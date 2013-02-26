https://www.theregister.com/2026/02/09/taiwan_us_chip_production/
Taiwan's vice-premier has ruled out relocating 40 percent of the country's semiconductor production to the US, calling the Trump administration's goal "impossible."
In an interview broadcast on the CTS channel, vice premier Cheng Li-chiun said she made clear to US officials that Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem cannot be moved and its most advanced technologies will remain domestic.
"When it comes to 40 or 50 percent of production capacity being moved to the United States... I have made it very clear to the US side that this is impossible," she said, according to The Straits Times.
Cheng led Taiwan's January's trade delegation to Washington, which secured reduced US tariffs on Taiwanese goods - from 20 percent to 15 percent - in exchange for increased investment into America's tech sector.
At the time, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC the deal aimed to relocate 40 percent of Taiwan's entire chip manufacturing and production capacity to America.
A Department of Commerce release cast the agreement as a "massive reshoring of America's semiconductor sector."
Taiwan, which produces more than 60 percent of global semiconductors and roughly 90 percent of the world's most advanced chips, insists it gained this leadership position by investing in the tech when other countries didn't.
Former Intel chief Pat Gelsinger supports this view, publicly stating a couple of years ago that countries like Korea, Taiwan, and China put in place long-term industrial policies and investment in chipmaking, while the US and European nations failed to do the same.
Cheng reiterated this in her interview, saying that "an industrial ecosystem built up over decades cannot be relocated."
Taiwan views its semiconductor dominance as strategic defense against Chinese aggression. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and threatens reunification by force if necessary. Even Lutnick acknowledged this "silicon shield" dynamic last year, noting China's open ambitions:
"We need their silicon, the chips so badly that we'll shield them, we'll protect them."
TSMC considered relocating its chip fabs in 2024 due to China threats but decided against the idea given the difficulties.
Any Chinese invasion would devastate the global tech sector, as The Register pointed out recently. Most of Nvidia's GPUs are made in Taiwan, as are AMD's processors and Qualcomm's smartphone chips. The supply of these would be cut off by any invasion, and there is no other source these companies can easily turn to.
(Score: 5, Funny) by FunkyLich on Friday February 13, @03:14PM (2 children)
... no wait...
... slap the tariffs to them!
... no wait.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bussdriver on Friday February 13, @06:28PM (1 child)
Trump did slap tariffs on them like an idiot and backtracked like an idiot.
You've got to be a buddy of Epstein, living next door and not know anything odd is going on.... be that stupid... and Lutnick must be that kind of stupid.
WTF? Taiwan is only alive today because China wants it for it's industry and doesn't want to destroy that in an invasion. The USA today only helps Taiwan because of it's industry. Trump is fine with communists, pedophiles, and anything that gives HIM what he wants. His iPhones needing chips is probably the only reason that convinced him so he hasn't sold out Taiwan.
Taiwan needs to spend a tiny $$ building empty shit in the USA, slap Trumps name on some buildings, give him some gold brick and it'll be fine until the guy dies soon. Wait him out. The price of 1 fighter jet worth of gold gifts and maybe a virgin "assistant" is a low low price to buy off Trump.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 14, @06:08PM
Lutnick is that kind of complicit. He's on the list of names of perpetrators the FBI was tracking before Alexander Acosta cut a deal to protect Epstein.
Trump is in the Epstein files, as a conspirator (organizier, actually) of an international rape trafficking ring.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Username on Friday February 13, @03:34PM (24 children)
>Any Chinese invasion would devastate the global tech sector, as The Register pointed out recently. Most of Nvidia's GPUs are made in Taiwan, as are AMD's processors and Qualcomm's smartphone chips. The supply of these would be cut off by any invasion, and there is no other source these companies can easily turn to.
China and the United States considers the island of Taiwan Chinese. So the above statement feels like some kind of psyop. If I put myself in China's perspective, it would be like, "if the US invades California it would devastate the global tech sector because Google and Facebook were started there." Why would the US invade itself.
Unless there is something Taiwanese locals know and are hiding it for some reason, this seems like BS.
(Score: 5, Informative) by gnuman on Friday February 13, @03:49PM (15 children)
Taiwan is China - both sides agree. I do not understand what's so confusing? It's politics.
It would be like if Hawaii was run my Maoists and then say they are the true government of US, with their own Army and independent politically from continental US. That's the situation with Taiwan. The only real solution here is to wait until both sides come to a political agreement.
And keep in mind. Taiwan was quite authoritarian. It only switched to democratic elections in the 90s as it kept losing allies to PRC. Maybe somethign to keep in mind for US -- if you want to be totalitarian, ok, but don't expect to have many friends. Having no friends can be very expensive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 13, @04:06PM
Car analogy, please.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by bussdriver on Friday February 13, @05:07PM (4 children)
Anybody just has to look it up... except I suppose since China is spending $$$ to run a false narrative you could get suckered...
Taiwan is where people ran to escape and found refuge there; FROM THE MAOISTS! They have run independently with foreign support for a long time. They were recognized as separate by many nations around the world but slowly and shrewdly, China has threatened a reversal from every nation except the USA (and it's puppet, the UK.)
The UK maybe could be argued to be part of of the USA and it's similar in independence. But everybody formally recognizes the UK as separate...unless Trump wants to say that is a rogue state of the USA; after decades of that kind of pressure only a few would formally recognize the UK. Like Taiwan (except the USA is not at all shrewd.)
(Score: 3, Informative) by gnuman on Saturday February 14, @08:09AM (3 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Taiwan_(1945%E2%80%93present) [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Republic_of_China_(1912%E2%80%931949) [wikipedia.org]
Calling yourself "Republic of China" seems to be a first clue.
But of course we know the rest. It's even on the wiki for people to educate themselves.
Finally, I'm rather certain that Taiwan declaring itself independent state from China would be the end of Taiwan, both militarily and otherwise. Just like no one wants to see PRC military try to seize the island, no one wants Taiwan provoke PRC into doing that and declaring formal independence is definitely a red line known about for decades -- US told Taiwan that any declaration of independence means Taiwan is on its own. So, like I wrote, the only solution is political and external nations are putting pressure on PRC to make sure that this remains so with the caveat that Taiwan's government doesn't force the issue. PRC says "China is patient", and hopefully that is true because reconciliation seems generations away at this point.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @05:35PM
Your paragraph illustrates why this is such a goofball subject. Taiwan has 75 years of independence from mainland China. Why is there still a "red line"? Reconciliation is a two-way street. And given what happened to Hong Kong with the Chinese government's ever growing suppression of what made the city great, there's not much of a case for reconciliation at present.
My view? The Chinese people need to take charge of their government. Else it will continue to generate much bigger problems than the relatively minor one of being unable to reconcile with Taiwan.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday February 15, @06:23PM (1 child)
> the only solution is political
The only political solution china recognises is complete control e.g. Hong Kong. China does not recognise self determination as a thing.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by gnuman on Sunday February 15, @07:06PM
Sure, but this goes both ways. CCP didn't exist some 100 years ago (105 looking at google). China is 4000+ years old. CCP is just the current government of China and that changes based on various factors. In 100 years maybe CCP is no longer existing?
Secondly, Hong Kong reunification happened as any reunification should happen -- peacefully. Reunification doesn't give you too many guarantees though. It's a leap of faith. Whenever Taiwan reunifies with China, it must also be a peaceful transition.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday February 13, @06:55PM (8 children)
It would be like if most of the West Coast of the USA were British, using your argument.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FunkyLich on Saturday February 14, @07:56AM (7 children)
Which is exactly how it was, until the British gave it up. Whether willing or with no other choice because of conflict, that is irrelevant.
Taiwan *is* China. It's not that difficult to grasp the generic notion of: "County A has an internal Civil War. Loosing side escapes to an island which is part of Country A. The winners are way too occupied with rebuilding the country after a war to chase them, so they let them be, temporarily. All this does not nullify the fact that said island is still part of Country A as the winners of the civil war of Country A never said they have given it up, rather they have always kept the position that the loosing end will come to their senses and return to join the winners on their own will."
Taiwan is left alone as is simply because it is in China's interests to be that way, in ways that I might not even fully understand and are longer term and further reaching than what my mind can think of right now. I'd imagine that having the situation that way as an alibi and justification for whatever suites them in the international political scene is a big portion of those interests. But ultimately, as much as it might not seem desirable for some, Taiwan *is* China.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @08:16AM (5 children)
The fact that Taiwan is a completely independent country and has been that way for 75 years nullifies your entire post. Ignore the goofy propaganda and diplomacy stances. They are reality challenged.
War with the US. It's not just the nuclear weapons. It's the utter failure of Communist-side military doctrine over the past 60 years. Sure, China hasn't done badly in proxy fights like the Korean War or the Vietnam War. But it's got to give them pause to see the one-sided, lightning wars like the Six Days War or the two wars concerning Iraq (the Persian Gulf War and the subsequent Invasion of Iraq). Someone has to asking themselves: how do we avoid getting beat that badly? There are ways, but they presently involve either building a better military, beating the US in a way that doesn't involve a straight-up military fight, or through peaceful unification.
Because of reasons that "I might not even fully understand and are longer term and further reaching than what my mind can think of right now".
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Saturday February 14, @08:27AM (4 children)
"The more you sweat in Peacetime, The less you bleed during War." (Chinese proverb)
Tell us, in the last decades, which are the ones that have been sweating and which are the ones that have been getting fatter?
(Score: 2) by quietus on Saturday February 14, @08:49AM (2 children)
The ordinary people in China (sweating) and the higher "communist" cadres and the businesses connected to them through guanxi (fatter)?
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Saturday February 14, @11:57AM (1 child)
If you think that proverb comes from somewhere within the last 100 years or so, you're greatly mistaken.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @04:41PM
It's irrelevant whether it's 5000 years old or you just made it up for your post a few hours ago.
My take is that this saying conceals three deep flaws. First, few "sweat" so that they can bleed less in war. It's basically just the military that does that. It's their job after all. Everyone else has other reasons, such as bettering their own lives, for the work they do. Second, the more capable you make the military, the more often it gets used in frivolous ways. You can squander a lot more than blood in a war: trust and good will are other examples. And the more wars you dabble in, the more likely you are to get into a war that you didn't sweat enough for.
On that last remark, we come to the third thing. Sweat is not a magic ingredient. It's possible to sweat a lot and still end up with a greatly flawed result through less intelligent sweating (the American proverb: "Work smarter not harder." comes to mind) and corruption (where China exceeds the US).
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @04:13PM
Pretty much the same in both China and the US. The populace does the sweating. The leadership does the fattening. I doubt all that sweating in either country will help should civil war come to them. It'll just be more things to fight over and break.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Sunday February 15, @07:50PM
Close enough, but not quite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Civil_War#International_factors [wikipedia.org]
Basically, the US stepped in and stopped attempts to fight each other. This balance remains with the US, for now. If US gets involved militarilly in other wars that significantly weaken its force projection, Taiwan war could restart. Taiwan has hedged against this by developing high tech industry - war restart would result in China losing its access to high tech output and hence it would be very painful. The world would also lose such access. This is the Taiwanese hedge against invasion.
During the Cold War, US military had stance that it could always fight *two* major conflicts. This is no longer the stance of US military for a generation. US being involved in a major conflict could result in others starting their own wars, like mainland China attempting to take Taiwan by force. The Taiwanese hedge above may not may not be enough.
So ... here we are.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Friday February 13, @03:57PM (3 children)
The obvious rebuttal is that the US considers Taiwan a separate country because Taiwan is a separate country and they're useful allies of the US. "Chinese" doesn't mean part of the present country of China - which is the real world situation, of course. There is some sort of 1950s era propaganda going on here, but there's no more cognitive dissonance for either China or the US than it's been for the past 75 years.
If the US had a civil war and one faction ended up running California as a separate country, then invading California would be a thing that could be done. And this would be pretty similarly to the present situation between China and Taiwan.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 13, @04:31PM
Taiwan was taken over by Chinese exiles during the middle ages. It was never "China" until the Japanese handed it to them after the war and Chiang Kai-shek (another exile) moved in. In reality it is an independent nation under threat of attack and should be defended as such. But money is the only concern, so the whole point is moot. It is now conquered territory, by whom is still up for dispute.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday February 13, @06:36PM (1 child)
>the US considers Taiwan a separate country
Google "does the US considers Taiwan a separate country"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @08:18AM
(Score: 5, Funny) by hopdevil on Friday February 13, @05:26PM
The island of Taiwan is unquestionably Chinese. And soon the two peoples shall be reunited as one, under the historic and rightful rule of the democratic Republic of China
(Score: 3, Insightful) by vux984 on Friday February 13, @10:12PM
"Why would the US invade itself."
Well imagine that during the civil war, the south instead of being defeated and the war ending, the south held and ultimately retreated to Rhode Island, and the fighting ceased with the conflict unresolved. The government of both entities have their own military, and still view themselves as part of the country, and but each believes themselves to be that countries legitimate federal government. Then that detente persisted to this day, with both factions having signficant historical international agreements and relations. Although the mainland faction at this point is now a major power, the island faction still has formidable weaponry and an industrial complex that is globally invaluable. And that is something of an idea of what is happening with Taiwan.
But really, "Why would the US invade itself?" Just ask the Cheeto-in-charge. Perhaps a better question will be "Which state will he pick to invade first"?? He's already sent troops into California against the State's will and into DC (although that's more complicated); and threatened to do it in several other states for various idiotic reasons. At this point its not even THAT much of a stretch to imagine him sending troops in to seize a state government over one of his many many ridiculous grievances. Its going to be very interesting next election.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday February 13, @10:32PM (1 child)
After China invades Taiwan, China will also be bereft of Taiwanese chips. That's enough reason for not invading.
It needn't take long for Taiwan to permanently disable its high-end chip manufacturing machinery.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Saturday February 14, @08:56AM
This is about nationalism, not about logical reasoning. As far as reason comes into play, I'd assume that the real calculation is about what Japan's reaction will be once their enemy-to-the-death attempts to gain control of an island a mere 100 miles away.
(Score: -1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Friday February 13, @06:13PM (4 children)
Taiwan would be well advised to take a great deal while one is available.
A month after Donald Trump was sworn into his second term as US President, the U.S. State Department removed the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence" from its Taiwan fact sheet. I can assure you, the very moment a democrat is, once again, sworn into the office of President (God help us!), that language will be restored. Not long after that, 100% of Taiwan's chip production will be "moved" to China.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Friday February 13, @06:51PM (2 children)
A fact sheet is a piece of paper.
You are talking about the same administration that threatened to take over Greenland by force and victim blamed Ukrain for being invaded.
I long for the days that the US citizens actually knew what 'self determination' ment and considered it valuable.
(Hint: it is something with 'we the people')
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Saturday February 14, @01:31PM (1 child)
"You are talking about the same administration that threatened to take over Greenland by force and victim blamed Ukrain for being invaded."
Sounds like you need to have that TDS looked at. Declining to rule out the use of force is quite different than threatening to use it.
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-military-force-greenland-denmark-jd-vance-2052718 [newsweek.com]
He blamed Ukraine being invaded on the Biden administration.
https://www.news18.com/world/this-is-joe-bidens-war-trump-blames-biden-for-russia-ukraine-mess-watch-ws-l-9513059.html [news18.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @04:01PM
It's a passive aggressive threat. Sure, that's lower on the spectrum than public threats or military exercises offshore, but it's still a threat.
Keep in mind that this is standard Kremlinology. The Dear Leader refuses to say something, indicates that
Trump blames [bbc.com] others too.
He seems peculiarly disinterested in the fact that Ukraine didn't start any wars with Russia.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @08:24AM
You have to look at this from Taiwan's point of view. Why would the US defend Taiwan once Trump gets what he wants? Trump is very untrustworthy. By keeping the supply chain in Taiwan, they keep Trump interested in Taiwan's defense. Maybe they'll take the "great deal" once Trump is no longer a confounding factor.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Dr Spin on Friday February 13, @07:23PM
The military, and most companies, refused to buy items that were not second sourced.
That is why Intel licensed the 8086 to AMD, and 7400 logic to loads or people.
Unfortunately common sense appears to have been abolished.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by mrpg on Friday February 13, @09:08PM
Can't they just wait? Trump won't last forever... or can he?