This post has been on my back burner for well over a year. This has bothered me, because every month that goes by I become more convinced that anonymous authentication the most important topic we could be talking about as cryptographers. This is because I’m very worried that we’re headed into a bit of a privacy dystopia, driven largely by bad legislation and the proliferation of AI.

But this is too much for a beginning. Let’s start from the basics.

One of the most important problems in computer security is user authentication. Often when you visit a website, log into a server, access a resource, you (and generally, your computer) needs to convince the provider that you’re authorized to access the resource. This authorization process can take many forms. Some sites require explicit user logins, which users complete using traditional username and passwords credentials, or (increasingly) advanced alternatives like MFA and passkeys. Some sites that don’t require explicit user credentials, or allow you to register a pseudonymous account; however even these sites often ask user agents to prove something. Typically this is some kind of basic “anti-bot” check, which can be done with a combination of long-lived cookies, CAPTCHAs, or whatever the heck Cloudflare does: [...]