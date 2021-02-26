There isn't a ton of evidence to suggest that the introduction of AI has led to significant job losses, yet. But it has led to a significant amount of talk about job losses, and that appears to be taking a real toll on people. According to research published in the journal Cureus and spotted by Futurism, workers are increasingly suffering from distress caused by the constant fear of being replaced, and it's gotten so bad that it needs its own term.

The researchers propose calling this new, modern anxiety "AI replacement dysfunction" or AIRD. The authors define it as a "new, proposed clinical construct describing the psychological and existential distress that could be experienced by individuals facing the threat or reality of job displacement due to artificial intelligence (AI)." The condition carries with it several common symptoms including anxiety, insomnia, depression, and identity confusion "that may reflect deeper fears about relevance, purpose, and future employability." It can also lead to sufferers dealing with additional challenges like psychiatric disorders and substance abuse.

The anxiety over AI is definitely real. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 71% of respondents said they were concerned that AI will put "too many people out of work permanently." Pew Research found that more than half of Americans are worried about how AI in the workplace will impact their jobs, and most lower- and middle-class people believe AI will worsen their job prospects in the future. Another study found that people working in jobs particularly susceptible to automation are more likely to report feeling more stress and other negative emotions.

And while surprisingly few job cuts have actually been attributed to AI directly (despite the fact that many companies have used AI as cover for broader layoffs), there certainly does seem to be damage being done to the workforce, as it relates to entry-level roles, in particular. Early-career workers are definitely having a much harder time finding jobs, which can at least in part be attributed to companies being more willing to turn over that labor to AI. But the reality is that the economy sucks regardless of the introduction of technological innovation, and the companies responsible for building AI benefit from the narrative that their models are capable of doing human-level work. So hearing about AI taking over your job is basically unavoidable, whether the threat is real or not.

While AIRD isn't an accepted clinical diagnosis yet, the researchers have created a framework to help identify it, including a screening questionnaire designed to help clinicians spot potential symptoms. Treatments for the condition will be up to the clinician, but the researchers highlight Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and other cognitive restructuring techniques to "help patients build psychological resilience and restore a coherent sense of self."