Retired programmer Kevin Boone has a guide to the retro-web in which he summarizes as the small web, IndieWeb, Gemini, Gopher, and so on.
I'm old enough to remember the earliest days of the world-wide web. HTTP and HTML weren't radical technologies – they just offered a new, more user-friendly way to use the Internet. Still, the web's potential was clear right from the those early days: it opened up the Internet to people who weren't necessarily computer scientists. As an academic, I vaguely realized that the web would have a huge, positive impact on communication between researchers and, indeed, it did.
Our vision, back in the mid-90s, was that the web would become, essentially, a decentralized library. Websites would be run by universities, health agencies, libraries, governmental departments, and even private individuals, all sharing knowledge for the common good.
What I didn't predict – what I don't think anybody predicted – was how the web would eventually come to dominate communication. And once it did, it became ripe for commercial exploitation.
What experience do Soylentils have with the smolweb or with Gemini or modern Gopher spaces? Or your take on undoing the September that never ended, even if for only a corner of the net?
AnonTechie writes:
"For those of you who remember Gopher, Minitel, and Compuserve, the article is an interesting reminder of what once was, and for those born more recently a chance to read about a time before 'http' and 'www' had any meaning."
Twenty-five years ago, the World Wide Web was just an idea in a technical paper from an obscure, young computer scientist at a European physics lab. That idea from Tim Berners-Lee at the CERN lab in Switzerland, outlining a way to easily access files on linked computers, paved the way for a global phenomenon that has touched the lives of billions of people. He presented the paper on March 12, 1989, which history has marked as the birthday of the Web. But the idea was so bold, it almost didn't happen.
Right before HTTP took off in the early 1990's, there was Gopher and for a while it, too, was growing exponentially. It was fast and hosted text, source code, graphics, and any number of other types of files, just not all mixed together in one and the same document. For a while it was winning out over HTTP and making grounds against FTP. But that changed eventually and the rest is history. The MinnPost goes a bit into the history of Gopher with the Rise and Fall of the Gopher Protocol.
For many people, the world wide web is synonymous with the Internet. While the HTTP protocol dominates the modern Internet, many protocols obsolete, obscure and well known make up the Internet.
One of the more stubborn protocols is Gopher. Introduced in 1991 (the same year as HTTP), Gopher, like the web, is document-centric.
By about 1990, information on the Internet was expanding rapidly enough that it needed more organization and a better search capability. In 1991 researchers at the University of Minnesota developed the Gopher protocol in an attempt to provide some of that organization. Gopher provides a hierarchical text-based menu system to organize the contents of a data repository (which eventually came to be called "gopherholes").
Software vendors and the EU weren’t interested, so giving it away became the best option:
The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Sunday celebrated the 30th anniversary of releasing the World Wide Web into the public domain.
As the World Wide Web Consortium's brief history of the web explains, in 1989 Tim Berners-Lee - then a fellow at CERN - proposed that the organization adopt "a global hypertext system." His first name for the project was "Mesh".
And as the Consortium records, in 1990 Berners-Lee set to work on "a hypertext GUI browser+editor using the NeXTStep development environment. He makes up 'WorldWideWeb' as a name for the program."
Berners-Lee's work gathered a very appreciative audience inside CERN, and soon started to attract attention elsewhere. By January 1993, the world had around 50 HTTP servers. The following month, the first graphical browser – Marc Andreessen's Mosaic – appeared.
Alternative hypertext tools, like Gopher, started to lose their luster.
On April 30, 1993, CERN signed off on a decision that the World Wide Web – a client, server, and library of code created under its roof – belonged to humanity (the letter was duly stamped on May 3).
"CERN relinquishes all intellectual property rights to this code, both source and binary form, and permission is granted for anyone to use, duplicate, modify and redistribute it" states a letter signed on that day by Walter Hoogland and Helmut Weber – at the time respectively CERN's director of research and director of administration.