Ariel Novoplansky, an evolutionary ecologist at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, was among those who objected to the study's publication—so much so that he co-authored the new critique with his Ben-Gurion colleague Hezi Yizhaq. He thinks it's far more likely that the spikes in bioelectrical activity were due to temperature shifts or lightning strikes.

"My serious doubts had arisen from the very basic premise regarding the adaptive rationale the entire study hinged upon—namely, that those trees would be functionally affected by such a minor 'passing cloud' effects of such a (very) partial eclipse [with] a mere 10.5 percent reduction in sunlight for two hours," Novoplansky told Ars. "I then thought about the possibility that thunderstorms might be involved in the heightened 'anticipatory' electrical activity of the trees, and it rolled from there."

[...] "This field of plant behavior/communication is rampant with poorly designed 'studies' that are then twisted into a narrative that promotes personal worldviews and/or enhances personal celebrity," said James Cahill, a plant ecologist at the University of Alberta in Calgary, Canada, who voiced objections when the original paper was published and is cited in Novoplansky's acknowledgements. "The textbook example of this is the [Suzanne] Simard 'mother tree' debacle. Ariel is trying to get the science back on track, as are many of us."

[...] "He puts forward logical alternative hypotheses," said Cahill of Novoplansky's critique. "The original work should have tested among a number of different hypotheses rather than focusing on a single interpretation. This is in part what makes it pseudoscience and promoting a worldview."

[...] Chiolerio and Gagliano stand by their research, saying they have always acknowledged the preliminary nature of their results. "We measured [weather-related elements like] temperature, relative humidity, rainfall and daily solar radiation," Chiolerio told Ars. "None of them shows strong correlation with the transients of the electrome during the eclipse. We did not measure environmental electric fields, though; therefore, I cannot exclude effects induced by nearby lightnings. We did not have gravitational probes, did not check neutrinos, cosmic rays, magnetic fields, etc."

"I'm not going to debate an unpublished critique in the media, but I can clarify our position," Gagliano told Ars. "Our [2025] paper reports an empirical electrophysiological/synchrony pattern in the eclipse window, including changes beginning prior to maximum occultation, and we discussed candidate cues explicitly as hypotheses rather than demonstrated causes. Describing weather/lightning as 'more parsimonious' is not evidence of cause. Regional lightning strike counts and other proxies can motivate a competing hypothesis, but they do not establish causal attribution at the recording site without site-resolved, time-aligned field measurements. Without those measurements, the lightning/weather account remains a hypothesis among other possibilities rather than a supported or default explanation for the signals we recorded."