Light, not silicon, could someday define how artificial intelligence stores and recalls its knowledge. That's the idea that recently surfaced when John Carmack – the engineer known for his work on Doom and Meta's virtual reality projects – proposed using fiber-optic loops as a form of high-speed data cache for AI models. His brief post on X turned into a dense technical conversation among researchers and technologists intrigued by the blend of classic computing theory and modern optical networking.

The thought experiment began with a number. Single-mode fiber optics can now transmit data at 256 terabits per second over 200 kilometers. Based on that capacity, Carmack estimated that about 32 gigabytes of information are stored in the cable at any given moment.