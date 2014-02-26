Astronomers discover the surprising reason for a star's disappearance
The steady beam of a star twice the size of the sun played a trick on astronomers about a year ago: It vanished.
Then some nine months later, it reappeared in the constellation Monoceros, about 3,200 light-years away in space.
Now researchers think they've solved the mystery of one of the longest star-dimming events ever recorded. The star, called ASASSN-24fw, may have disappeared behind a giant planet with an enormous system of rings, according to new research, blocking most of its light from reaching Earth for nine months.
[...] The team's top explanation involves a brown dwarf surrounded by humongous rings, similar in shape to Saturn's but vastly larger, eclipsing the star. In this case, the rings are estimated to stretch about 15.8 million miles from the brown dwarf, about half the distance between the sun and Mercury.
As the ring system moved in front of the star, it blocked about 97 percent of ASASSN-24fw's light. By studying changes in the star's brightness and light patterns — methods astronomers use to infer mass and motion — the team estimates the hidden object weighs more than three times as much as Jupiter.
The data also suggest the star itself has leftover material close by, possibly debris from past or ongoing planetary collisions. That is unusual for a star believed to be more than a billion years old.
Journal Reference: Sarang Shah, Jonathan P Marshall, Carlos del Burgo, et al., The nature of ASASSN-24fw's occultation: modelling the event as dimming by optically thick rings around a substellar companion, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, Volume 546, Issue 3, March 2026, staf2251, https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/staf2251
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 16, @01:13AM
In Isaac Asimov's Foundation and Earth story, the plot has most planets throughout the galaxy having no rings at all, or much smaller rings than Saturn's, thus helping make our solar system distinctive and exceptional. Of course when the story was written, we had yet to find an exoplanet. Yet I always thought that idea that Saturn's rings are unusually large would turn out to be very wrong, and I wondered why Asimov even tried suggesting that, as he too must have realized there was really no reason to suppose Saturn would be exceptional that way. Yep, wrong. A ring system big enough to blot out a star's light for 9 months is pretty frickin' big. Even older SF has Mars being a world of canals in which life clings. Fun and all, but such speculations quickly turned out to be very, very wrong. If anything makes our solar system exceptional, it is the Earth. Just being a double planet is pretty rare.
But of course the height of Earth's distinctiveness is intelligent life. On that, Asimov might be close to correct to suppose there is no other intelligent life in the galaxy. We will have to explore much more to determine whether we are extremely exceptional or not.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 16, @02:28AM
Only twice in TFS
So, there, the world is round again
