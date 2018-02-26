from the three-R's dept.
The quality of the education that our children are receiving in America's public schools just continues to go down. At one time, the concern was that not enough students were taking advanced courses. But now we have reached a point where a very large portion of our high school graduates cannot read effectively, cannot write effectively and cannot do basic math effectively:
Dr. Kent Ingle is the president of Southeastern University, and he recently authored an excellent piece in which he warned that reading levels among incoming college students are so bad that many are struggling "to understand basic text on a page"...
A stunning report revealed that many university professors now find themselves teaching students who struggle to read, not just to interpret literature or write essays, but to understand basic text on a page. According to Fortune, a growing number of Gen Z students enter college unable to "read effectively," forcing professors to break down even simple passages line by line.
That trend should alarm every parent, employer and policymaker in this country. It is not just an academic concern. It is a cultural crisis.
This is not some random guy that is making these claims.
This is the president of a major university.
[...] Large numbers of students that are entering our colleges must take remedial math courses that teach concepts that should have been taught in elementary and middle school...
Five years ago, about 30 incoming freshmen at UC San Diego arrived with math skills below high-school level. Now, according to a recent report from UC San Diego faculty and administrators, that number is more than 900—and most of those students don't fully meet middle-school math standards. Many students struggle with fractions and simple algebra problems. Last year, the university, which admits fewer than 30 percent of undergraduate applicants, launched a remedial-math course that focuses entirely on concepts taught in elementary and middle school. (According to the report, more than 60 percent of students who took the previous version of the course couldn't divide a fraction by two.) One of the course's tutors noted that students faced more issues with "logical thinking" than with math facts per se. They didn't know how to begin solving word problems.
The university's problems are extreme, but they are not unique. Over the past five years, all of the other University of California campuses, including UC Berkeley and UCLA, have seen the number of first-years who are unprepared for precalculus double or triple. George Mason University, in Virginia, revamped its remedial-math summer program in 2023 after students began arriving at their calculus course unable to do algebra, the math-department chair, Maria Emelianenko, told me.
A growing number of college professors are sounding the alarm over a quiet but accelerating crisis on American campuses, as Gen Z Arriving at College Unable to Read:
According to a report by Fortune, professors across the country say students are struggling to process written sentences, complete assigned reading, or engage meaningfully with texts that were once foundational to higher education.
The problem is not confined to remedial courses or underperforming schools.
Faculty say it is widespread, structural, and getting worse.
[...] Timothy O'Malley of the University of Notre Dame said students often have no idea how to approach traditional reading assignments and instead turn to artificial intelligence tools for summaries.
"Today, if you assign that amount of reading, they often don't know what to do," O'Malley told Fortune.
[...] Professors say it is the predictable outcome of a K–12 system that no longer ensures basic competence.
Standards were lowered, accountability eroded, and reading increasingly treated as optional.
The result is a generation arriving at adulthood unprepared for rigorous work, real expectations, and the responsibilities that come with them, and universities now face the consequences.
Has AI become the modern equivalent of Cliff Notes?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday February 19, @01:47PM
WTF is going on in the schools that they got past first grade without being able to read? That shouldn't be a rhetorical question but the probable reality is that parents whine at the school to force advancing them, unprepared, to the next grade while they only fall further and further behind. The schools might be complicit since they are intentionally defunded (not underfunded, but actually defunded) to the point where they cannot pay the costs to either educated them in the first place or run remedial classes at scale.
WTF is going on in the colleges that people are accepted for studies despite lacking math and reading skills?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1, Troll) by VLM on Thursday February 19, @02:05PM (1 child)
Welcome to demographic change
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Thursday February 19, @02:24PM
I think you misspelled No Child Left Behind
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Thursday February 19, @02:23PM
The article, it seems, is fake news, when its researched.
https://sfeducation.substack.com/p/how-your-high-school-affects-your [substack.com]
UCSD has gone to great lengths to wildly social engineer admissions and its had a HUGE impact on student success after admission (to the negative). Scroll down to "Since Going Test-Blind, UC San Diego Gives Great Weight to the School An Applicant Attends"
Apparently the SAT test results were a vastly better predictor of future school success than trying to implement racial quotas using race segregated school attendance as a proxy.
This is also interesting: "The UCSD Applicant Mix Has Been Stable Even Though Total California Applications are up 57% from 2016-24" Apparently they intentionally admit around 50% to 75% of the student body whom are unlikely to succeed as sort of a public service. They may not produce college grads but they do produce the warm feels of "everyone gets admitted to college".
This is also interesting: "A far greater share of UCSD's admits now come from LCFF+ High Schools". I'm sure you'd be extremely surprised that a third of students are academically inadequate, when they admit almost precisely a third of students from "high needs category schools" as a proxy to admit on demographic quotas.
Essentially, as people who solely see race and skin color rather than seeing people, instead of admitting the minority kid from the suburbs who likely inherited some skills from their parents and the local culture of success and had a decent SAT test result, they avoid claims of racial quotas by merely coincidentally admitting their quota of minorities from extremely low performing racially segregated inner city schools. With predictable results.
In a weird way this will drive even more racial segregation. If you want to get into USCD as a minority, your odds are ridiculously higher if you transfer out of successful high performing schools in the burbs.
Its wild that the UCs receive $5B of taxpayer funding to F over all the kids, both high and low performing. Its a system intentionally designed to generate ruin, pain, and poverty when the student loan repayments hit...