In a breakthrough that could reshape how tools for harsh environments are made, scientists at Hiroshima University have developed a method to 3D print one of the toughest materials used in industry: tungsten carbide – cobalt. The advance overcomes a long-standing challenge in additive manufacturing – how to shape ultra-hard composites without damaging their internal structure.

The university's team reports that their approach centers on controlled "softening" of the material rather than complete melting. The process, known as hot-wire laser irradiation, reshapes tungsten carbide while maintaining its exceptional hardness and minimizing defects – an achievement that could transform how cutting, drilling, and construction tools are manufactured.

Unlike most 3D printing workflows, which rely on fully melting metal powders or rods, the Hiroshima group used a laser to heat tungsten carbide rods just enough to make them pliable. This prevented grain growth and decomposition that often occur at full melting temperatures.

To bond multiple printed layers securely, researchers added a nickel-based alloy as an intermediate layer within the build. The result: dense parts with a measured surface hardness exceeding 1,400 HV, approaching the hardness of gemstones like sapphire.

Assistant Professor Keita Marumoto of Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering described the technique as an entirely new approach to forming metallic materials. He noted that, while the current work focused on cemented carbides such as WC – Co, the same principle could potentially apply to other difficult-to-manufacture compounds.

Traditional approaches involve sintering powdered materials in molds, which limits geometrical complexity and generates substantial waste. Additive manufacturing could, in theory, solve both problems – if the material could survive the process.

While the achievement represents a leap forward, the research group acknowledges that their work remains ongoing. They are fine-tuning the process to eliminate occasional cracking and plan to test how far the technique can be extended to more intricate geometries.

If successful, additive manufacturing could soon produce complex industrial tools that combine durability with material efficiency – an outcome long out of reach for engineers working with ultra-hard composites.