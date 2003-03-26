An online campaign urging users to quit OpenAI's ChatGPT is gathering momentum after a high-profile standoff between AI company Anthropic and the US Department of Defence.

Known as "QuitGPT", the movement claims that more than 1.5 million people have taken action, either by cancelling subscriptions, sharing boycott messages on social media, or signing up via quitgpt.org.

Last week, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said he "cannot in good conscience accede to the Pentagon's request" for unrestricted access to the company's AI systems.

"In a narrow set of cases, we believe AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values," Amodei wrote. "Some uses are also simply outside the bounds of what today's technology can safely and reliably do."

Anthropic - which makes the chatbot Claude - is the last major AI firm yet to supply its technology to a new US military internal network.

The company reportedly faced a deadline from the Department of Defence to loosen ethical guardrails or risk losing a $200 million (€167 million) contract awarded last July to "prototype frontier AI capabilities that advance US national security".

In a statement published on its website, QuitGPT says: "On February 27, ChatGPT competitor Anthropic refused to give the Pentagon unrestricted access to its AI for mass surveillance of Americans or producing AI weapons that kill without human oversight."

QuitGPT argues that many users wrongly believe ChatGPT is the only viable AI assistant and is urging people to switch platforms. It recommends what it says are higher-privacy and open-source alternatives such as Confer, Alpine and Lumo, as well as corporate rivals including Gemini from Google and Claude from Anthropic.