Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Datacenters in Space Are a Terrible, Horrible, No Good Idea.

posted by janrinok on Tuesday March 03, @05:43AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

An interesting analysis:

There is a rush for AI companies to team up with space launch/satellite companies to build data centres in space. TL;DR: It's not going to work.

In the interests of clarity, I am a former NASA engineer/scientist with a PhD in space electronics. I also worked at Google for 10 years, in various parts of the company, including YouTube and the bit of Cloud responsible for deploying AI capacity, so I'm quite well placed to have an opinion here.

The short version: this is an absolutely terrible idea, and really makes zero sense whatsoever. There are multiple reasons for this, but they all amount to saying that the kind of electronics needed to make a datacenter work, particularly a datacenter deploying AI capacity in the form of GPUs and TPUs, is exactly the opposite of what works in space. If you've not worked specifically in this area before, I'll caution against making gut assumptions, because the reality of making space hardware actually function in space is not necessarily intuitively obvious.

[Source]: https://taranis.ie/datacenters-in-space-are-a-terrible-horrible-no-good-idea/

Original Submission


«  Cleaner Ship Fuel is Reducing Lightning in Key Shipping Lanes
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Datacenters in Space Are a Terrible, Horrible, No Good Idea. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @06:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 03, @06:01AM (#1435516)

    A phrase used about 25 years ago.
    Have all of the grownups left business now as well as government?

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Tuesday March 03, @06:06AM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Tuesday March 03, @06:06AM (#1435517) Journal

    You need to think like a CEO getting rich off the biggest bubble in history and you desperately need it to not pop yet

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday March 03, @06:16AM (1 child)

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday March 03, @06:16AM (#1435518) Journal

    Looks like a duplicate of this one, even down to the main URL:
    (2025) Datacenters in Space Are a Terrible, Horrible, No Good Idea. [soylentnews.org]

    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

    • (Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday March 03, @06:27AM

      by pTamok (3042) on Tuesday March 03, @06:27AM (#1435520)

      I prefer to have a false negative in the duplicate detection algorithm and see a topic twice rather than a false positive and not see a potentially interesting topic at all.

      Comments about duplicates show that "many eyes make dupes shallow." [wikipedia.org].

(1)