Controversial 2025 study "represents the encroachment of pseudoscience into the heart of biological research":
Last year, a team of scientists presented evidence that spruce trees in Italy's Dolomite mountains synchronized their bioelectrical activity in anticipation of a partial solar eclipse—a potentially exciting new insight into the complexities of plant communication. The findings naturally generated media interest and even inspired a documentary. But the claims drew sharp criticism from other researchers in the field, with some questioning whether the paper should even have been published. Those initial misgivings are outlined in more detail in a new critique published in the journal Trends in Plant Science.
For the original paper, Alessandro Chiolerio, a physicist at the Italian Institute of Technology, collaborated with plant ecologist Monica Gagliano of Southern Cross University and several others conducting field work in the Costa Bocche forest in the Dolomites. They essentially created an EKG for trees, attaching electrodes to three spruce trees (ranging in age from 20 to 70 years) and five tree stumps in the forest.
Those sensors recorded a marked increase in bioelectrical activity during a partial solar eclipse on October 22, 2022. The activity peaked mid-eclipse and faded away in its aftermath. Chiolerio et al. interpreted this spike in activity as a coordinated response among the trees to the darkened conditions brought on by the eclipse. And older trees' electrical activity spiked earlier and more strongly than the younger trees, which Chiolerio et al. felt was suggestive of trees developing response mechanisms—a kind of memory captured in associated gravitational effects. Older trees might even transmit this knowledge to younger trees, the authors suggested, based on the detection of bioelectrical waves traveling between the trees.
Soon, other plant scientists weighed in, expressing strong skepticism and citing the study's small sample size and large number of variables, among other concerns. Justine Karst, a forest ecologist at the University of Alberta in Canada, unfavorably compared Chiolerio et al.'s findings to a 2019 study claiming evidence for the controversial "wood-wide web" concept, in which trees communicate and share resources via underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi. Karst co-authored a 2023 study demonstrating insufficient evidence for the wood-wide-web.
Ariel Novoplansky, an evolutionary ecologist at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, was among those who objected to the study's publication—so much so that he co-authored the new critique with his Ben-Gurion colleague Hezi Yizhaq. He thinks it's far more likely that the spikes in bioelectrical activity were due to temperature shifts or lightning strikes.
"My serious doubts had arisen from the very basic premise regarding the adaptive rationale the entire study hinged upon—namely, that those trees would be functionally affected by such a minor 'passing cloud' effects of such a (very) partial eclipse [with] a mere 10.5 percent reduction in sunlight for two hours," Novoplansky told Ars. "I then thought about the possibility that thunderstorms might be involved in the heightened 'anticipatory' electrical activity of the trees, and it rolled from there."
[...] "This field of plant behavior/communication is rampant with poorly designed 'studies' that are then twisted into a narrative that promotes personal worldviews and/or enhances personal celebrity," said James Cahill, a plant ecologist at the University of Alberta in Calgary, Canada, who voiced objections when the original paper was published and is cited in Novoplansky's acknowledgements. "The textbook example of this is the [Suzanne] Simard 'mother tree' debacle. Ariel is trying to get the science back on track, as are many of us."
[...] "He puts forward logical alternative hypotheses," said Cahill of Novoplansky's critique. "The original work should have tested among a number of different hypotheses rather than focusing on a single interpretation. This is in part what makes it pseudoscience and promoting a worldview."
[...] Chiolerio and Gagliano stand by their research, saying they have always acknowledged the preliminary nature of their results. "We measured [weather-related elements like] temperature, relative humidity, rainfall and daily solar radiation," Chiolerio told Ars. "None of them shows strong correlation with the transients of the electrome during the eclipse. We did not measure environmental electric fields, though; therefore, I cannot exclude effects induced by nearby lightnings. We did not have gravitational probes, did not check neutrinos, cosmic rays, magnetic fields, etc."
"I'm not going to debate an unpublished critique in the media, but I can clarify our position," Gagliano told Ars. "Our [2025] paper reports an empirical electrophysiological/synchrony pattern in the eclipse window, including changes beginning prior to maximum occultation, and we discussed candidate cues explicitly as hypotheses rather than demonstrated causes. Describing weather/lightning as 'more parsimonious' is not evidence of cause. Regional lightning strike counts and other proxies can motivate a competing hypothesis, but they do not establish causal attribution at the recording site without site-resolved, time-aligned field measurements. Without those measurements, the lightning/weather account remains a hypothesis among other possibilities rather than a supported or default explanation for the signals we recorded."
Journal Reference:
• Alessandro Chiolerio, Monica Gagliano, Silvio Pilia, et al.; Bioelectrical synchronization of Picea abies during a solar eclipse. R Soc Open Sci. 1 April 2025; 12 (4): 241786. https://doi.org/10.1098/rsos.241786
• Novoplansky, Ariel et al. Eclipse of reason: debunking speculative anticipatory behavior in trees, Trends in Plant Science, Volume 0, Issue 0
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Friday February 13, @08:19PM
I guess the initial thing here is why they would even have this ability. As absolutely mind-blowing as it is to be there for an eclipse, it only lasts a few minutes and a given region does not see many of them over a span that's required for evolution to take place. If AI is to believed a specific part of the world will get an eclipse roughly 1 time in 4 centuries. Meaning that there's basically no chance of eclipses actually influencing evolution in any direction.