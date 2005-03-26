According to Micron, the new sticks are the first to employ its 32 Gb (4 GB) LPDDR5X monolithic dies, where "monolithic" means all the memory and relevant circuitry are part of a single die.

In an AI future where context is literally everything, every gigabyte of memory closer to the xPUs in a system matters, and Micron's advancement today will doubtless be found in massive AI server installations worldwide as companies allocate hundreds of billions of dollars of capex in the race toward AI supremacy.

The SOCAMM2 form factor is the result of a partnership between Nvidia and memory makers Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix. The SOCAMM standard was originally designed by Nvidia, but the accelerator mogul reportedly had trouble getting the modules to operate without overheating on high-density servers. CEO Jensen Huang wisely teamed up with the folks who make computer memory for a living, resulting in SOCAMM2s with growing density and lower power consumption.