from the just-add-water dept.
Researchers have described a novel mechanochemical process that can store gases safely in powders, using very little energy, in a repeatable process:
Australian scientists say they've made a "eureka moment" breakthrough in gas separation and storage that could radically reduce energy use in the petrochemical industry, while making hydrogen much easier and safer to store and transport in a powder.
Nanotechnology researchers, based at Deakin University's Institute for Frontier Materials, claim to have found a super-efficient way to mechanochemically trap and hold gases in powders, with potentially enormous and wide-ranging industrial implications.
Mechanochemistry is a relatively recently coined term, referring to chemical reactions that are triggered by mechanical forces as opposed to heat, light, or electric potential differences. In this case, the mechanical force is supplied by ball milling – a low-energy grinding process in which a cylinder containing steel balls is rotated such that the balls roll up the side, then drop back down again, crushing and rolling over the material inside.
The team has demonstrated that grinding certain amounts of certain powders with precise pressure levels of certain gases can trigger a mechanochemical reaction that absorbs the gas into the powder and stores it there, giving you what's essentially a solid-state storage medium that can hold the gases safely at room temperature until they're needed. The gases can be released as required, by heating the powder up to a certain point.
The process is repeatable, and Professor Ian Chen, co-author on the new study published in the journal Materials Today, tells us via phone that the boron nitride powder used in the first experiments only loses "about a couple of percent" of its absorption capability each storage and release cycle. "Boron nitride is very stable," he tells us, "and graphene too. We're looking at a restoration treatment that can clean the powders and restore their absorption levels, but we need to prove that it'll work."
The results are absolutely remarkable from a numbers standpoint. This process, for example, could separate hydrocarbon gases out from crude oil using less than 10% of the energy that's needed today. "Currently, the petrol industry uses a cryogenic process," says Chen. "Several gases come up together, so to purify and separate them, they cool everything down to a liquid state at very low temperature, and then heat it all together. Different gases evaporate at different temperatures, and that's how they separate them out."
Cryogenics, of course, is a highly energy-intensive process, and the Deakin team found that its ball milling process could be tuned to separate out gases just as effectively using far less energy. Different gases, they found, are absorbed at different milling intensities, gas pressures and time periods. Once the first gas is absorbed into the powder, it can be removed, and the process can be re-run with a different set of parameters to trap and store the next gas. Likewise, some gases are released from the powders at higher temperatures than others, offering a second way to separate gases if they're stored together.
In the team's experiments, they managed to separate out a combination of alkyne, olefin and paraffin gases using boron nitride powder. The process takes a while – some gases were fully absorbed after two hours, others were still only partially soaked up after 20 hours. But Chen says this should just be a matter of fine-tuning: "We're continuing to work on different gases, using different materials. We hope to have another paper published soon, and we also expect to work with industry on some real practical applications."
[...] The gas separation use case would be a pretty huge advance all by itself, but by storing gas securely in powders, the team believes it's also unlocked a compelling way to store and transport hydrogen, which could play a key role in the coming clean energy transition.
[...] With hydrogen safely stored in the powder, it can be moved around and warehoused extremely easily and safely – this could be a very compelling way to move bulk quantities of hydrogen for export or distribution, since it's both cheaper and easier to handle than gas or liquid, and the equipment needed to release the gas for use at the other end will be pretty simple.
[...] Boron nitride is easily available in industrial quantities, and relatively cheap, but Chen says the technique should work with other materials as well. "We're not limited to boron nitride," he says, "we're just using it as an example. You could also use graphene, to take another example, and we're continuing to investigate other materials."
Clearly, this advance has some potentially enormous implications, which could contribute greatly to energy use reduction, emissions reduction, the green energy transition and even reducing fuel and chemical prices. The team has submitted provisional patent applications, and we look forward to learning what's possible as the method is refined and tailored to useful applications.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 22, @03:38AM
I was a bit surprised to find that O2 concentrators work based on zeolite (crystalline aluminosilicates - naturally occurring minerals, but we have engineered and manufactured higher performing variations) adsorption beds which suck the Nitrogen out of air, leaving more of everything else by proportion, mostly oxygen.
Makes some sense that there's an H2 variant.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]