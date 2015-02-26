Suleyman says lawyers, accountants, and marketers could be at risk:
Another big name in the AI industry has given an ominous warning about the technology replacing white-collar jobs. This time, the timeline for the automation apocalypse is a lot closer: Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, thinks AI will replace most white-collar jobs within the next 12 to 18 months.
Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman talked about "professional-grade AGI" and how Microsoft expects it to capture a large share of the enterprise market.
He claimed that this AI model will be able to do almost everything a human professional does. adding that it will allow Microsoft to offer powerful AI tools to clients that can automate routine tasks for knowledge workers.
Suleyman believes that the impact on the global workforce will be immense. He said that almost everyone whose job involves using a computer could be at risk, including lawyers, accountants, project managers, and marketers.
Suleyman believes these jobs won't be at risk within the next five years – a prediction made by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in 2025 – but within the next 12 to 18 months.
The Microsoft exec added that in the next two or three years, AI agents will be able to handle workflows of large, complex organizations more efficiently – an area where they still struggle. He also noted that as AI advances, it will become easier to create new models designed for specific needs.
"Creating a new model will be as simple as making a podcast or writing a blog. In the future, it will be possible to design AI tailored to the needs of every institution and individual on Earth," he said.
When Amodei made his prediction that AI could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years, he said it would lead to employment spikes of up to 20%.
After ChatGPT started to spread like wildfire and AI made its way into more businesses, companies were quick to emphasize that it would help or "augment" workers by performing mundane tasks, not replace them.
That narrative has changed in recent times. Tech giants such as Amazon and Meta are now openly linking mass layoffs to the adoption of AI. Some say blaming the technology is often just a convenient excuse, but there's no denying that many thousands of jobs have been lost as a direct result, and more will follow. This is despite reports showing that AI adoption has yet to reap financial returns for most companies.
Elsewhere in the interview, Suleyman said Microsoft was focusing on its own AI models in the future as it looked to reduce reliance on OpenAI following a recent agreement between the companies.
"We decided that this was a moment when we have to set about delivering on true AI self-sufficiency," he said.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Revek on Tuesday February 17, @02:08PM (2 children)
These people are wishing on a star. They so badly want their slop to take over but it isn't going to happen. IBM isn't known as decent or ethical company. They only exist to keep existing and they have started a massive hire of younger workers getting ahead of the AI bubble. They are not doing this for the workers. They are doing it to stay at the top. I wouldn't bet against them.
Mircosoft's AI push is betting against them.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday February 17, @02:38PM (1 child)
The "I" in IBM no longer stands for International it stands for India. Its a surprisingly racist company now that its been taken over.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 17, @03:39PM
Back in the 1940's, the "International" part included working with the German government on creating and maintaining a complex punch card system that was used to track millions of prisoners. So let's not pretend they've always been icons of ethics.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 17, @02:18PM
We need more plumbers and electricians. White collar workers are just human calculators
(Score: -1, Troll) by VLM on Tuesday February 17, @02:37PM
This is the new "global warming grift" of the 2020s. Remember how every glacier on the planet would melt in just five more years, every year since 1990? Now that is tired and no one trusts anyone spouting that nonsense anymore, the new grift is hey bro AI will replace everyone trust me bro it'll just take awhile.
Take away organized religion and you'll just get a new religion this time with much more ridiculous apocalypse claims. "Old apocalypse legends" had to be good enough to survive centuries, the new grifts are absolute shite in comparison.
There is a very practical problem with the new apocalypse religious devotions. I work at a very small org. Lets say I can replace all the dead wood in a major multinational "globalist" corporation with a couple cheap API calls so I can be just like MegaCorp Inc but AI instead of humans. If what they're doing is so important, why wouldn't my tiny company generate $1T in revenue? Probably because those "adult day care" jobs are non-productive or often negative-productive. To pull a Douglas Adams meme from the 70s or whatever, if they fire all the useless telephone sanitizer people... If, on the other hand, AI actually worked, big companies do all they can do to suppress small companies since the dawn of time, so AI will be squashed if it actually makes me money and actually increases productivity. I'm not really an "ad man" so I like the idea of AI giving me better advertising than the world's best ad agency who are all going to be fired and replaced by tiny API calls. However, the best AI actually produces is cute videos of giant cats running thru walmarts. Ooops I guess AI doesn't actually work. But bro, bro, trust me bro, the apocalypse is totally just around the corner...
Meta observation: A long term career plan has been fixing messes created by people trying to save money who don't understand what they're doing other than temporarily improving the income/expense sheet. I've made a lot of money off that. AI is probably another grift like that, just like outsourcing and various project management scams etc. But if AI provided actual intelligence and wisdom, that would really derail my career path because I depend on ignorant and inexperienced management to make money; so far we have an infinite supply of that so I have an infinite supply of work, but if AI was a success (unlikely) and replaced all the managers... I might have to actually work instead of being a digital janitor or digital crime scene cleanup guy LOL.