OsmAnd's Faster Offline Navigation

posted by jelizondo on Saturday February 28, @03:59PM
owl writes:

https://osmand.net/blog/fast-routing/

Offline navigation is a lifeline for travelers, adventurers, and everyday commuters. We demand speed, accuracy, and the flexibility to tailor routes to our specific needs. For years, OsmAnd has championed powerful, feature-rich offline maps that fit in your pocket. But as maps grew more detailed and user demands for complex routing increased, our trusty A* algorithm, despite its flexibility, started hitting a performance wall. How could we deliver a 100x speed boost without bloating map sizes or sacrificing the deep customization our users love?

The answer: OsmAnd's custom-built Highway Hierarchy (HH) Routing. This isn't your standard routing engine; it's a ground-up redesign, meticulously engineered to overcome the unique challenges of providing advanced navigation on compact, offline-first map data.

