Another quarter, another gain for AMD:
AMD ended 2025 with fanfare as it managed to increase its market shares across all major CPU product segments, according to Mercury Research, and achieved a 29.2% share of all x86 processors shipped in the fourth quarter, which is an all-time record for the company. The company now controls its highest unit share across desktop, laptop, and server CPU markets while also capturing the most lucrative parts of these markets, and now controls 35.4% of x86 CPU revenue share.
In the client PC segment, AMD finished 2025 with one of its strongest quarters ever, partly because Intel struggled to get enough client silicon from its own fabs and from TSMC, but to a large degree because of highly competitive desktop CPUs and meticulously calculated mobile CPU lineup.
AMD's client CPU unit share rose to 29.2% in Q4 2025, up 3.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 4.6% year-over-year (YoY), driven by sales of both desktop and mobile offerings.
Intel remained the clear volume leader with about 70.8% of client CPU shipments, which is a sharp decline both sequentially and compared to the same quarter a year ago, which is not surprising as Intel had to reassign its internal manufacturing capacities to produce server CPUs instead of client silicon and could not get enough silicon from TSMC.
What is perhaps more alarming for Intel is that its client PC CPU revenue share declined to 68.8%, allowing AMD to control 31.2% of the dollar share of PC processor sales, up 2.9% QoQ and 7.4% YoY. This reflects AMD's higher average selling prices (ASPs), stronger sales of premium desktop and notebook processors, and continued gains in higher-margin segments.
Intel admits that it is hard to compete against AMD with its current lineup and hopes that things will begin to change in late 2026 – 2027, which means that AMD will likely continue to enjoy eating Intel's lunch in the coming quarters.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 14, @07:10AM (3 children)
I don't know whose math is faster now, but before Ryzen, Intel's math blew away AMD. I guess Intel still has the edge there. Those who want to participate in heavy duty math projects such as the Great Internet Mersenne Prime Search should use Intel rather than AMD.
However, there's another factor these days. For many things, the GPU is way, way better. If you're doing crypto, you should get a good GPU. The massive parallelism of the GPU destroys the traditional CPU. Didn't I read that NVidia is getting into the SoC biz?
And now we're starting to see these neural net/AI processors?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday February 14, @08:18AM
Not in consumer grade laptop, no. At least not yet.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday February 14, @08:35AM
That's a pretty specialised use case though, and not what's getting AMD to 35% market share. When I updated my laptop and needed a compact not-quite-server for which a mini-PC filled the role it was pretty much a no-brainer, AMD was cheaper and better than Intel in both cases. The Ryzens are really nice.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Uncle_Al on Saturday February 14, @09:31AM
I have heard is is just Mediatek SOC under the hood.
https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/cpus/watch-out-intel-nvidia-finally-confirms-next-gen-n1x-and-n1-chips-for-ai-pcs-are-coming [tomsguide.com]
(Score: 5, Touché) by c0lo on Saturday February 14, @08:22AM (1 child)
doesn't seem to be a healthy diet. It made Intel bloated and stupid
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 14, @09:44AM
There is a LOT of stupid going on across the whole industry
thinking there is some massive pivot coming from some
very snake oil parlor tricks being trotted out by the Usual
Suspects.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Ingar on Saturday February 14, @11:52AM (5 children)
Back in 2015, my desktop PC was still sporting the Intel Core i5-2500K. Sandy Bridge was a rather awesome architecture while AMD was mucking around with their bulldozers. In august, a family member's PC died: I donated my 2500K as a replacement and got myself the then brand new Skylake i7-6700K. This new CPU was a bit faster, but I did notice most of the performance gains I felt was actually from moving from SATA to NVMe.
Fast forward to the beginning of 2017, my home server needed an upgrade. The marketing buzz surrounding Ryzen was in the air and I was a believer. I got the the Ryzen 7 1700 and while it was somewhat slower than the Skylake, it had twice as many cores and stayed a whole lot cooler. Perfect for a headless computer sitting in a corner. The platform did have its issues, like RAM compatibility, or the C6 sleep state issue, but these have been sorted out over time. Every platform has had its issues, all the way back to the original Pentium and the VIA VT82C686B, what is relevant is that the system is still doing its job today.
I haven't looked at Intel since. Newer computers I built have an R9-3950X, R5-5600 and R7-9700X. There were no compelling reasons to run Intel's inflammable spacer heaters. These and the 6700K are still on active duty, while the 2500K and the Phenom II (the R7-1700's predecessor) have been retired to the realm of backup tinkering machines.
Most of the time, Intel hasn't really been on the forefront: we had the AMD K6-2, the Athlon series, the Athlon 64 X2, the Opterons, .. AMD dropped the ball HARD with bulldozer, but it came back with a vengeance with Ryzen. Intel decided it was better to milk customers than to innovate and is now reaping the results of those decisions. Funny enough, this has not been going unnoticed by AMD and they are learning fast. My guess is they will have their lunch eaten by ARM and RISC-V soon enough.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Saturday February 14, @01:10PM (4 children)
"My guess is they will have their lunch eaten by ARM and RISC-V soon enough."
Oh yeah I can see it now both running Linux on the desktop too, HAHAHAHA.
"Cervantes definitely was prescient in describing a senile Don fighting against windmills." -- larryjoe on /.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 14, @01:25PM (3 children)
“The truth may be stretched thin, but it never breaks, and it always surfaces above lies, as oil floats on water.” Yup... the windmills are razing him to the ground. FINALLY!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Saturday February 14, @10:56PM (2 children)
"“The truth may be stretched thin, but it never breaks, and it always surfaces above lies, as oil floats on water.” Yup... the windmills are razing him to the ground. FINALLY!"
Hopefully it is the beginning of the end for them murdering traitors you have in charge in your country, though I am not very hopeful them spineless Democrats have a way of turning victory into defeat. I have seen them do it forever it seems to be ingrained in their nature to be cowards who will not stand up for anything. Good luck with it is all I can say what a GD mess it is now and they are only getting started with the destruction they seek to impose on your country and the world.
"Cervantes definitely was prescient in describing a senile Don fighting against windmills." -- larryjoe on /.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 15, @09:53PM (1 child)
I. am. Canadian! (and have watched many Red Green episodes!).
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Monday February 16, @12:19AM
"I. am. Canadian! (and have watched many Red Green episodes!)."
Ah there we are, so you get to watch the dumb fucks and see the fall out spreading across the border like I do. I have watched every single episode of The Red Green Show both over the air broadcasted and from the DVD rips of all fifteen seasons I have. Not sure how many of the Smith & Smith though now a quick search and the Wackypedia tells me there were seven of them so a couple of decades of good quality entertainer from him I have watched, a true Canadian icon.
"Cervantes definitely was prescient in describing a senile Don fighting against windmills." -- larryjoe on /.