Anthropic, the makers of the popular and code-competent chatbot Claude, released a new model Thursday called Claude Opus 4.6. The company is doubling down on coding capabilities, claiming that the new model "plans more carefully, sustains agentic tasks for longer, can operate more reliably in larger codebases, and has better code review and debugging skills to catch its own mistakes."

It seems the model is also pretty good at catching other people's mistakes. According to a report from Axios, Opus 4.6 was able to spot more than 500 previously undisclosed zero-day security vulnerabilities in open-source libraries during its testing period. It also reportedly did so without receiving specific prompting to go hunting for flaws—it just spotted and reported them.

That's a nice change of pace from all of the many developments that have been happening around OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that most users have been running with Claude Opus 4.5. A number of vibe-coded projects that have come out of the community have had some pretty major security flaws. Maybe Anthropic's upgrade will be able to catch those issues before they become everyone else's problem.

Claude's calling card has been coding for some time now, but it seems Anthropic is looking to make a splash elsewhere with this update. The company said Opus 4.6 will be better at other work tasks like creating PowerPoint presentations and navigating documents in Excel. Seems those features will be key to Cowork, Anthropic's recent project that it is touting as "Claude Code" for non-technical workers.