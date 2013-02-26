from the happy-birthday dept.
Today is SN's birthday - we are 12 years old!
The site published its first discussion on the 12 February 2014 but had to be reset a few days later because of software problems which had not been apparent until the community grew. But after 12 years I won't quibble over a few days difference.
This site would not exist without many people who wrote code, configured hardware, tested software, and squashed bugs. It would not be fair to try to name them - I would surely miss many who have been instrumental in getting us where we are today. We initially had a Board comprising of 'shareholders', but today we have a Board of volunteers. The running costs which once were around $6,000 pa are now almost zero due to the generosity of those who donate free hardware and the essential internet connection. Many others over the years have given freely of their time in various roles to keep this site running. No ads, no sponsorship, no commercial pressure.
But the most important people are you - the community. There are still many accounts active that have been with us from the beginning, but those that have joined sometime over the 12 years are equally important and just as welcome. We hope that you all find something of interest in at least some of the stories that we publish. Please keep commenting in them. And if you can, please make the occasional submissions that are essential for our continued operation.
Thank you - this is your site. So I raise my glass to SoylentNews, to this community and, hopefully, to the next 12 years!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 16, @01:22AM (1 child)
Does the community consider other social media sites inimical, competitors for SN's participants? The green site, yeah. Reddit is also talked of with disdain, and I suppose that's because it has harsh moderation that is too ban and deletion happy.
But what of Lemmy? And Bluesky? Some sort of alliance with these, would that be good?
There are a plethora of more commercial social media platforms which I do not trust on several issues. Such as, will they be around for the long haul?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 16, @02:03AM
> Does the community consider other social media sites inimical, competitors for SN's participants?
Seems to me that you are off-topic, but I'll comment anyway--I don't give a rats ass about other discussion sites. I visit a few occasionally (sometimes a friend emails me a link to look at), almost never post on them, and it never occurred to me to compare them to SN.
SN checks a lot of boxes for me and I'm very happy that it's been around for 12 years! Thanks to everyone that makes it possible.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tomahawk on Monday February 16, @02:01AM
instead of the usual 2 weeks. I'm impressed!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by oregonjohn on Monday February 16, @02:03AM
Thanks Jan and everyone involved. I've been checking in here daily for years now. It's my "see what's happening in science and technology" time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday February 16, @02:27AM
This is one of the few sites I hit at least once a day.
It was a once in a lifetime experience. Which means I'll never do it again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 16, @02:32AM
Reminds me of the time passing by