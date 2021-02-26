from the backbone-of-Internet-infrastructure dept.
A while back, Freenet Africa had a nice background piece about software luminary and founder of the software freedom movement, Richard Stallman (aka RMS). The article covers his background starting with the GNU project and following through to the current, ongoing fight for digital freedom.
A Rebel with a Cause
Imagine a world where every time you want to share a cool app with a friend, you have to ask permission (and maybe pay extra). Or where fixing a simple bug in your game is impossible because the code is locked away like a secret recipe. Sounds like a tech dystopia, right? This is exactly the kind of world Richard Stallman set out to prevent. Stallman – often known just by his initials RMS – is not as instantly famous as tech giants like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, but his impact on our digital lives is monumental. He's the mastermind behind the GNU Project, the founder of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), and the author of licenses that guarantee software freedom. In short, he's the original software freedom fighter, a kind of digital rights Gandalf (yes, with the beard to match). And for a guy who champions "free" software, he's quick to tell you: we're talking free as in freedom, not just free as in price.
In this essay, we'll dive into Richard Stallman's contributions to the digital world in an engaging (and occasionally humorous) way. By the end, you'll understand how his work laid the foundation for Linux and the whole open-source ecosystem, why he insists on calling it "GNU/Linux," and what the internet might look like if Stallman hadn't started his crusade for software freedom. Grab a snack (maybe some free-as-in-freedom nachos?) and let's explore the world of Stallman and the movement he started.
Who is Richard Stallman? (And Why Should You Care?) [...]
As others have pointed out, the freedom is the start of a journey, not the destination.
Richard Stallman writes in the Guardian:
Journalists have been asking me whether the revulsion against the abuse of Facebook data could be a turning point for the campaign to recover privacy. That could happen, if the public makes its campaign broader and deeper.
Broader, meaning extending to all surveillance systems, not just Facebook. Deeper, meaning to advance from regulating the use of data to regulating the accumulation of data. Because surveillance is so pervasive, restoring privacy is necessarily a big change, and requires powerful measures.
The surveillance imposed on us today far exceeds that of the Soviet Union. For freedom and democracy's sake, we need to eliminate most of it. There are so many ways to use data to hurt people that the only safe database is the one that was never collected. Thus, instead of the EU's approach of mainly regulating how personal data may be used (in its General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR), I propose a law to stop systems from collecting personal data.
The robust way to do that, the way that can't be set aside at the whim of a government, is to require systems to be built so as not to collect data about a person. The basic principle is that a system must be designed not to collect certain data, if its basic function can be carried out without that data.
Richard Stallman says he has returned to the Free Software Foundation board of directors and won't be resigning again
Richard M Stallman, founder and former president of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), announced at the organisation's LibrePlanet virtual event that he has rejoined the board and does not intend to resign again.
Stallman spoke at the event yesterday on the subject of unjust computing – covering locked-down operating systems, non-free client software, user-restricting app stores, and more.
Before the talk he stated: "I have an announcement to make. I'm now on the Free Software Foundation Board of Directors once again. We were working on a video to announce this with, but that turned out to be difficult, we didn't have experience doing that sort of thing so it didn't get finished but here is the announcement. Some of you will be happy at this, and some might be disappointed, but who knows? In any case, that's how it is, and I'm not planning to resign a second time."
Ars Technica further notes:
Video of Stallman's announcement is available at It's FOSS News. Stallman gave a talk at LibrePlanet yesterday on "growing injustices in computing," including "locked-down operating systems; user-restricting app stores; [and] requiring nonfree client software, including Javascript."
I was browsing my media and decided to rewatch this, as I hadn't looked at it in fifteen years or so.
I was mainly struck by the unalloyed optimism of pretty much everyone who contributed, including Linus, Richard Stallman, Eric Raymond, Alan Cox, Ted T'so, Eric Allman and many other original neckbeards (I use that appellation affectionately, and in a bunch of cases, literally).
In the 20-plus years since the film was released, much has changed.
I think much of the optimism embodied by RMS and the FSF has waned a good deal (and more's the pity), and the complete reversal of Microsoft from Ballmer's "Free Software is communism" to Nadella's embrace of GNU/Linux in both Azure and WSL, to the co-opting of Linux for Google/Android, as well as aging and slow drift towards retirement/death/irrelevance of those who championed Free Software for nearly four decades have really hurt the movement, while boosting Open Source.
I think that refocusing on "free as in beer" instead of "free as in freedom" across the development community may have been inevitable as GNU/Linux (although I guess it could have been GNU/Hurd or one of the BSDs) became mainstream a couple decades after the commoditization of IBM PC-like hardware.
That got me thinking, where does that leave us and "who are the new neckbeards tht can carry the vision of Free Software into the middle of the century?" Are there really any such folks with the passion and drive to champion Free Software moving forward?
Or is Free Software (as originally defined and advocated for by RMS and the FSF) dying a slow death in favor of "Open Source" and more permissive licenses like MIT and Apache?
What will Open Source look like in 2050, 52 years after Bruce Perens and the OSI's Open Source definition?