AMD ended 2025 with fanfare as it managed to increase its market shares across all major CPU product segments, according to Mercury Research, and achieved a 29.2% share of all x86 processors shipped in the fourth quarter, which is an all-time record for the company. The company now controls its highest unit share across desktop, laptop, and server CPU markets while also capturing the most lucrative parts of these markets, and now controls 35.4% of x86 CPU revenue share.

In the client PC segment, AMD finished 2025 with one of its strongest quarters ever, partly because Intel struggled to get enough client silicon from its own fabs and from TSMC, but to a large degree because of highly competitive desktop CPUs and meticulously calculated mobile CPU lineup.

AMD's client CPU unit share rose to 29.2% in Q4 2025, up 3.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4.6% year-over-year (YoY), driven by sales of both desktop and mobile offerings.

Intel remained the clear volume leader with about 70.8% of client CPU shipments, which is a sharp decline both sequentially and compared to the same quarter a year ago, which is not surprising as Intel had to reassign its internal manufacturing capacities to produce server CPUs instead of client silicon and could not get enough silicon from TSMC.

What is perhaps more alarming for Intel is that its client PC CPU revenue share declined to 68.8%, allowing AMD to control 31.2% of the dollar share of PC processor sales, up 2.9% QoQ and 7.4% YoY. This reflects AMD's higher average selling prices (ASPs), stronger sales of premium desktop and notebook processors, and continued gains in higher-margin segments.

Intel admits that it is hard to compete against AMD with its current lineup and hopes that things will begin to change in late 2026 – 2027, which means that AMD will likely continue to enjoy eating Intel's lunch in the coming quarters.