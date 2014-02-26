from the quality-is-job-one dept.
Ford Motor Company on Feb. 10 reported fourth-quarter revenue 2025 of $45.9 billion, a 5 percent year-over-year decline that led to its largest earnings miss since the same quarter in 2021:
Ford posted a net loss of $11.1 billion in the quarter and earnings per share of $0.13, well below analysts' forecast of $0.18. In the year-ago quarter, Ford posted net income of $1.8 billion and earnings per share of $0.45. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker's full-year revenue of $187.3 billion was up from $185 billion in 2024, marking the fifth straight year of revenue growth despite the challenging fourth quarter.
Its net loss for the year, however, was $8.2 billion, versus net income of $5.9 billion in 2024.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said during a conference call with analysts that the impact from a fire at the Novelis aluminum plant in Oswego, New York—a major aluminum supplier for the automaker's F-series pickup trucks—and unexpected changes to tariff credits for auto parts resulted in costs of roughly $4 billion.
[...] Ford also provided full-year guidance for 2026 of adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $8–10 billion, up from the $6.8 billion reported in 2025, and in line with the FactSet analyst estimate of $8.78 billion.
From Road & Track:
Ford is not alone in its decision to take a step back from its lofty plans for electric vehicles, as the entire auto industry grapples with slowing demand for battery-powered cars and trucks, but a recent financial report from the Dearborn-based automaker spells out just how painful the situation has been for the company's bank accounts.
Related Stories
Ford will ramp up production of the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty in 2026, but the Lightning will pay the price :
A fire at a Novelis aluminum plant has disrupted operations for several automakers, including Ford and its top-selling F-150. The setback has been costly, but the Blue Oval plans to bounce back next year by ramping up truck production.
Under the plan, the Dearborn Truck Plant will add a third shift with roughly 1,200 employees. This will be supported by more than 90 new workers at Dearborn Stamping as well as more than 80 additional employees at Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing.
Thanks to these workers and the extra shift, Ford aims to produce an additional 45,000+ F-150s in 2026. They’ll have traditional powertrains as the F-150 Lightning hasn’t lived up to expectations.
[...] In total, the automaker will increase production by more than 50,000 units and create up to 1,000 new jobs. Ford’s Chief Operating Officer, Kumar Galhotra, said “The people who keep our country running depend on America’s most popular vehicle – F-Series trucks – and we are mobilizing our team to meet that demand.”
Related:
- GM to Take $1.6 Billion Hit as It Scales Back Electric Vehicle Operations
- Electric Truck-Maker Nikola Falls Into Bankruptcy Joining a Procession of Failed EV Startups
- Ford Motor Company is Planning a Big EV Future
The American consumer is speaking clearly and they want the benefits of electrification like instant torque and mobile power. But they also demand affordability:
Just four years after it was launched, the Ford Motor Company has pulled the plug on its electric F-150 Lightning truck. The company instead will reportedly be focusing on hybrid vehicles and a future lineup of smaller and more affordable electric vehicles.
In a call with reporters on Monday, Andrew Frick, the president of Ford Blue and Ford Model E, the company's commercial and electric divisions, said, "The American consumer is speaking clearly and they want the benefits of electrification like instant torque and mobile power. But they also demand affordability ... rather than spending billions more on large EVs that now have no path to profitability, we are allocating that money into higher-returning areas," per NPR.
When the truck was announced in 2021, the company said that it would cost just $40,000. However, once trucks began to roll off the production line, the company was unable to hit this target. For the 2025 model, the price started at around $55,000. Ford also reportedly lost money on every vehicle, despite the higher price point, with electric vehicle sales being lower in recent years than expected, and production costs not coming down.
[...] With the end of the Lightning electric truck, the company will pivot its Kentucky battery production site to build batteries for storage instead of trucks. These batteries could be used for the electric as well as data centers and other industrial customers, the company said.
Previously:
- F-150 Lightning Production Halted Indefinitely As Ford Bets On Gas Trucks Again
- Ford Will Lose $3 Billion on Electric Vehicles in 2023, It Says
- Ford Dealers Can Ban F-150 Lightning Customers from Reselling Trucks to Discourage Scalpers
All of the 1,600 workers currently employed at that plant will be laid off before its upcoming conversion:
BlueOval SK CEO Michael Adams informed workers at the Glendale plant of this move in a video statement, saying that Ford's shift would result in "the end of all BlueOval SK Positions in Kentucky." As of this writing, it's unclear when the layoffs will take place, though workers will still continue to receive paychecks and benefits for the next 60 days. Employees will also be able to apply for a position at the revamped site, expected to open in 2027, where Ford will hire 2,100 workers.
"Right now, our primary focus is helping the affected BlueOval employees find new jobs," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "Team Kentucky is coordinating with company and community leaders to directly support these employees, in addition to planning job fairs and creating a website offering resources." Kentucky officials are renegotiating terms of the state's incentive agreement with Ford as well.
From WRDB.com:
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ford has lost $13 billion on its EV business since 2023.
Wall Street Journal automotive reporter Chris Otts, who covered Ford extensively for years at WDRB, said not all batteries are created equally.
"They built the wrong kind of battery and the wrong chemistry for that here in Kentucky, so they have to change the entire plant to make a different product," Otts said. "That's why you're seeing this long lead time and this mass layoff of all the employees here."
Previously: Ford Cancels Electric F-150
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Sunday February 15, @05:15AM (4 children)
The taxpayers will bail them out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @05:23AM (2 children)
Nah, that's not what happened with GM.
With GM, they allocated all of the debt and loss to GM, and spun all the real assets and profits to a new company somehow. Then "GM" went out of business, and a new company, called GM, grew up to take over its name, assets, trademarks, business relationships, dealership contracts, ...
Stockholders given the stick. I bought some GM Preferred stock (guaranteed value) and made a profit when it was liquidated. GM keeps going.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @06:35AM (1 child)
so... it just fucked over people with 401K's
lovely
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @07:19AM
It never works like that. If you're managing that kind of fund, you'd better be *managing* those funds, or what good are you. Everyone would (and does) leave your "management" and go for some other management company that can create a return. The active market traders basically never lose. (In the long run, the market does (slightly) better than active management, but there are other reasons to use active management.)
Where this went was a few dollars here-and-there. You hear the news, time to sell - or disbelieve the news, and hold out. It drops 10%, some people buy, oh it might go back up. Stock drops another 5%, well crap so much for go back up; sell to minimize losses. But wow, really low! Someone else buys. It's a few dollars here and there for various, widely spread investors. Tbh I was watching the live chart on GM a couple days after it was announced that they were going bust, and a couple days before the stock was delisted. It was known to be valueless, common stock holders would get nothing, and the stock was trading - 1.12, 1.25. 1.27, 1.16, 1.24 - it was actively trading, with per-second updates. Just people trying to "trade the noise" or close out options or they finally remembered they had some skin in the game. Some people had bought 12 years prior, held for a massive up, and lost only 50% of that peak when they sold.
Really, the only people who "lost it all" are the people who bought in, and then either died or forgot they owned GM stock. Then the stock delisted and became value-less. Hedge funds and 401k management firms had this under control well in advance. This wasn't a surprise move against the holders, like the short-squeeze of Gamestop was.
I've bought into hydroponic farming, because I believe in it. However, it's done terribly: I'm at about 5% of what I originally "donated to the cause". I didn't sell as it was going down, because I want to fund it and encourage it. That's not how I feel about Ford. :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @01:51PM
A crash in the Ford stock price isn't going to hurt the big diversified funds that own large chunks of F, for example, from https://www.investopedia.com/insights/ford-motors-top-3-shareholders/ [investopedia.com] :
Now, if all of automotive crashed and took other big manufacturing sectors with it, that could hurt the giant funds.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @06:37AM
Now that tariffs have started cutting into profits the corporate masters are not happy with their presidential pick. Fuck 'em. Phone calls will be made to lobbyists and the supreme court to get this bullshit rolled back.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday February 15, @02:26PM (3 children)
We don't want $90k luxury SUVs, we want $20k small economy cars. Well, maybe replace "want" with "afford", same result. though.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Sunday February 15, @05:50PM (2 children)
Some people do, but I'd surmise there's an awful lot of suburban moms w/ three kids two of whom play hockey and one who plays trombone. And they want an SUV.
(Score: 5, Informative) by canopic jug on Sunday February 15, @06:24PM (1 child)
And they
wanthave no choice but to buy an SUV.
FTFY. Transporting a few people and a lot of gear or groceries is what the old hatchbacks were excellent at. The Ford Escort was probably the best of them, for many years.
The problem with the hatchbacks, however, is that they are cars and thus fall under the somewhat stricter CAFE emission standards. That's a low bar to be sure, but still a barrier. In contrast, suburban utility vehicles are legally trucks [regulations.gov] and thus are under different rules. Thus the manufacturers + dealers made a point of making it hard to get any decent car and in desperation people end up having to turn to $60k trucks to tool around town in. Also, there is also a much higher profit margin on SUVs. Further, add to that the inability to commute (not errands those are a separate matter) anywhere via mass transit. Then, lastly, combine all that with a desperate need to compensate for shortcomings in other areas and you have the perfect storm where SUVs are clogging the roads [forbes.com].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fliptop on Sunday February 15, @06:58PM
They could get a pickup or crossover.
The econobox drivers I see at the shop are usually poor students, burnouts, or single moms who aren't lawyers or nurses. Occasionally I'll see an older guy but would bet what he's driving has 200k miles on it and is full of fast-food garbage and candy wrappers. And he's probably looking for used tires.
The original comment said
or, in other words, an econobox. Here's what I'd consider an econobox: Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, Chevy Spark, Toyota Corolla, Honda Fit, Mazda 2, Ford Fiesta / Focus.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by echostorm on Sunday February 15, @11:21PM
I'm sure it has nothing to do with the fact their vehicles are overpriced and underwhelming.
Unless I want to spend $100,000 on a truck, they have literally nothing to offer me.
This is more, the consequences of their actions and vehicle mandates, but I can smell the hidden TDS behind this post through the screen.
Your average person neither wants, nor desires an electric vehicle, and we tried to warn them all.