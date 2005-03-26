from the was-it-ever-a-secret? dept.
Total anonymity online is impossible, and it's dangerous to claim otherwise:
To be fair, not all VPN companies are pushing this false narrative -- CNET’s picks for the best VPNs are all very clear about what their services can and can’t do. But too many companies, including a few high-profile VPN providers, continue to keep the myth alive.
Even a VPN provider as established and well-known as CyberGhost continues to promote this dangerous falsehood. The company boldly states on its website that its service can help users “go completely anonymous and surf the internet without privacy worries,” and that they can “enjoy complete anonymity & protection online” with CyberGhost.
To be fair, CyberGhost does mention in an FAQ section tucked away at the bottom of its home page that “no VPN service can make you 100% anonymous online,” but the messaging from the company is nonetheless confusing and avoidable.
This isn't just a case of harmless exaggerated marketing -- it's reckless. Using a VPN while under the impression that it's a silver bullet for online anonymity can put you in a bad spot, even if you have nothing to hide. If you use a social media platform to share sensitive information online with someone, or if you're an investigative journalist in a region whose government practices oppressive digital surveillance, you'll still be at risk, even with a VPN.
You can't simply throw good judgment and all other basic privacy principles out the window just because you think your VPN gives you an all-encompassing invisibility cloak on the internet whenever you switch it on. It's time to dial back the hyperbole and be clear about how a VPN can and can't protect you online, starting with why all this talk about data matters.
[...] Whenever you’re logged in to a service like Google, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, Amazon or Netflix, all of your activity on those platforms can be tracked by the companies and linked directly back to you. Data related to the search terms you enter, links you click on, videos you watch, items you purchase, ads you interact with and content you share are all collected and used to create a detailed profile on your interests and online habits.
Additionally, personal information such as your name, username, address, payment data and email address, along with unique identifiers like your IP address, browser type, device type and operating system can all be tracked.
[...] Yet none of this stops some VPN providers from saying that VPNs can make you totally anonymous online.
In reality, VPNs are just a small piece of the much greater online privacy and security puzzle. VPNs like Mullvad and Windscribe let you sign up and use their services without supplying any personal information whatsoever -- which is about as close as you can get to anonymity with a VPN. Other providers like Proton, NordVPN, ExpressVPN and Surfshark offer additional privacy and security services on top of a VPN that you can bundle under a single subscription, which can help you better round out your cybersecurity toolkit.
Everyday citizens simply looking to boost their online protections should be fine with a VPN, password manager and antivirus. But if you're an activist, lawyer, whistleblower, investigative journalist or anyone else with critical privacy needs, there's a lot more you should do to protect yourself and become as anonymous as possible online.
[...] While neither a VPN nor any single privacy or security tool can guarantee you anonymity, a well-rounded cybersecurity toolkit, some strategic actions and a little bit of common sense can go a long way toward protecting your privacy.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by spiraldancing on Friday March 06, @09:19PM (8 children)
Not to take away from the basically good message of the article, but claiming that online anonymity is impossible is a cop-out. If it were impossible, we'd know who Satoshi Nakamoto is. Doubtless, there are plenty of other examples (perhaps that person hosting the archive.today site), but Satoshi is a clear, unambiguous example.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by corey on Friday March 06, @11:05PM (4 children)
I was thinking the same. There’s an education aspect to it for those wanting anonymity, as the article points out. I suppose if you only used a VPN for a specific thing like torrents or something where there isn’t any logins being used then it could be anonymising.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday March 07, @06:53AM (1 child)
By writing your own "browser" and "new"( right from the public swap meet ) hardware, You might get an untraceable first visit .
But I think if you ever showed up again, they could recognize you if they were laying in wait for you.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @04:39PM
Sure, but there's got to be an easier way.
I have virtual machines, each with a different OS and different browsers, that get rotated every so often. I wondered for ages why my web browser doesn't offer this and in the end just did it myself.
I don't have any common social media accounts. No gmail or similar.
Have no doubt due to stupidity back when FB was cool they know my exact name and probably DOB. That's about it. Nothing I've done in the last 15 years is related to anything I did before 2010.
I don't use a VPN and VMs to hide completely. I used it for a level of anon that is cheap and works. Blend in with the crowd, poison the well, and don't be a target.
Maybe one day LLM-AI will be put to use to identify everyone. These big databases of today and indentity theft hacks will be scraped together to form the ultimate megamix humanity tracking system. One day. When this happens they will find that I am several people, a few dozen actually. Each with their own quicks, smirks, perks and deserts. The real me is very boring.
It is a pity that governments are going full hog on the enforced identity theft errr internet proof of age path. Perhaps one day we'll build a new internet on top of the current one that governments cannot see.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday March 07, @11:11AM (1 child)
Even without cookies, You still need to train your browser foot print - which reports OS, build information, and so on and can be used to make a unique ID. Lack of cookies is indeed a browser footprint.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @06:11AM
Lack of cookies is indeed part of a browser footprint.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday March 07, @12:54AM (1 child)
I recon there are levels. Ranging from completely fake anonymity and a false sense of security and anonymity to one that is quite easy to unmask (due to fake service, or lack of education or operational security on the users part) to a those that would require lot more effort then most people and organizations can be bothered with, have the ability to or can even commit to.
But full anonymity? For most people that is completely out of reach. There is not going to be any service or app that offers that. Most will have to settle for some kind of quasi anonymity. Which for most things is probably good enough. If what you have to do or share is so secret you need something better then that you probably shouldn't do it or share it. But they'll probably mess up and accidentally reveal themselves, which is very likely it seems to happen eventually to the best of people. After all you have to protect anonymity all the time, every time. You can only slip up once to reveal yourself. But there is probably a range, from they know nothing to they know you and the whole shebang.
Do we know who Satoshi Nakamoto is (or was)? No. Or at least I don't. Does someone know? Perhaps. Perhaps they just have an incentive not to share that information with the rest of us. It certainly doesn't appear to be for a lack of trying. But eventually most traces slowly go away, erased or vanishing over the years. Even tho possible most things, logs, are not saved forever. It might still be there in some log and post but most people don't have access or can connect those dots anymore.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday March 07, @11:13AM
> you probably shouldn't do it or share it.
Disagree. Plenty of counterexamples.
(Score: 2) by owl on Saturday March 07, @05:25PM
True, but it is quite hard to achieve actual anonymity, and doing so is also inversely proportional to how much some "authority figure" wants to unmask you.
The issue is that anonymity is an asymmetrical game. You, the anonymous internet user, must be 100% perfect in your actions 100% of the time to maintain your anonymity.
Meanwhile, the "authority figures" (various three letter government agencies) tasked with unmasking you simply have to wait for you to make a mistake. That is how the Dread Pirate Roberts was unmasked. He made one mistake while the TLA's were watching, and the TLA's were able to leverage that mistake into unmasking him.
Part of how Satoshi Nakamoto has remained unknown for so long is that once the individual who was behind that alias stopped using it, they have never returned to the net to reuse it again. They had remained anonymous up to that point, and by disappearing never to be seen/heard from again, they have managed to remain anonymous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @10:13AM
