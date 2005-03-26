Jon Retting has released vscreen, a Rust service that gives AI agents a full Chromium browser with live WebRTC streaming — you see exactly what the AI sees in real-time and can take over mouse and keyboard at any point. The project provides 63 MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools for browser automation: navigation, screenshots, element discovery, cookie/CAPTCHA handling, and multi-agent coordination via lease-based locking.
Built from scratch in Rust — not a Puppeteer wrapper — the codebase is ~31,000 lines across 8 crates with unsafe forbidden, 510+ tests, 3 fuzz targets, and supply chain auditing via cargo-deny. Available as pre-built Linux binaries and Docker images. Source-available, non-commercial license.
https://github.com/jameswebb68/vscreen
https://dev.to/lowjax/vscreen-deep-dive-how-63-mcp-tools-let-ai-agents-actually-use-the-internet-4gij
https://dev.to/lowjax/i-built-a-tool-that-lets-ai-agents-browse-the-real-internet-and-you-can-watch-them-do-it-2fff
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @12:58AM
Hand-crafted by experienced artisinal stochastic parrots.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @04:07PM (1 child)
In the eternal cat and mouse game between Youtube and its users, this will eventually be the architecture of yt-dlp
Oh it'll also be the architecture of the bots that destroy social media forever. Which is not necessarily a bad thing. It'll be very economically disruptive for awhile.
(Score: 1) by DiarrhoeaChaChaCha on Sunday March 08, @07:10AM
I reckon this approach could also be used to make an undetectable, if not very resource intensive, ad-blocker.