-client): 1.1.5post1

dYdX is a decentralized derivatives exchange that supports hundreds of markets for "perpetual trading," or the use of cryptocurrency to bet that the value of a derivative future will rise or fall. Socket said dYdX has processed over $1.5 trillion in trading volume over its lifetime, with an average trading volume of $200 million to $540 million and roughly $175 million in open interest. The exchange provides code libraries that allow third-party apps for trading bots, automated strategies, or backend services, all of which handle mnemonics or private keys for signing.

[...] The malicious code available on PyPI contained the same credential theft function, although it also implemented a remote access Trojan (RAT) that allowed the execution of new malware on infected systems. The backdoor received commands from dydx[.]priceoracle[.]site. The domain was registered on January 9, 17 days before the malicious package was uploaded to PyPI.