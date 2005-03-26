The memory management in DOS is simple, but that simplicity may be deceptive. There are several rather interesting pitfalls that programming documentation often does not mention.

DOS 1.x (1981) had no explicit memory management support. It was designed to run primarily on machines with 64K RAM or less, or not too much more (the original PC could not have more than 64K RAM on the system board, although RAM expansion boards did exist). A COM program could easily access (almost) 64K memory when loaded, and many programs didn't rely on even having that much. In fact the early PCs often only had 64K or 48K RAM installed. But the times were rapidly changing.

DOS 2.0 was developed to support the IBM PC/XT (introduced in March 1983), which came with 128K RAM standard, and models with 256K appeared soon enough. Even the older PCs could be upgraded with additional RAM, and DOS needed to have some mechanism to deal with that extra memory.

The DOS memory management was probably written sometime around summer 1982, and it meshed with the newly added process management functions (EXEC/EXIT/WAIT)—allocated memory is owned by the current process, and gets freed when that process terminates. Note that some versions of the memory manager source code (ALLOC.ASM) include a comment that says 'Created: ARR 30 March 1983'. That cannot possibly be true because by the end of March 1983, PC DOS 2.0 was already released, and included the memory management support. The DOS 2.0 memory management functions were already documented in the PC DOS 2.0 manual dated January 1983.