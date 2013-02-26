In 2023, the science fiction literary magazine Clarkesworld stopped accepting new submissions because so many were generated by artificial intelligence. Near as the editors could tell, many submitters pasted the magazine's detailed story guidelines into an AI and sent in the results. And they weren't alone:
This is only one example of a ubiquitous trend. A legacy system relied on the difficulty of writing and cognition to limit volume. Generative AI overwhelms the system because the humans on the receiving end can't keep up.
This is happening everywhere. Newspapers are being inundated by AI-generated letters to the editor, as are academic journals. Lawmakers are inundated with AI-generated constituent comments. Courts around the world are flooded with AI-generated filings, particularly by people representing themselves. AI conferences are flooded with AI-generated research papers. Social media is flooded with AI posts. In music, open source software, education, investigative journalism and hiring, it's the same story.
Like Clarkesworld's initial response, some of these institutions shut down their submissions processes. Others have met the offensive of AI inputs with some defensive response, often involving a counteracting use of AI.
[...] These are all arms races: rapid, adversarial iteration to apply a common technology to opposing purposes. Many of these arms races have clearly deleterious effects. Society suffers if the courts are clogged with frivolous, AI-manufactured cases. There is also harm if the established measures of academic performance – publications and citations – accrue to those researchers most willing to fraudulently submit AI-written letters and papers rather than to those whose ideas have the most impact. The fear is that, in the end, fraudulent behavior enabled by AI will undermine systems and institutions that society relies on.
TFA goes on to discuss the upsides of AI, how AI makes fraud easier, and some ideas on balancing harms with benefits. Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Saturday February 14, @11:22PM (2 children)
I see why this got modded off-topic, but I think it isn't.
White noise posting by humans shares a similar quantity-not-quality... er... quality with AI slop.
The same "look at me, I'm participating" while not actually participating, and crowding out what people actually want to see. Social media sites solved this with algorithms, but I generally prefer solving it with a community that doesn't put up with it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Saturday February 14, @11:36PM (1 child)
You can moderate it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Sunday February 15, @02:09AM
Yes, but my post wasn't about the moderation per se, but the ideas the moderation presented about what we do and don't tolerate tolerate in our communities.
And I guess it seemed against the spirit of what I was saying to rely on algorithms to promote or demote content.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday February 14, @05:36PM (1 child)
What upside? There is no upside. We have just created a deluge of slop that is now just washing over us. What is the upside of that? It's not even good slop. If the stories had just been good it might have been another issue. The absolute majority of them just suck and make no sense what so ever. Cause the AI just doesn't do or follow thru on plots. It's worse then daytime soap scripts. At best it is surface good, just don't think to much -- just let the slop wash over you. So it's mostly downsides really. Hardly any upsides at all. Very little of value was gained so far.
But overall their assumed upsides are nothing but a cruel joke or they are desperate to try and find some upside. No, AI as a writing tool or helper is not really an upside. Writing isn't the hard part of doing science. It's very formulaic. There are basically boxes you need to tick and things that need to be included and the language have a form. You get used to it real fast if you actually do it. No need to have the slop generator blurp it out for you.
Approximations I would assume. It could also have been that some of the machine submissions were good enough to fool the detectors and unfortunately also some of the once tagged as machine texts might not have been. Still they got more real texts then machine texts.
It's a bit odd that the line in the story is somewhat different from the lines over at Wikipedia. Here it seems they are drowning in slop. While the other one at least offered more human written texts. It's for the same given time period. It could have been that the "real" text arrived early and towards then the end of February the slop-gates opened. So I guess they can in that regard both be true.
So this really sucks then for people that have aspirations to be come an author, or at least a published one or one that isn't self-published. It's not that you would become rich even if your story was accepted, a short story might give you a few hundred dollars at best. Sure great if you could sneak in a bunch of AI subs that you put zero effort into. Not so good if you spent months toiling. In which case you are clearly not doing it for the money but cause you like writing.
They have since reopened their submission page. They appear to think that they can now handle and tag the slop as slop and nothing but the slop.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 14, @11:40PM
Auto-mobiles.
So this really sucks then for people that have aspirations to become a stagecoach driver, or at least one that doesn't just drive around for fun.
Or the "AI slop" is now good enough to publish.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by istartedi on Saturday February 14, @07:09PM
The one good thing about AI requiring a lot of resources and being kind of opaque to most, is that it would permit those producing it to do something like watermark the output. Do that now.
If they don't want to do that, or it doesn't work then we'll need to legislate. Make it illegal to knowingly submit AI-generated content to those who don't want to receive it. A few stiff fines and a criminal record can put an end to a lot of nonsense.
We probably won't do any of that though; because our government is a circus run by AI clowns.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by deimtee on Saturday February 14, @11:29PM (1 child)
Of all the "bad things" listed, I think that AI legal filings are a good thing. It is something that has real consequences based on the content, and is going to be examined by a judge who should be ruling based on the merits of those arguments, not the author. If you submit AI nonsense, the judge will penalise you, up to and including contempt charges. But if AI can make a cogent argument for a case, then that argument should be evaluated on its merits.
What AI does in this situation is take the privilege of justice from those who can afford top lawyers and give it to everyone who can afford an AI-assisted hack lawyer.
It is also the one that is going to be most vigorously opposed, because it infringes on the rights of the rich and powerful to trample on the poor and powerless.
200 million years is actually quite a long time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Sunday February 15, @05:21AM
I suspect it might self-correct somewhat, as people become more able to file pro se [cornell.edu] grievances and start slowing down the court system.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @12:13AM
I still remember those essays I had to write in grade school where the criteria was how long it was, and having to read Charles Dickens ( he was paid by the word ) over Christmas Holiday while the rest of family went on without me.
I know in TV comedy, it is a laughing matter to see someone try to communicate with a doddering. old man who beats around the bush and won't get to the point.
But there actually is a use for this...discouraging people from reading exclusions on insurance policies or disclaimers/dingbats in business communications.
And it's pretty obvious a lot of businesses have adopted this technique to invalidate the large print on their promotionals.
I normally read bad reviews first. Upon reading the disappointments of others, I am warned of the perils of purchase. Likewise, I go for the fine print first, and usually abort the product from consideration in the first few minutes of read attempts. It's like being served a meal at a fine dining establishment, presented with all the flair, but the garnish smells like something my dog passed, and the waiter won't serve sans garnish. I have to agree that the big print isn't what I should expect.
If AI is going to do anything, use it to mitigate what's taught in marketing seminars, digest the noise and get to the point.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @02:06PM
Some of my volunteer work is peer review of engineering papers, perhaps a half-dozen or dozen a year. The quality of many of these (from academia and English-as-2nd language countries) is often poor and I send them back for revision. Usually the revisions are only around the specific points raised by the reviewers.
I wonder if I can spot an "AI" (re)written paper if the revision goes all through the paper? This seems likely if a prompt was changed and the whole paper (or a large section) was regenerated?
I suppose another way of spotting "AI" is a paper that doesn't really cover anything new. But this has always been a problem, often new/young authors don't have a good sense of the prior work in the area.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 16, @12:40AM
Publishers and artists have clung hard to the obsolete business model of copyright. Among the many bad things copyright does is stifle creativity. Which means, far fewer submissions, and thus the ability for creaky, obsolete vetting to stumble on, still rejecting out of hand a lot of good stuff because it can't handle even the choked down volume of submissions. Had they adapted to the new ease and ubiquity of copying, they would be better able to handle AI slop.
Yes, sure, the intent of copyright was the opposite, encouraging creativity. But it didn't work out that way. We have the Takedown Hammer that is too easily used against legit content-- legit even under the copyright regime, and is routinely so abused.