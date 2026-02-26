Stories
Hungarian Startup Transforming Robot Manufacturing With 3D Tissue Braiding

Hungarian startup Allonic secures $7.2M to transform robot manufacturing with 3D tissue braiding:

Budapest-based robotics startup Allonic raised $7.2 million in pre-seed funding, led by Visionaries Club, marking the largest pre-seed round in Hungary to date, as Vestbee was told. The funds will be allocated towards developing a new method for producing complex, dexterous robotic bodies.

  • Founded in 2025 by Benedek Tasi, Dávid Pelyva, and David Holló, Allonic develops robotic manufacturing systems that automate the production of complex, human-like robot bodies.
  • The company's platform, 3D Tissue Braiding, creates robotic structures by first producing a skeletal scaffolding, then weaving soft, load-bearing fibers around it, and integrating actuators and tendons directly into the structure during production.
  • This process eliminates traditional multi-part assembly, embeds sensors and wiring into the body, and produces fully operational, compliant robotic mechanisms in a single automated workflow. The system allows complex 3D designs to be realized at scale, distributes mechanical stress uniformly, and enables rapid iteration from digital design to functional hardware.

