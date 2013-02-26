from the 9̶9̶-1-Luftballons dept.
On Tuesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace up to 18,000 feet above the El Paso International Airport in Texas, saying the restrictions would be in place for 10 days. Then, less than 10 hours later, the federal agency reopened the airspace, allowing planes to land and take off at the busy airport.
About an hour after lifting the restrictions, US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, whose responsibilities include overseeing the FAA, explained the unexpected closure by saying, "The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion."
Not everyone agrees with Duffy's account.
Based upon reporting from The New York Times and other publications, the military has been developing high-energy lasers to bring down drones.
FAA had not resolved all of its concerns about airplane safety from the tests.
Despite these apparently lingering concerns from the FAA, the military went ahead with a test earlier this week against what was thought to be a drone. The object was a party balloon.
One of the many lessons from the war in Ukraine, which has rapidly pushed forward drone technology in contested environments, is that it is not practical to shoot down drones with conventional missiles. So it is understandable that the US military is looking at alternatives. This all culminated in some sort of snafu between the FAA and military officials regarding coordination with this week's test.
action was taken without consulting local or state officials in Texas—who are understandably outraged
"I want to be very, very clear that this should've never happened," El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson said during a news conference on Wednesday. "That failure to communicate is unacceptable."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Saturday February 14, @02:10AM (3 children)
1) Army loans the border patrol a new weapon and tell them to co-ordinate with the FAA
2) BP contacts the FAA and says "hey, when can we play with our new toy?"
3) FAA tells BP "we'll get back to you on that"
4) BP has a hold my beer moment
5) FAA says Whoa WTF shut everything down NOW!
6) profit?
Frankly, what do you expect when all the competent people are fired or leave important positions only to be replaced by incompetent bootlickers.
(Score: 5, Touché) by darkfeline on Saturday February 14, @02:53AM (1 child)
No you didn't get it right. Where tf did you get "border patrol" from? Sounds like you played a mind trick on yourself.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 14, @03:49AM
The article never said BP had control of the laser, but they may well have made the call:
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Spamalope on Saturday February 14, @04:54PM
The initial FUBAR and evolving messaging could be interpreted many ways.
The story obviously touches secret military weapons, and secret sensor/or comms intercepts.
WTF do you think you know what happened, or that the story presented to the news is literally true when it touched something 'secret military'?
That's so obvious I'm assuming you know that and are just grinding a political axe.
People being stupid, and normal everyday FUBAR all around is enough to explain the whole thing. It's not hard to dream up alternatives too, and there are some public things like the Apaches suggesting at least some complicating events not explained away yet.
Recreational possible events:
1) US supplies war materials to Ukraine; Russia considers that an act of war and has Drones
2) US directly attacks Iran, threatens more attacks, moves carrier attack groups towards Iran, who famously attacks w/mass drone waves
3) Mexican paramilitary cartels fire weapons over the border, run drugs w/drones over the border, rumored w/weapons, explosives or both.
4) Border patrol, DEA, ATF, US military and US Intel arms are all very interested in events. (Bliss is supplying anti-air assets to the Persian gulf, White Sands testing is nearby etc)
5) 'Credible intel' of a possibly drone attack across the Mexico border is intercepted; attempts to respond without revealing 'we know'
6) Communication FUBAR occurs when attempts to respond, but not be seen to know and not tell anyone are attempted as that was 'less risky' . (note - nobody was hurt, only spoken drama by folks looking for viewer bait news stories)
7) Intel disinformation OP starts to conceal/confuse what was known in advance, and what real counters were employed. The variety of stories is (partly) a deliberate act. You really only have to drop a few juicy breadcrumbs when the rumor mill is in high gear.
5a) Apache heli's ran patrol routes in the area starting a days prior. Israel found them the best at stopping 'low/slow' drones. 'laser' may be misdirection - it was an Apache machine gun.
5b) Video circulated of a fairly large prop drone being shot down, attributing it to this event. Since this is recreational; a real drone 'test' attack was intercepted. The balloon story appeared only after the coverup started.
5c) Or... they were worried about a mass attack, and an unsuspecting cartel drone tried drug running in that spot and got whacked
100% you could dream up something completely different that fits other rumors, or explain everything via keystone cops all around, or it's a test for finding pain points if there were a drone attack - and they found some at the cost of inconvenience for folks at one airport for less than 24hr - and giving drama queens a news cycle.
Like the NJ drones, I'm assuming there is a key detail required for understanding that's not public.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 14, @05:00AM (8 children)
Sure, it's kinda funny how things worked out. But, a message has been sent to the cartels. "Fuck around, and find out" There is sure to be an incursion at some point in time, that leaves broken bodies lying along the border. Is some of those bodies are American BP, cops, or military, there will be hell to pay. Presidenta Shiney Bum won't prevent our troops taking vengeance. The border is closed, assholes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday February 14, @05:18AM
What message is that? Drones are way cheaper than laser weapons, and all you need to do to defeat 100 laser weapons is send in more than 100 drones at a time. Plus this laser weapon didn't hit a drone, it hit a balloon, which is a lot slower of a target than a drone, during the day, and in a controlled trial rather than anything resembling actual real-world conditions.
If they want to learn how to stop drones from entering an airspace in a cost-effective way, really the best place to learn would be Ukraine, where they're dealing with real drone attacks pretty much nightly. No need to shut down airports, and instead of firing at balloons you can fire at stuff that's actually important to take down.
(Score: 5, Informative) by epitaxial on Saturday February 14, @06:18AM
I don't think there ever was a drone. Speaking of president Sheinbaum, she has a masters degree in physics and a PhD in energy engineering. You want to go through the list of whose running the various branches of the US government?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @06:30AM (2 children)
My view? Legalize cocaine, opioids, and marijuana country-wide and you'll destroy the cartels far more effectively than troops with anti-drone lasers ever could.
We don't need the madness of the War on Drugs kicked up another notch. We don't need ridiculous militarization of the borders and law enforcement.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 14, @11:17AM (1 child)
Legalizing opium didn't destroy the British... Didn't work so well for China either.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday February 14, @04:42PM
(Score: 2, Touché) by RedGreen on Saturday February 14, @01:20PM (2 children)
"Presidenta Shiney Bum won't prevent our troops taking vengeance."
If you clowns have not noticed Latin America hates your guts with a passion they will be coming out of the woodwork to fight and would love nothing more than to show you how lenient the Vietnamese were with you. They will send home hundreds of thousands of you dumb Yankee fucks in body bags, so give it a try with someone who will fight back you morons. Then all of the American exceptionalism illusion will be shattered just like the Russians and their much vaunted army four years later and still cannot get it done.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 14, @03:28PM (1 child)
Haven't noticed? Yeah, we've noticed. Riots across America, with people carrying various flags, none of them US flags. Yes, we've noticed. Glad you're awake!
(Score: 2, Troll) by Tork on Saturday February 14, @04:30PM
