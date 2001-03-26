President Donald Trump ordered every U.S. federal agency to stop using technology from AI company Anthropic on Friday, February 27, posting the directive to Truth Social at 3:47 PM ET — more than an hour before the Pentagon's own 5:01 PM ET deadline for Anthropic to comply with its demands.

“THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS,” Mr. Trump fumed on Truth Social, adding that he is directing every U.S. federal agency to “IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology.”

[...] After months of private talks collapsed into a public standoff this week, Amodei said Thursday his company "cannot in good conscience accede" to the DoD's terms. The Pentagon responded by threatening to invoke the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to compel Anthropic's compliance and warned it would designate the company a "supply chain risk" — a label typically reserved for companies from adversarial nations such as Huawei.

[...] Claude was the only AI model approved for use in classified military systems, and defense software firm Palantir, which uses Claude to power its most sensitive government contracts, will need to find a replacement quickly. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Friday he shares Anthropic's position on autonomous weapons' ethical “red lines,” complicating its candidacy as a direct replacement.