You've heard of C++ and Windows, C and Linux. How about HolyC and TempleOS?
Tech loves a clean narrative; Genius builds the thing, the thing changes the world, everyone claps, and roll credits. The story of Terry A. Davis refuses to behave that way. Because yes, he built an entire operating system largely by himself. Yes, he wrote his own programming language to go with it. Yes, the technical achievement still makes seasoned developers raise an eyebrow and quietly mutter, "okay, that's... a lot."
But this is not a triumphant startup story. It's messier than that. More human. And, at points, genuinely uncomfortable to sit with. TempleOS didn't come out of a polished lab with venture funding and a product roadmap. It came out of one man's apartment, one man's conviction, and one man's increasingly fragile grip on reality.
See also: TempleOS Creator Passes
Terry Davis, the schizophrenic individual who was tasked by God to create the TempleOS operating system (and spent over 12 years single handedly doing so) was killed by a train in Oregon (link: https://www.resetera.com/threads/templeos-creator-terry-davis-dies-during-his-great-western-adventure.65752/ )
Details remain sketchy and the death has been largely unnoticed other than by his followers and family. Some speculation is that it was suicide.
An older motherboard article about Terry and TempleOS : https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/wnj43x/gods-lonely-programmer
"A constructive look at TempleOS" goes into some of what makes the OS interesting : http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-templeos/
Link to the free and public domain Temple OS: http://templeos.org/
Have any Soylentils ever installed and played with TempleOS?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @09:09AM
Not making use of any text here, you misread N/T
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @01:18PM (1 child)
Is perpetual Usenet nutter Arthur T. Murray still around?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @01:37PM
He posthumously [westerncremation.org] tangoes [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 07, @03:33PM (2 children)
Temple OS will go down in history as an example of where being a lone wolf gets you: not far. Communication and collaboration, not isolation, is how humanity reached our current height of technology. Yes, the US is the most individualistic society in the world. Yes, this society has a lot of competitiveness in which discoveries can be jealously guarded as valuable secrets. Or, often worse, plagiarized. Easily turns ugly, with coveted tenure as the prize that pushes scientists into becoming scoundrels trying any way they can to scoop one another, mining their grad students for ideas, sometimes even falsifying research. Yet, ultimately, teamwork advances us faster.
A person who wants to go it alone is more likely to have mental issues. It figures that Temple OS deliberately rebuffs communication. Refusing to connect to the premier communication tech of the times, the Internet, is turning your back on one of the greatest advances ever. Perhaps the #1 advance ever. The G.O.A.T. of advances. Yes, the Internet is that significant.
The Internet is to scientific and social advancement as algebra is to mathematics. Travel is for the movement of goods, people, and communications, and perhaps sightseeing and the pleasure to be had from being able to cover distances quickly and work the machinery with great skill. The Internet has made communication far, far more efficient than any advance in transportation could, and has even displaced some sightseeing. Advances in transportation reduced the time for a message to cross, for instance, the Atlantic ocean from a month for a sailing ship to a week for a steam powered ship. And then, the underwater cable telegraph wire cut that time to a fraction of a second, a record that transportation tech has no hope whatsoever of besting. Decades later, flight cut the travel time to a few hours, but that hardly mattered. Another big, big thing the Internet is doing is making it harder for societies to self-isolate and gin up the sort of fear and paranoia that so often is the basis of war. Dictators are always trying to cut the Internet, as well as ban and burn books. The Internet has made book burning an act of utterly, idiotically ineffective suppression of knowledge that only outs those trying it as evil fools.
Some have pointed out that the communication tech can be abused to make echo chambers stronger, but I am confident that ultimately, in the end all that such users will have accomplished is the documentation for posterity of their perfidy, gaslighting, and lying. Any time anyone online wants to, they can watch clips of these hypocritical leaders of cults shouting self-serving, fearmongering lies. Such as the idiotic idea that 9/11 was Gawd punishing America for being too tolerant of homosexuality. Or the naked grift in demanding that his followers donate $8 million, soon, or Gawd will call him home. They shall never live down those photos, which like all known photos of significance are now all over the Internet, of all those evangelicals clustering around the worst president the US has ever had, to lay hands on him as if he was a holy object.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sgleysti on Saturday March 07, @06:00PM
I'd say writing is the #1 advance ever, at least in terms of enabling progress in human knowledge, which is foundational to technological advancement.
When you say being a lone wolf doesn't get you far, that really depends on where you're trying to go. I'm really impressed by what Terry accomplished, even if it isn't valuable to anyone but him.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @10:19PM
The lone individual and the collective are basically like the stationary states of the Hamiltonian. Any real system is a superposition of both. Arguing there is One True State is the height of foolishness. It's not a bad thing to dig deeply into one or both endpoints, the better you know them the better your approximation of reality.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @04:19PM (2 children)
I'll toss out a dissenting opinion. Its a work of art, of craftsmanship. The entire point of view of the paragraph above just doesn't get it. Maybe the "more human" part is the closest they got.
There are, uh, strong political philosophical demographic type variations in the groups that either support individual human artistic craftsmanship or try to stomp it out whenever they see it. So folks from "the other side" have to almost aggressively avoid the craftsmanship nature and artistic nature of the guy's creation.
Its a pretty cool work. Perfect? Naw, most craftsmanship art isn't perfect. I bet he really enjoyed getting this working, and I'm glad for him that he did, and I'd high five him for doing it, if he was still alive.
A human creating what they want, either thrills and inspires certain people or horrifies certain people, even decades or possibly centuries later. Creation of craftsmanship art is super controversial.
If he had less mental issues it could, in theory, have worked "better" but he might have had less motivation/time if we was less crazy. Everything artistic involves someone suffering, some folks say that makes all art bad, some folks say that makes anyone who doesn't appreciate art bad because thats the only way to get something good out of it (think of stuff like oil paints made with lead pigments, thats just a bad idea, but the only thing worse than not having lead pigments would be not having art... so just try not to lick the painting too much LOL)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by sgleysti on Saturday March 07, @05:54PM (1 child)
To your last paragraph, some of the best stuff comes from people who feel compelled to practice their craft. It's like they can't help themselves. Charles Bukowski writes about this in regards to poetry, but I think it applies elsewhere too.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Saturday March 07, @07:54PM
I believe the suffering part is very true. Kierkegaard writes (I paraphrase): what the poet utters to the outside is pain on the inside. You find it in the writing or in the life of most poets.
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @04:40PM (3 children)
Another theme that comes up a lot with TerryC is "Lack of awareness about lack of knowledge"
He was "getting big on the internet" for inventing HolyC and his OS right about the time CS programs were getting rid of the classic compiler course.
Up until Y2K or so, if you got a CS degree it was essentially a requirement to sit thru compiler course and use a lexer and a parser (yacc and bison back when I took a class, more like antlr now) and you'd implement a language.
The uni system had to ship more graduated bodies so they got rid of the tough courses and/or went into alternative specializations (databases, IT management, etc as opposed to hard core original gangster computer science)
Now the idea of writing your own language interpreter/compiler is forgotten from education. There are still books out there like the two book series for golang where you implement Monkey. That was fun. Monkey is not enough like golang to call it golang but its some of the cooler features. Another good book is Nystrom's Interpreters book. I have all three books on my bookshelf.
Its not that unusual for "a dude" to write a language. In fact all the good/popular ones seem to be made by individuals or small teams. Corporate group think seems to eliminate the possibility of a successful computer language. Nothing ruins an idea in general quite as well as putting a team in charge of it.
Anyway if you think genx and younger CS students are impressed, the normies are utterly mystified and seem to think programming languages came from God himself on gold plates or think silicon gates implement Python directly in silicon like a Python to FPGA translator LOL. Well uh there's NAND gates and ... next thing you know you can run Python. But there's a lot in between LOL.
And ya know if you're going to implement a language you'll eventually want to make system calls which will probably require a system sooner or later why not make your own? So next thing you know, you got an OS.
And, indeed, TerryC was a boomer and I don't know for sure but I'm assuming back in his day he had to pass some uni class like 301-Compilers just like the rest of us "real computer scientists" as opposed to the kids who took "intro to HTML" instead of Compilers. I assume, given the reputation of new college grads being generally useless, that schools no longer even teach Data Structures much less Compilers class. When I was a kid, we had to traverse double linked lists both ways, uphill, in the snow...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sgleysti on Saturday March 07, @05:52PM (2 children)
At least in 2007, data structures was the second class in CS after intro to computer programming. State school.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @08:12PM (1 child)
Good to hear they're still teaching it. I suppose the modern focus on algos as the miracle solution to interviews would require data structures.
Interesting to imagine an alternate universe where interviewing is all about tokenizers or maybe compiler optimizations...
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @12:29AM
2007 was 19 years ago...