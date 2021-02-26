A Rebel with a Cause

Imagine a world where every time you want to share a cool app with a friend, you have to ask permission (and maybe pay extra). Or where fixing a simple bug in your game is impossible because the code is locked away like a secret recipe. Sounds like a tech dystopia, right? This is exactly the kind of world Richard Stallman set out to prevent. Stallman – often known just by his initials RMS – is not as instantly famous as tech giants like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, but his impact on our digital lives is monumental. He's the mastermind behind the GNU Project, the founder of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), and the author of licenses that guarantee software freedom. In short, he's the original software freedom fighter, a kind of digital rights Gandalf (yes, with the beard to match). And for a guy who champions "free" software, he's quick to tell you: we're talking free as in freedom, not just free as in price.

In this essay, we'll dive into Richard Stallman's contributions to the digital world in an engaging (and occasionally humorous) way. By the end, you'll understand how his work laid the foundation for Linux and the whole open-source ecosystem, why he insists on calling it "GNU/Linux," and what the internet might look like if Stallman hadn't started his crusade for software freedom. Grab a snack (maybe some free-as-in-freedom nachos?) and let's explore the world of Stallman and the movement he started.

Who is Richard Stallman? (And Why Should You Care?) [...]