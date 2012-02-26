from the privacy-or-cloud dept.
https://arstechnica.com/google/2026/02/google-recovers-deleted-nest-video-in-high-profile-abduction-case/
Like most cloud-enabled home security cameras, Google's Nest products don't provide long-term storage unless you pay a monthly fee. That video may not vanish into the digital aether right on time, though. Investigators involved with the high-profile abduction of Nancy Guthrie have released video from Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera—video that was believed to have been deleted because Guthrie wasn't paying for the service.
[...]
If you don't pay anything, Google only saves three hours of event history. After that, the videos are deleted, at least as far as the user is concerned.
[...]
Expired videos are no longer available to the user, and Google won't restore them even if you upgrade to a premium account later. However, that doesn't mean the data is truly gone. Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1, and at first, investigators said there was no video of the crime because the doorbell camera was not on a paid account. Yet, video showing a masked individual fiddling with the camera was published on February 10.
[...]
In statements made by investigators, the video was apparently "recovered from residual data located in backend systems." It's unclear how long such data is retained or how easy it is for Google to access it. Some reports claim that it took several days for Google to recover the data.
[...]
There is a temptation to ascribe some malicious intent to Google's video storage setup. After all, this video expired after three hours, but here it is nine days later. That feels a bit suspicious on the surface, particularly for a company that is so focused on training AI models that feed on video.
[...]
every event recorded by the camera is going to Google's servers, and it's probably recoverable long past the deletion timeline stipulated in the company's policy.
[...]
there are still more traditional "DVR" security cameras, which record footage to dedicated local storage. Many NAS boxes also have support for storing and managing video from select security cameras. If you're sending video to the cloud, you can't expect it will be totally gone even if you no longer have access to it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 13, @06:56AM
I'm sure Google has other paying customers, like the NSA, FBI and CIA.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday February 13, @07:38AM (6 children)
It's always safe to assume whatever Google does runs contrary to your best interests: either they're garnishing their bottom line directly at your expense, or they're garnishing their bottom line by collaborating with the fascist US powers that be, ultimately at your expense also.
If you don't want Google to hurt your privacy or your community's, don't install Google trojan devices in your home.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Captival on Friday February 13, @09:20AM (4 children)
How dare these evil racist fascist Hitlers do something so evil such as attempting to help rescue a kidnapped old woman?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Friday February 13, @10:28AM
It is not the act that is the issue. Its the fact that they have built a massive surveillance and control grid which is anathema to freedom and liberty, and the admission that when they tell you something is "deleted" it doesn't mean it really is, just means they hide it from you. Some have long suspected that these big tech companies never really delete your data, but we had no proof until now.
Its proof that we can't trust them to be honest, for this or for anything else they say. Hell for all we know this "residual data located in backend systems" is the NSAs own servers, but they can't come out and say they have been funneling everybodies data to the government en masse.
The fact this is one example of the tools of mass control doing something positive does not change the above. Overall to society it is a net negative if not an outright danger.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday February 13, @02:39PM
Insert Meme: Not even wrong.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aafcac on Friday February 13, @04:31PM
Do you think that fascist governments start by putting a bunch of surveillance stuff in place to explicitly track dissidents? No, they generally do it for reasons that are harder to disagree with. But, anytime that massive amounts of data is being collected you have the risk of it being abused. And it pretty much always is abused eventually. Or did you miss that LOVINT scandal where spies were abusing their access to data to spy on loved ones?
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Friday February 13, @05:04PM
All i can say is WHOOOOOOSH!
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Friday February 13, @04:49PM
What exactly is malicicious about storing data? I haven't read the terms of service for the Nest storage feature (no-one does) but I'll assume the deal is that if you pay Google money they store the data. That is not the same as if you don't pay them money they don't store the data. As to what they use it for, that's a given: training AI and gathering personal data. Undoubtedly there is something in the contract that covers any usage imaginable. Malicious? Malicious implies intent to harm. Google just want power and money while accepting some degree of collateral damage to its customers.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Friday February 13, @12:46PM
I agree with the sentiment that Google is evil by now, although they still support the public in limited ways (Google Scholar comes to mind). Still I would like to add some nuance. In science, the data life cycle for (indirect) personal identifiable data is strictly regulated including data access and retention time. However, the loophole remains backups. If backups are done right, they cannot be easily deleted, maybe there is removable media that would have to be physically retrieved. It is usually okay to exempt backups from the data management plan as long as backups are encrypted and are eventually rotated out.
I personally believe that deletion of backups should be a manual process as otherwise data catastrophes keep lurking. Not knowing the details of this case, Google might well have had these copies as part of the backup strategy (residual data: nice euphemism you have there). Google does take backups seriously.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by gnuman on Friday February 13, @03:11PM (3 children)
Data storage at google is probably very linear. Google has this Big Table for data storage. It means things get stored in many places for redundancy. And most of the data storage is probably optimized for *storing* not retrieval. Like everyone today is next great YouTuber with 2 views. So, how do you organize for efficient storage with that type of content?
1. you write linearly at high throughput
2. you mark some things in index for removal later, but you don't remove anything.
3. once you fill up storage, you move on to next storage
4. old storage is only re-used once it's at least some %% free space. Then those sectors are overwritten.
Remember, this Big Table is mostly on spinning disks. So, deleted things are marked for removal, but I would expect many days before some of the storage is actually reused.
This is not malice. This is just tech on giant scale. And to retrieve that data probably requires some ESR to dig through the BigData storage tables and hope they get some copies of said data before it's actually purged. It process probably works fine for Nest videos in emergencies but doesn't work so well when you clear large amount of storage from Australian Pension Fund provider.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday February 13, @03:40PM (2 children)
It's no accident Goggle removed "don't be evil" from their corporate code of conduct way back in 2018.
Retrieving the data was trivial. The days it took, were no doubt due to high level meetings on whether this deceitful practice should be disclosed to the public. The laughably absurd "residual data" explanation given was most certainly a result of those meetings.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by gnuman on Friday February 13, @03:52PM
Once you think up conspiracies, you see them everywhere. They multiply faster than cockroaches.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Reziac on Saturday February 14, @02:18AM
"Don't be evil" wasn't a motto, it was an admonition: WE are the ones who are not supposed to misbehave.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 13, @04:46PM
Is the FBI treating them as seriously? Certainly the press isn't! Our obsession with celebrity is worse the Brits with their Royal Family.
As far as old videos go, we already know the NSA has everything, and so does Google/Meta/etc. That's not even up for debate. There is no controversy. Why is anybody treating it as such?