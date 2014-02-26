Ubisoft's struggles continued this week, with at least 1,200 employees across France and Italy participating in a three-day strike. This comes weeks after the company announced a major restructure resulting in job losses, as well as issued an unpopular return-to-office mandate.

Kicking off on Feb. 10, the industrial action is in response to Ubisoft announcing a massive restructure last month, including the cancellation of six games (once of which was the long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake). According to the company, the restructure was designed to improve both its growth and its finances.

Ubisoft had already reduced its headcount from almost 21,000 in 2022 to 17,097 by last November, conducting ongoing layoffs intended to reduce costs. Now this new structural shakeup is expected to result in even more job losses. Less than a week after the restructuring was announced, Ubisoft revealed that it would implement a voluntary departure plan at its Paris headquarters to cut approximately 200 employees.

"We were informed of this at the same time as the press — as none of these changes had been discussed during the mandatory consultations with the works councils a few days earlier!" the unions claimed in a joint statement shared on Bluesky.

As such, the unions are calling for an end to "top-down decisions" and cost-cutting plans which they state have employees shouldering the brunt of the consequences. Ubisoft's cost-cutting measures have thus far included the closure of its Halifax and Stockholm studios, as well as job losses at its Abu Dhabi and Massive studios.

"[I]t seems clear today that management has lost sight of the very driving force behind our industry: its workers," wrote the unions. "The announced transformation claims to place games at the heart of its strategy, but without us, these games cannot exist."

In addition to these concerns, unions are also protesting Ubisoft's return to mandatory in-office working revealed with the restructure, which now requires employees to come in five days a week. Demanding an end to "coercive control" of working conditions as well as Ubisoft's "anti-remote-work obsession," the unions have accused the company of creating a work environment unpleasant enough that employees will want to quit.