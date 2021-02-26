from the department-of-Boeing-used-to-be-good... dept.
NASA releases "Starliner Propulsion System Anomalies during the Crewed Flight Test"
https://www.nasa.gov/news-release/nasa-releases-report-on-starliner-crewed-flight-test-investigation/
To quote Cheryl Warner, NASA News Chief, "At a news conference on Thursday, NASA released a report of findings from the Program Investigation Team examining the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crewed Flight Test as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program."
The direct link to the redacted report is:
https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/nasa-report-with-redactions-021926.pdf?emrc=76e561
Redacted? "For the full report, which includes redactions in coordination with our commercial partner to protect proprietary and privacy-sensitive material is available online."
Its 311 pages and they're not providing a summary so it is likely to be extremely juicy and spicy, as NASA historically doesn't water down press releases for many other reasons. So I know what I'll be reading with breakfast tea later this morning.
So the facts are above. My separate opinions below.
I'd give it a different take than the report as I've read it so far; they designed a semi-disposable cost-reduced capsule but space projects ALWAYS take longer so if backflowing oxidizer will inevitably very slowly eat the o-rings in the helium manifold, well, its going to sit around a long time before launching so its going to eat thru, thats the nature of space program delays. Or propellant residue plus CO2 will rot out thruster nozzles given enough time, and space programs being space programs they will indeed be given time to sit around and slowly rot. They still are not sure about the RCS thrusters jamming but it seems likely to be a lack of ground testing during R+D; teflon is like a viscous liquid over a long time while under stress, key being over a long time.
The "Hardware Longevity and Sparing Concerns" section hints to me that the program is about to be cancelled if it doesn't cancel itself first. Reads like they're not permitted under the terms of the investigation to recommend program shutdown but they wanted to recommend it anyway.
The report follows that with numerous identified management failures at NASA and Boeing. This is the new Boeing, which is no longer competent, so "NASA's hands-off contract approach limited insight" precisely when Boeing needed adult supervision as they've downsized, outsourced, refused to recruit, or otherwise eliminated their competent adults for various reasons over the years. But who knows, what do y'all think?
NASA Admits Starliner Failures as It Preps for March Launch of Artemis 2
The agency's administrator promises transparency and accountability:
NASA aims to launch its next crewed moon mission, Artemis II, as soon as March 6, after a key fueling test showed major progress and only minor issues.
[...] The announcement of the potential Artemis II launch date, NASA's first astronaut-led moon mission since 1972, comes a day after the agency admitted to gross failures in the Boeing Starliner test flight that involved astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams in 2024. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman delivered scathing remarks about the risk to human safety during a Thursday news conference about the investigation, which relabeled the Starliner mission as a "Type-A mishap." That designation is the most serious level of incident short of a fatal accident.
With Artemis II set to become the first human test flight of the Orion spaceship, there are some glaring parallels, especially given concerns about the spacecraft's heat shield. Though the lunar mission uses a different rocket and spacecraft from Boeing's long-troubled Starliner, leaders stressed that the mishap investigation must reshape how NASA manages all human spaceflight. The same cultural and management failures could surface in any program if left unchecked, said NASA associate administrator Amit Kshatriya.
"We failed them," he said, referring to Wilmore and Williams, who both retired after their 10-day test flight turned into nine months at the International Space Station. "Even though they won't say that, we have to say that."
Isaacman outlined how the agency mishandled the 2024 mission, citing serious failures in NASA's own leadership and decision-making. NASA has released its 300-page Starliner report, days ahead of plans to present the findings to Congress.
NASA and Boeing still don't fully understand why thrusters in both the service module — which carries engines and fuel — and the capsule malfunctioned. The crewed mission had a temporary loss of steering during its approach to the station and another propulsion failure during its empty return, though that wasn't made public at the time. The two astronauts were not on board for that, coming home instead in a SpaceX Crew Dragon months later.
In a statement released Thursday, Boeing said it had made substantial progress on technical repairs since the flight and was working on cultural changes across its team as well.
"NASA's report will reinforce our ongoing efforts to strengthen our work, and the work of all Commercial Crew Partners, in support of mission and crew safety, which is and must always be our highest priority," the company said.
Lastest Update:
[updated by BBC news 18:27UTC 12 Feb - Artemis 2 will be removed from the launch pad to investigate further problem(s) discovered overnight--JR]