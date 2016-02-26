Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 7 submissions in the queue.

Instruction Decoding in the Intel 8087 Floating-Point Chip

posted by jelizondo on Wednesday February 18, @04:09AM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

owl writes:

https://www.righto.com/2026/02/8087-instruction-decoding.html

In the 1980s, if you wanted your IBM PC to run faster, you could buy the Intel 8087 floating-point coprocessor chip. With this chip, CAD software, spreadsheets, flight simulators, and other programs were much speedier. The 8087 chip could add, subtract, multiply, and divide, of course, but it could also compute transcendental functions such as tangent and logarithms, as well as provide constants such as π. In total, the 8087 added 62 new instructions to the computer.

But how does a PC decide if an instruction was a floating-point instruction for the 8087 or a regular instruction for the 8086 or 8088 CPU? And how does the 8087 chip interpret instructions to determine what they mean? It turns out that decoding an instruction inside the 8087 is more complicated than you might expect. The 8087 uses multiple techniques, with decoding circuitry spread across the chip. In this blog post, I'll explain how these decoding circuits work.

Original Submission


«  How the GNU C Compiler Became the Clippy of Cryptography
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Instruction Decoding in the Intel 8087 Floating-Point Chip | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.