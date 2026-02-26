NASA has officially categorized the 2024 failure of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, which stranded astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months, as a Type A mishap. This is NASA-speak for the maximum level of failure a mission can reach, defined as an incident that causes over $2 million in damage, results in the loss of a vehicle or at least control over it, or any fatalities, per the BBC. This designation signifies that the space agency now views the mission as a disaster, even if the astronauts regained enough control at the last minute to prevent the worst-case scenario.

[...] Who's to blame here? Citing the full 312-page report, Isaacman found plenty to go around. Basically, NASA wanted a second option for launching people into space beyond SpaceX, and it wanted it so bad that it simply swept problems under the rug. "As development progressed, design compromises and inadequate hardware qualifications extended beyond NASA's complete understanding," said Isaacman in a very polite way. Multiple test flights failed in various ways, but before these technical faults were understood, NASA just greenlit the following flights anyway. Oops.

There were organizational problems as well: NASA more or less trusted Boeing, which once upon a time had a sterling reputation, to sort out its engineering problems. Isaacman stated that the agency didn't want to damage that reputation. Safe to say it's pretty well shot now, and this Type A classification isn't going to help. Meanwhile, Boeing was also not giving sufficient scrutiny to its own subcontractors. So nobody was overseeing anybody enough. Who could imagine this would go poorly?

But rest assured: it gets worse. CNN quotes one NASA insider as saying, "There was yelling at meetings," and another as saying, "There are some people that just don't like each other very much." Isaacman himself admitted that "disagreements over crew return options deteriorated into unprofessional conduct while the crew remained on orbit." Welcome to the world's premiere space exploration agency.

Despite it all, NASA doesn't want to give up on Boeing, and the Starliner project is moving ahead in a reduced capacity. But Isaacman made it clear that there would be much stricter oversight going forward, and no launches would be approved until technical fixes were verified and implemented. The desire to diversify off of SpaceX alone is still there.