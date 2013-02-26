Today is SN's birthday - we are 12 years old!

The site published its first discussion on the 12 February 2014 but had to be reset a few days later because of software problems which had not been apparent until the community grew. But after 12 years I won't quibble over a few days difference.

This site would not exist without many people who wrote code, configured hardware, tested software, and squashed bugs. It would not be fair to try to name them - I would surely miss many who have been instrumental in getting us where we are today. We initially had a Board comprising of 'shareholders', but today we have a Board of volunteers. The running costs which once were around $6,000 pa are now almost zero due to the generosity of those who donate free hardware and the essential internet connection. Many others over the years have given freely of their time in various roles to keep this site running. No ads, no sponsorship, no commercial pressure.

But the most important people are you - the community. There are still many accounts active that have been with us from the beginning, but those that have joined sometime over the 12 years are equally important and just as welcome. We hope that you all find something of interest in at least some of the stories that we publish. Please keep commenting in them. And if you can, please make the occasional submissions that are essential for our continued operation.

Thank you - this is your site. So I raise my glass to SoylentNews, to this community and, hopefully, to the next 12 years!