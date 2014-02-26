Anthropic Launches New Model That Spots Zero Days, Makes Wall Street Traders Lose Their Minds:
Anthropic, the makers of the popular and code-competent chatbot Claude, released a new model Thursday called Claude Opus 4.6. The company is doubling down on coding capabilities, claiming that the new model "plans more carefully, sustains agentic tasks for longer, can operate more reliably in larger codebases, and has better code review and debugging skills to catch its own mistakes."
It seems the model is also pretty good at catching other people's mistakes. According to a report from Axios, Opus 4.6 was able to spot more than 500 previously undisclosed zero-day security vulnerabilities in open-source libraries during its testing period. It also reportedly did so without receiving specific prompting to go hunting for flaws—it just spotted and reported them.
That's a nice change of pace from all of the many developments that have been happening around OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that most users have been running with Claude Opus 4.5. A number of vibe-coded projects that have come out of the community have had some pretty major security flaws. Maybe Anthropic's upgrade will be able to catch those issues before they become everyone else's problem.
Claude's calling card has been coding for some time now, but it seems Anthropic is looking to make a splash elsewhere with this update. The company said Opus 4.6 will be better at other work tasks like creating PowerPoint presentations and navigating documents in Excel. Seems those features will be key to Cowork, Anthropic's recent project that it is touting as "Claude Code" for non-technical workers.
It's also boasting that the model will have potential use in financial analysis, and it sure seems like the folks on Wall Street could use some help there. The general consensus among financial analysts this week is that Anthropic's Cowork models are spooking the stock market and playing a major factor in sending software stocks into a spiral. It's possible that this is what the market has been responding to—after all, the initial release of DeepSeek, the open-source AI model out of China, tanked the AI sector for a day or so, so it's not like these markets aren't overly sensitive.
But it seems unlikely that Opus 4.6 will fundamentally upend the market. Anthropic already holds a solid lead on the plurality of the enterprise market, according to a recent report from Menlo Ventures, and is well ahead of its top (publicly traded) competitors in the space—though OpenAI made its own play to cut into some market share earlier today with the launch of its Frontier platform for managing AI agents. If anything, Anthropic's new model seems like it'll help the company maintain its top spot for the time being. But if the stock market shock is any indication, one thing is for sure: the entire economy is completely pot-committed to the developments in AI. Surely that won't have any repercussions.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jb on Monday February 16, @07:19AM (1 child)
That suggests that Anthropic (or at least their marketing department) have no idea what code review is. The whole point is to have a different individual review the code. Since no two people think alike (proverbs aside), the inherent diversity of thought provided by separating author and reviewer is what gives code review (or indeed editorial review, in other types of written work) its greatest strength.
You and I could review each others' code, but by definition neither of us can review our own code (well, we could, but if we did it would not count as "code review" at all). Nor can any LLM.
To suggest that it can is a fundamental misrepresentation of what code review is.
Then again, since the LLM didn't write any of the code in the first place (it just plagiarised it from a bunch of other code written by humans), one can only assume that the "reviews" it comes up with are also plagiarised from somewhere or other. In which case what they're really claiming is that the LLM is getting better at matching up other people's reviews to other people's code. Well whoopee-do: that's still not code review...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday February 16, @12:27PM