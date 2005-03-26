"Ultimately, we want to build a fleet of electric harvesters"
The Moon has received a lot of attention in recent months, particularly the surface of Earth's cold and dusty companion.
This has largely been driven by a decision from SpaceX founder Elon Musk to pivot, at least in the near term, from Mars to lunar surface activities and the potential for using material there to build large satellites. But there has been a notable shift from NASA, too, which has started talking a lot more about building up elements of a base on the surface rather than an orbiting space station known as the Gateway.
In short, the world's most successful space company and the largest space agency have both increased their lunar ambitions, suggesting a greater frequency of missions to the Moon in the coming years.
For companies that have long-term business plans focused around the surface of the Moon, these are very positive developments. And two of these lunar startups, Astrolab and Interlune, announced Tuesday morning they are forming a partnership amid this favorable environment.
Astrolab is one of three firms vying to build rovers for NASA's scientific activities on the surface of the Moon, as well as to provide transportation for its astronauts. But the company has been working with commercial customers as well, and one of the most important long-term ones could be a Helium-3 mining company called Interlune.
"Ultimately, we want to build a fleet of electric harvesters that will go to the Moon and excavate, extract and separate Helium-3 from the lunar regolith," said Interlune chief executive Rob Meyerson. "The FLEX Rover is a great platform to go do that."
This is not the first time the two companies have worked together. Last August, Interlune announced that it would fly a multispectral camera on a smaller prototype rover being built by Astrolab. This camera will be used to estimate helium-3 quantities and concentration in Moon dirt, or regolith.
This FLIP rover, about the size of a go-kart, is due to launch later this year on a lunar lander built by Astrobotic. It will fly atop the Griffin lander, taking the place of NASA's VIPER rover, which has been moved to another spacecraft.
The mission will therefore be a learning exercise for both Astrolab, in testing out its software and other features of a small lunar rover, as well as Interlune, which will seek to ground truth data about the concentration of Helium-3 that has previously been estimated from samples returned to Earth during the Apollo program.
In addition to FLIP, Astrolab is developing a larger rover, FLEX, that is about the size of a minivan. This vehicle has a horseshoe-shaped chassis that can accommodate about 3 cubic meters of payload. This allows for a broad array of activities, from carrying multiple scientific instruments across the Moon and providing a long-distance rover for two astronauts, to moving large equipment or, in the case of Interlune, serving as a mobile harvester.
"Our thesis is to make the most versatile platform possible so we can serve a wide array of customers and achieve NASA's goal of being one customer among many," said Jaret Matthews, Astrolab founder and chief executive, in an interview. "So we have essentially a modular approach that allows us to either pick up cargo or implements or payloads. And so in this case, the excavating equipment that Interlune is developing would basically go under the belly of the rover."
The companies did not say when they are scheduled to deploy an initial harvester, but both are working toward that goal. It is likely that a FLEX rover will be one of the payloads on the first SpaceX Starship mission to the lunar surface—probably, but not certainly, the lunar demo mission without crew—planned to fly to the Moon in 2027 or 2028. And Interlune has been working with an industrial equipment manufacturer, Vermeer, to build a harvester to excavate and separate Helium-3 from the lunar surface.
Helium-3 does not occur naturally on Earth, and it exists in only very limited quantities from nuclear weapons tests, nuclear reactors, and radioactive decay. It has several applications, but the most near-term use is in cryogenics, Meyerson believes. The company has already announced contracts for the sale of thousands of liters for very low-temperature refrigeration. But first it must demonstrate the ability to mine and refine the material, which exists in small quantities in lunar soil, and get it back to Earth. This is a difficult challenge, of course, but having partners to move across the Moon and get to and from there helps a lot.
Astrolab and Interlune plan to undertake prototype testing of a mobile harvester in Houston, where there is a new commercial facility known as the Texas A&M University Space Institute. This institute is currently under construction at NASA's Johnson Space Center as the space agency seeks to broaden support for commercial space activities.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday March 06, @12:57PM (1 child)
"believes". There's an entire wikipedia article about He-3 and probably its most interesting use is neutron detectors. Imagine a homeland security contract for 100K scanners each using a tube of 10 liter each that would be about $3B at current prices but the market is thin and a quantity like that is essentially unavailable, that would be like a quarter century of total current worldwide production. Would make a hell of a neutron detection infrastructure, tho.
If you're looking for the cryonics application, its weird, look up dilution fridges. A mix of He3 and He4 make a two phase slush (well, not really) of almost pure superfluid He3 and He3/He4 slop that isn't superfluid and the two phases don't mix. You can constantly "distill off" (not really distilling) ever more He3 from the slop side and use normal (more normal) coolers to get it as cold as possible. Then add the new pure He3 into the pure He3 side and keep distilling the slop. The pure He3 gets colder because its dilutes and diffuses into the slop bucket making the He3 consistently colder the longer this runs. Eventually you reach close enough to 0 kelvin and all hell breaks loose. Well not really there's scaling factors that make it impossible to work below single digit mK. It makes a really good cooler for the hot side of a nuclear demagnetization rig. Its not all that different from an "Einstein" ammonia/water fridge just using near pure superfluid He3 instead of ammonia and He3/He4 slop bucket instead of water. A fridge based upon superfluid He3 as a working fluid who ever would have guessed?
Apparently He3 is "good fun times" for NMR/MRI and I suppose the demand would be near infinite for lung and similar bodily passage (ears, noses, throats, etc) imaging if it were cheap enough. If you want to assume hard sci fi world of infinite energy and infinite abundance, they'd never do an old fashioned chest x-ray if they could run a hyperdetailed He-3 MRI of your lungs. Very cool tech although it would probably cost "like $25K" for a scan today maybe more.
Could be a useful fusion plant fuel. Not sure if shipping the He3 home to earth works out financially. Maybe useful for spaceships or on the lunar surface.
I can't seem to get a straight answer on He-3 and fusion bombs. It seems strongly implied the reaction rate is too slow to make a big boom and it would be way higher yield to fuse tritium than to fuse He-3 but who knows maybe the truth is the reverse its just all top secret or above.
But yeah thats a good summary of the wikipedia. I don't think the company wants the marketing hassle of jaw-droppingly expensive medical treatments only dropping to really expensive (which is, at least, an improvement) or nuclear stuff. So its not true, entirely, but "uh we want to make really nice fridges like for beer coolers" uh huh sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @03:12PM
Depending on your goals, one of the problems with fusing hydrogen isotopes in a reactor is that the process produces high-energy neutrons, which will eventually destroy the reactor. In principle, using He-3 as fuel can reduce or eliminate this particular problem (but now you have entirely different problems).
I would imagine when building bombs that this problem is less important.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 06, @01:44PM
... until your recon bikes have located the tiberium
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday March 06, @03:23PM
Don't we need working he-3 reactors before this becomes worth investing in?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday March 06, @04:55PM
We're whalers on the Moon, we carry a harpoon. But there ain't no whales so we tell tall tales and sing a whaling tune.
Clearly better then the redneck farmers at the dark side of the moon. Crushinator was scary, even for Bender.
(Score: 2) by jman on Saturday March 07, @01:27PM
While we're not even properly utilizing what we've already dug up, there is an abundance of additional raw material out there. No need to trash the moon as we have with our own nest. Capture an asteroid, send it closer to home, and make use of mountains of product already nibbled down to size by aeons of living near Jupiter (which probably broke up our actual fifth planet in the first place).
On a lighter note, munged the lyrics to one of Willie's songs years ago:
"Mommas, don't let your babies grow up to be Belters. Let 'em fly shuttles no further the moon, if they keep on going you won't see 'em soon..."