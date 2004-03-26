I'm old enough to remember the earliest days of the world-wide web. HTTP and HTML weren't radical technologies – they just offered a new, more user-friendly way to use the Internet. Still, the web's potential was clear right from the those early days: it opened up the Internet to people who weren't necessarily computer scientists. As an academic, I vaguely realized that the web would have a huge, positive impact on communication between researchers and, indeed, it did.

Our vision, back in the mid-90s, was that the web would become, essentially, a decentralized library. Websites would be run by universities, health agencies, libraries, governmental departments, and even private individuals, all sharing knowledge for the common good.

What I didn't predict – what I don't think anybody predicted – was how the web would eventually come to dominate communication. And once it did, it became ripe for commercial exploitation.