Budapest-based robotics startup Allonic raised $7.2 million in pre-seed funding, led by Visionaries Club, marking the largest pre-seed round in Hungary to date, as Vestbee was told. The funds will be allocated towards developing a new method for producing complex, dexterous robotic bodies.

Founded in 2025 by Benedek Tasi, Dávid Pelyva, and David Holló, Allonic develops robotic manufacturing systems that automate the production of complex, human-like robot bodies.

The company's platform, 3D Tissue Braiding, creates robotic structures by first producing a skeletal scaffolding, then weaving soft, load-bearing fibers around it, and integrating actuators and tendons directly into the structure during production.

This process eliminates traditional multi-part assembly, embeds sensors and wiring into the body, and produces fully operational, compliant robotic mechanisms in a single automated workflow. The system allows complex 3D designs to be realized at scale, distributes mechanical stress uniformly, and enables rapid iteration from digital design to functional hardware.