Ford posted a net loss of $11.1 billion in the quarter and earnings per share of $0.13, well below analysts' forecast of $0.18. In the year-ago quarter, Ford posted net income of $1.8 billion and earnings per share of $0.45. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's full-year revenue of $187.3 billion was up from $185 billion in 2024, marking the fifth straight year of revenue growth despite the challenging fourth quarter.

Its net loss for the year, however, was $8.2 billion, versus net income of $5.9 billion in 2024.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said during a conference call with analysts that the impact from a fire at the Novelis aluminum plant in Oswego, New York—a major aluminum supplier for the automaker's F-series pickup trucks—and unexpected changes to tariff credits for auto parts resulted in costs of roughly $4 billion.

[...] Ford also provided full-year guidance for 2026 of adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $8–10 billion, up from the $6.8 billion reported in 2025, and in line with the FactSet analyst estimate of $8.78 billion.