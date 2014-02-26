https://www.techspot.com/news/111247-hiroshima-scientists-crack-code-3d-printing-tungsten-carbide.html
In a breakthrough that could reshape how tools for harsh environments are made, scientists at Hiroshima University have developed a method to 3D print one of the toughest materials used in industry: tungsten carbide – cobalt. The advance overcomes a long-standing challenge in additive manufacturing – how to shape ultra-hard composites without damaging their internal structure.
The university's team reports that their approach centers on controlled "softening" of the material rather than complete melting. The process, known as hot-wire laser irradiation, reshapes tungsten carbide while maintaining its exceptional hardness and minimizing defects – an achievement that could transform how cutting, drilling, and construction tools are manufactured.
Unlike most 3D printing workflows, which rely on fully melting metal powders or rods, the Hiroshima group used a laser to heat tungsten carbide rods just enough to make them pliable. This prevented grain growth and decomposition that often occur at full melting temperatures.
To bond multiple printed layers securely, researchers added a nickel-based alloy as an intermediate layer within the build. The result: dense parts with a measured surface hardness exceeding 1,400 HV, approaching the hardness of gemstones like sapphire.
Assistant Professor Keita Marumoto of Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering described the technique as an entirely new approach to forming metallic materials. He noted that, while the current work focused on cemented carbides such as WC – Co, the same principle could potentially apply to other difficult-to-manufacture compounds.
Traditional approaches involve sintering powdered materials in molds, which limits geometrical complexity and generates substantial waste. Additive manufacturing could, in theory, solve both problems – if the material could survive the process.
While the achievement represents a leap forward, the research group acknowledges that their work remains ongoing. They are fine-tuning the process to eliminate occasional cracking and plan to test how far the technique can be extended to more intricate geometries.
If successful, additive manufacturing could soon produce complex industrial tools that combine durability with material efficiency – an outcome long out of reach for engineers working with ultra-hard composites.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 15, @01:33PM
From tfa, this takes very precise process control of several parameters, something not possible before realtime control systems. I wonder how their control system compares to the precision and speed of, for example, some of the steps in chip production?
(Score: 2) by pdfernhout on Sunday February 15, @04:16PM
Something I just wrote to my kid about this article:
... And this research is literally coming out of someplace the USA nuked in WWII (Hiroshima). Though admittedly many would argue Japan's WWII authoritarianism and militarism needed to be stopped one way or another, And one could argue about whether the Japanese people are better off or not for having been defeated in WWII (as with the above research success maybe as a result of reflection and redirection to better ends).
Related stuff I wrote around 2009 on WWII and misguided tech development into militarism from scarcity fears (like US politics is increasingly sliding into):
https://groups.google.com/g/openmanufacturing/c/qHeIWJ_54cM/m/JQy6qgKJVHAJ [google.com]
https://groups.google.com/g/openmanufacturing/c/O9NoUWKYR_A/m/Wm_BTb3HEkUJ [google.com]
https://groups.google.com/g/openmanufacturing/c/USwpjrV4fXA/m/vMVRO9sAucYJ [google.com]
"Imagine Einstein and other Jews staying on the German side of WWII, against a USA full of (and still brimming with) overt racism from a legacy of slavery that Germany had long moved past. Instead of scarcity-oriented German cries of "Lebensraum" (living space) the world might have heard cries of "Liebensraum" (loving space) -- except for those post-scarcity dollars in the hands of scarcity preoccupied [eugenics-promoting US] foundation managers. (Ones who also did not understand that much of human genetic diversity has to deal with resisting parasites, and also that one should not judge the content of someone's character either by the color of their skin *or* by how much work they can produce that some arbitrary authority deems useful.) ...
So, in that sense, many of my Jewish relatives were killed by US post-scarcity technology (foundation dollars), misguided into eugenics programs that Germany picked up on. My mother also suffered for those post-scarcity dollars when Rotterdam was firebombed, because a bunch of post-scarcity empowered people thought they wanted Lebensraum instead of Liebensraum, because there ideology had not caught up with the even then promise of their technology. We could turn the Earth into a paradise with just 1940s era technology. But the Nazis chose not to do that. Why? What was the central mistake? I'd suggest, it was to not realize their own potential, their own strengths. It was to act out of fear of scarcity instead of confidence in abundance. And so, between the Germans and the rest of the world with its post-scarcity technology capable of churning out vast amounts of technological goods (in terms of armaments), a world was left in ruins. I don't want to see that happen again, only worse. Because we have much worse weapons incidentally now that we've had another sixty years to improve post-scarcity technology. ..."
That was the kind of stuff I was doing back when you were [young], trying to build a better world and future for you -- even if I am sorry for having sacrificed some of the present back then with you to do so.
Anyway, maybe someday you will be essentially 3D printing gemstones to use around your house or in your vehicles in various ways?
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday February 15, @06:30PM
(sighs) let them have their day in the sun.
This is a classic problem with uneducated journalist / AI generated stories, lack of background.
This entire topic is a very narrow individual compound subset of what they call in the industry "hot machining" for example you can "easily" machine chilled cast iron if you get it hot as hell first. Of course it expands with heat so this is tricky to get correct. You can ream chilled cast iron but when it cools it'll shrink down to a considerably smaller size LOL.
The article is correct in an extremely limited sense of "never done with tungsten carbide" AFAIK but the article is ... ambitious with its claim that nobody never machined something they heated up first to make it easier to machine.
This is distinct from using metalurgical treatment, this process involved machining it while its hot. More like blacksmithing where you have to keep the iron hot...
There's a related genre of structural FEM of heated structures aka "jet fuel can't melt steel beams" etc. not limited to steel, some aluminum alloys lose half their strength at 400F like in a kitchen stove (not all alloys obviously) Its actually kind of shocking if you're not expecting it, you can NOT make a bracket for an engine exhaust component out of plain old 6061 2024 etc you think you have a factor of safety of 3 but at "kitchen oven temps" you're down to a factor of 1.5 maybe even less. Crazy stuff. I mean, if you think about it, the biggest hydraulic rams struggle to bend "thick" steel at room temp, but you get it up to red heat and its as smooshy as butter for a human blacksmith with an arm-powered hammer and its not a phase change its psuedo-linear.
I have orbited around the "home shop machinist" hobbyists for decades and made a lot of ham radio parts over the years and heating stuff up to machine it is pretty much unknown in those circles although the pros know all about "hot machining". Its interesting talking to pros as an amateur, they have some peculiar PoV and the pros probably feel the same about the amateurs.
This is not an abstract problem either. Say you make a threaded adapter for an air compressor out of aluminum and make certain assumptions about the sheer strength of the aluminum threads in that adapter. Well some compressor outputs can be crazy hot just under compressor oil failure temps (which is pretty hot LOL), and there's a time effect and compressors vibrate a lot so don't be surprised if an adapter made of aluminum eventually strips the theads even though in theory it should have easily handled three times the pressure at room temp.
This, aside from corrosion, is why it took like half a century to start replacing steel car engine parts with aluminum. Its fine if your valve guides lose 75% of their strength at full operating temp if you overbuild them intentionally to 4x strength compared to room temperature theoretical. I don't know if an original GT-40 counts as "production" anyway... its really only since the 90s that aluminum car parts have become super popular. I replaced a 1980s plymouth horizon with a 90s saturn where the engine block went from like 450 pounds of cast iron to IIRC only 125 pounds of aluminum ... but its really tricky engineering using aluminum at high temps.
Anyway, yeah, if you think it would be amazing to apply this technology to other materials, thats not a new idea, it is a pretty cool and old idea.