Over the past year, several governments and companies outside the US have decided they can't trust American tech companies. So, digital sovereignty has become an important goal. While American companies, as you can imagine, aren't happy about that, they're now helping European organizations to achieve their digital sovereignty goals.

One of the first of these was Linux and cloud-native computing powerhouse Red Hat. Late last year, Red Hat became the first US company to announce its own EU-specific digital sovereignty program, Red Hat Confirmed Sovereign Support (RHCSS). This initiative guarantees critical European IT operations remain under EU control.

Now, Red Hat is backing this initiative with its open-source Digital Sovereignty Readiness Assessment toolkit. This tool is designed to give governments and enterprises a concrete way to measure how much control they actually have over their data, infrastructure, and operations in an era of geopolitical cloud anxiety.

This new web-based, self-service survey walks organizations through 21 multiple-choice questions. Areas covered include data residency, encryption key control, disaster recovery planning for geopolitical events, and the ability to prevent sensitive data from crossing borders. The goal is to move digital sovereignty from vague policy talk to a measurable "sovereignty baseline" that IT and business leaders can act on.

[...] Red Hat's framework evaluates sovereignty maturity across seven domains: data sovereignty, technical sovereignty, operational sovereignty, assurance sovereignty, open source strategy, executive oversight, and managed services. At the end of the questionnaire, organizations receive a score mapped to four stages: foundation, developing, strategic, and advanced. It also includes a roadmap of recommended next steps and research questions for stakeholders.

[...] Of course, Red Hat hopes you'll turn to their services to achieve your digital sovereignty goal, but there's no requirement that you do so. You decide what to do with the analysis and whether you want to join one of the many other European-based governments, companies, and organizations that are waving goodbye to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, or Google cloud services.

Mind you, all these US tech giants are also now offering their own digital sovereignty initiatives. The Digital Sovereignty Readiness Assessment toolkit can help you decide whether these US offerings meet your needs.