Following Ryzen 9000, AMD is set to release its next-gen Ryzen 10000 series processors this year — assuming the company sticks to its existing nomenclature. These upcoming desktop CPUs from AMD are codenamed "Olympic Ridge" and will be based on the company's new Zen 6 microarchitecture. Today, a new leak from reliable tipster HXL says we can expect seven different configs as part of this lineup, across dual- and single-CCD SKUs.

According to the [information in a tweet], Ryzen 10000 will come in 6-core, 8-core, 10-core, and 12-core layouts as part of the single CCD designs. For the variants with two CCDs, you have 16-core (8+8), 20-core (10+10) and 24-core (12+12) made possible by simply doubling the chiplets. Either way, the lineup looks to be flexible enough to span from entry-level to power users and professionals.

This will mark the first time in Ryzen history that AMD ventures outside of its 8-core CCDs, by introducing new chiplets maxing out at 12 cores instead. Each of those CCDs is said to carry 48 MB of L3 cache, which shall make the flagship (non-X3D) SKU a 96 MB option. Throughout Zen 1 to Zen 5, the highest-end config for Ryzen chips has been 16 cores, but it should finally be upgraded to 24 cores with Ryzen 10000.

Now, comparing that to what Intel has in store with Nova Lake, that's an entirely different story. Current rumors suggest Nova Lake's flagship offering will be a monstrous 52-core SKU, with possibly 288 MB of bLLC (also across two tiles). Unlike the Red Team, Intel doesn't seem to be interested in segregating its extra-cache CPUs as a separate lineup entirely.

Apart from the core layouts of these chips, the underlying architecture is also of interest, since Zen 6 is said to usher in IPC improvements and higher clock speeds, while still working on the existing AM5 platform — the same cannot be said for Intel. It's a little too early to judge any of this, since Intel's Arrow Lake refresh isn't even out yet , and AMD hasn't made Ryzen 10000 official, beyond the Olympic Ridge codename. But hopefully, by the time we know all the details about AMD's next-gen CPUs, the price of RAM will also be a bit more affordable.