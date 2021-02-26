Last year, we reported on a speed test feature coming to Windows, built right into the taskbar, where you could gauge your internet connection without venturing out to a browser. In reality, it was more like a shortcut that would still open Bing and take you to a miniaturized version of Ookla's Speedtest. Today, that feature is finally here in the Insider program, as part of Build 26100.7918 and 26200.7918.

In these updates pushed to the Release Preview channel, you'll now see an option to "Perform speed test" when you right-click on the network icon or open the Wi-Fi/cellular quick settings. Upon clicking, your default browser will open up Bing, where you'll see a simplified Ookla interface with a meter in the middle, and three stats below: Latency, Download, and Upload.

That means this is technically not a "native" feature, rather just a website link in your taskbar. Still, for the uninitiated, it can be a convenient way to check their internet speed. Let's say you're in a game and suddenly start experiencing packet loss; instead of Alt-tabbing into a browser for a speed test, you can just right-click on your Ethernet icon and go there directly.

This feature will save you a click or two; however, some users may be disappointed by yet another web wrapper implemented inside Windows. Windows has enjoyed a poor run of stability recently, with even Microsoft recognizing its slack, so a built-in taskbar speedtest is probably not high on most users' list of priorities.