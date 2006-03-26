Microscopic crystals extracted from meteorites could help settle a debate about the birth of our patch of the Milky Way:
The standard story of the origin of our solar system has gone like this: 4.6 billion years ago, a giant cloud of dust hung frozen in space. Then the explosion of a nearby star caused part of that dust cloud to collapse. Pulled by gravity toward a central point, the dust coalesced into a radiating ball of hydrogen and helium about 1.4 million kilometers in diameter — what would become our sun. The remainder, which fell into orbit, collected into our solar system's planets, along with a mess of asteroids and other cosmic leftovers.
To test the validity of this story, researchers need to peer back in time to the solar system's first moments and beyond. And the cosmochemist Nan Liu has a way to do that: Locked in a safe on her desk at Boston University's Institute for Astrophysical Research is a shard of meteorite flecked with material older than the sun.
[...] Over the past decade or so, scientists have used meteorites like Liu's to challenge the story of how the solar system formed. Instead of a supernova, the solar system and everything in it might owe its existence to a more placid-sounding cosmic scenario: Maybe our solar system cobbled itself together from the winds blown off of a gargantuan star. New studies of presolar grains could offer a way to determine whether this new story is correct.
Scientists got their first clue about what could have triggered the formation of the solar system when a fireball appeared over Mexico in 1969. The now-famous Allende meteorite spread its debris over more than 500 square kilometers.
In 1976, researchers reported that samples from Allende contained a surprise: an unexpectedly large amount of a stable isotope called magnesium-26. They proposed that the meteorite formed with an abundance of aluminum-26, which is radioactive and leaves behind magnesium-26 when it decays.
Yet aluminum-26 was not known to be a normal component of the interstellar medium — the dusty space between stars that would have provided the materials for Allende. Ordinary stars don't make that particular isotope. "Most of these isotopes as we observe them in the early solar system, they were just the natural product of galactic chemical evolution," said Maria Lugaro, an astrophysicist at the Konkoly Thege Miklós Astronomical Institute in Hungary. "The most important exception is aluminum-26."
So where'd it come from? In 1977, two eminent astrophysicists proposed that the anomalous aluminum likely came from a nearby supernova explosion. Other phenomena can produce aluminum-26, but the supernova shock wave could also have caused the collapse of the cloud. With a single event, astronomers could explain how two rare occurrences — the injection of aluminum-26 and the formation of a new solar system — happened at virtually the same moment. "Everybody felt that we needed something to trigger the collapse," said Vikram Dwarkadas, an astronomer at the University of Chicago.
The supernova trigger remained the favored scenario for decades, supported by detailed astrophysical models, as well as further measurements of enriched magnesium-26 in pristine meteorites. But over the past decade or so, that view has run up against other measurements that don't seem to match. The problem: The solar system has an iron deficiency.
Supernovas don't just make aluminum. Any nearby supernova would likely also have injected lots of the radioactive isotope iron-60. Therefore, if a supernova launched the formation of the solar system, "we should see quite high initial [iron-60] abundances in the early-formed objects," wrote Linru Fang, a cosmochemist at the University of Copenhagen, in an email.
[...] Researchers have come up with explanations for the missing iron. "Meteoricists are famously argumentative folks," wrote Alan Boss, an astronomer at Carnegie Science in Washington, D.C., in an email. "There always seems to be a counterexample to anything someone claims to be the case."
For instance, the aluminum could have exploded out of the supernova, while the iron — coming from deeper in the star's core — could have fallen back into the dead star. Or the explosion could have come from a quirky supernova that didn't generate iron-60 at all. It could also be that iron-60 wasn't distributed evenly in the cloud, which could mean measurements from individual meteorites aren't giving us the full picture.
Dwarkadas dismisses these explanations as "hand-waving" attempts to fine-tune the models to match the data rather than finding a more general solution. "Many people seem to accept the idea that it's not a supernova," he said.
But if the solar system didn't start with a supernova, where did it get all that aluminum?
A possibility many researchers now favor is that the aluminum-26 was delivered on the winds of a Wolf-Rayet star.
Compared to our sun, a Wolf-Rayet star is much shorter-lived, dozens of times larger, and thousands of times as luminous. A star becomes a Wolf-Rayet star when its outer hydrogen shell is stripped away, either by the gravitational attraction of another star or by the strength of its own solar winds.
A Wolf-Rayet star's exposed core can send out solar winds at speeds of up to 3,000 kilometers a second. "It basically sweeps up the surrounding material like a snowplow," Dwarkadas said. That swept-up material forms a shell around the star that can be 100 light-years across. The shell, which creates a bubble around the Wolf-Rayet star, is tens of thousands of times denser than the surrounding interstellar medium.
The shell contains enough material to build a solar system. It should contain a lot of aluminum-26, and — crucially — it should contain very little iron-60. "I'm looking for a star that produces only aluminum-26," Lugaro said. "The place where we can make only aluminum-26 is in the winds of these very massive stars."
Astronomers have observed suns forming within the shells of Wolf-Rayet stars, Dwarkadas said. By his estimate, as much as 16% of all sun-size stars in our galaxy could have formed this way. "If it's true, there's no reason it should be true only for our solar system," he said. "Ours will not be unique."
Dwarkadas and his colleagues have laid out perhaps the most complete model for how the solar winds of a Wolf-Rayet star could have blasted aluminum-26 into our solar system as it formed. Afterward, the Wolf-Rayet star, with a lifetime of only a few million years, would most likely have collapsed into a black hole, although evidence for this would be long gone, Dwarkadas said.
There are problems with the Wolf-Rayet idea, Lugaro said. For instance, a Wolf-Rayet star creates such an energetic environment that it should have torn our newly formed solar system apart.
Boss still favors the theory that our cloud of dust was ignited by a supernova. Lugaro does not. "At the moment, from the nuclear-physics point of view," she said, "I favor the winds of the Wolf-Rayet stars." However, she said, new information could change her mind next week. "This is a problem that needs to be looked at from different angles. We are still fighting a bit about this."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @04:59PM
I don't have much of a critique on this. Its a cool story and sometimes I feel bad when a cool story I enjoyed reading is posted and there's nothing to say. Other than "cool, thanks!"
I would bring up two points:
None of this makes much sense to people who haven't read the wikipedia article on radiometric dating. "Popular Science" has done a HUGE disservice in mis-educating people that the only isotope clock that exists is C14. There are a boat load of them and some work back billions of years other only good for hundreds (well, thousands) of years. And the linked story is about one that works pretty well back ten billion years or so.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radiometric_dating [wikipedia.org]
Another thing it glosses over is tons of data for iron and "not much" data for aluminum so pulling conclusions based on those two sources combined is a bit aggressive. Yeah they're probably right. Yeah they got "some data" with "some error bars" for aluminum. But its early days indeed and I would not fall out of my chair if it all gets altered or retracted outright. Sometimes science is a game of chicken, its 50/50 if this is correct but if I don't publish I did nothing for a couple years in my career and someone later will publish and get all the credit, so I guess I gotta publish? So I don't really blame em, hate the game not the player, but this story overall is close to speculation. There's just not much data. Reminds me of paleontologists basing their entire lifes work on one fossil. Well then, I guess that takes guts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presolar_grains [wikipedia.org]
I guess the world has precisely 40 individual grains from the Muchison meteor from back in 1969. Kind of wild you could name each grain just like they name moon craters LOL. But, yeah, there's a lot of speculation built on not a lot of samples.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pdfernhout on Saturday March 07, @06:40PM (1 child)
"Sun Is Made Of Iron, Not Hydrogen, Professor Says"
https://www.spacedaily.com/news/iron-02b.html [spacedaily.com]
After all, if you look at the the Earth from space it seems mostly water and water vapor etc -- but that is just what is lighter materials at and above the surface...
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 08, @01:14AM
First, if there was an "exploded supernova" anywhere in the Sun over the past few billion years, then the Sun wouldn't have that hydrogen envelope. That would be completely blasted away as well as a good portion of the iron too. It'd be a white dwarf or neutron star. There is too much energy involved in supernova for the mild scenario of the article.
Second, the density of the Sun is way off for iron-rich anything (the Sun as a whole is about 40% more dense than water - iron starts at over five times the density of water and goes from there). Unless, of course, one is talking about really light iron - which we otherwise call "hydrogen" and "helium" in our foolishness.
Finally,we have reason to believe (such as the Sun's magnetic fields and solar flare activity) that the Sun is highly convective such that what we see on the surface is a strong representation of what lies underneath. If there was an iron-rich interior, then there would be an iron-rich surface too. The surface might not be quite as iron-rich, but it wouldn't be the iron desert we actually see in the Sun's spectrum.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 08, @01:46AM
What's glossed over a bit is that the Allende meteorite is thought to represent a sample of the earliest material in the Solar System from before the formation of planets.
If Earth didn't form from supernova material, then where did it get all those elements heavier than iron? What's probably missed here is that there probably was some differentiation in the early Solar System. There might have been plenty of iron then, but it didn't end up as concentrated in the Allende asteroid. Keep in mind that we have a bunch of iron-rich asteroids as well demonstrating that such differentiation happened at one time.
Sorry, this is a bizarre argument to make when you have uranium all over the place, for example.,
Here's another possibility. We had a Wolf-Rayet star in the midst (likely to one side) of the nebula that became the Solar System, and it ended its life as a supernova (either as a solo star or in coordination with one or more companion stars). What gets missed in the argument of the story is that Wolf-Rayet stars are extremely short-lived and massive (10 solar mass or greater). They last a few hundred thousand to a few million years and end with a supernova due to that enormous mass. So ask yourself this. A Wolf-Rayet star creates a dense nebula of material over its lifespan. What will happen to this nebula in the few million year period from the original star entering its Wolf-Rayet phase and its eventual supernova? Unless that nebula is sling shotted into interstellar space by a near miss from another star, then it'll still be around when the original star finally runs out of anything to fuse and goes supernova.
So, for example, it could be possible for the Allende asteroid to either have formed post-nova from a differentiation event that we're unaware of - separating aluminum from iron. Or it might have formed while the original star was wolfing out and before it went supernova - getting that aluminum 26, but not the heavy post-iron elements. The dating of the Allende asteroid has enormous range. It currently is thought (per Wikipedia) to have been about 30 million years older than the Earth (post-Moon collision) is thought to be. That's 6-60 times the lifespan of a typical Wolf-Rayet star. In other words, a lot can happen in the time spans of the early Solar System formation and maybe the scenario of the story is an incomplete part of that.