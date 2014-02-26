Stories
Why Are Criminals Stealing Used Cooking Oil From Scotland's Chip Shops?

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from Scotland's chip shops?

Police Scotland says organised crime gangs are targeting chip shops, takeaways and restaurants for their used cooking oil.

The liquid is often left in containers outside premises to be taken away to be recycled for potential use as biodiesel, a renewable fuel for transport such as buses and tractors.

Across Scotland, 178 incidents of cooking oil thefts were reported to police between April and October last year.

Grant Cranston said he was surprised by how brazen the thieves who targeted his Inverness chip shop were, adding: "It was broad daylight. There were people walking around."

About 70% of biodiesel produced in the UK is made from used cooking oil, according to UK government statistics.

Prices paid to caterers for their oil can depend on how much is available for collection and its quality, but according to the industry, a restaurant could get about 30p a litre.

On average, thefts of used cooking oil costs the UK Treasury £25m-a-year in lost duty.

Thefts have previously been reported elsewhere in the UK, including in Derbyshire and Gloucestershire.

Police Scotland said the incidents it recorded last year totalled about £20,000 in lost revenue to catering businesses.

Ch Insp Craig Still, area commander for Inverness - where about 20 thefts have been reported between April and October - said the thefts could result in several problems for caterers.

"There is the inconvenience, there is the potential damage caused by the individuals who are entering premises or outside storage to take the oil - and there's also the loss of revenue as well," he said.

"We tend to find there is an organised criminal element in this.

"It's quite often sold on to legitimate oil recyclers who would then manufacture things like biodiesel, which has obviously become more prevalent as technology moves on in relation to production of fuels."

