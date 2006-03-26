We don't have a date for the upgraded service rollout, but it isn't likely until 2027:
Putting some numbers to the claims, we see that the V2 upgrade is touted to deliver ‘5G from space,’ which is also compatible with 100s of existing LTE phones. Don’t get the 100x and 20x claims seen across Starlink social media and web pages mixed up. The V2 satellites upgrade is said to provide “100x the data density” compared to the current V1 satellites, with “around 20x the throughput capability” per satellite.
Starlink also expects terrestrial operator partners, like T-Mobile in the U.S., to provide services which “seamlessly transition between satellite and terrestrial networks without interruption or degradation in service.” Previous Starlink announcements point to a goal of peak speeds of 150 Mbps per user becoming realistic with the rollout of the V2 satellites.
SpaceX is currently planning up to 15,000 new satellites to power its ‘5G from space’ goal. Starship’s progress at putting the larger, more capable V2 satellites into space will impact the availability window of the enhanced service, but some V2 Mini satellites are already being launched to help bridge the gap.
Thus, early 2027 looks most likely to be when the initial V2 service will be tested in the early rollout stage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @03:12PM (19 children)
While I don't need Starlink at the moment, it would make sense if I started road tripping again (which I used to do). On the other hand, I'm so disgusted with Elon that I might just do without, even if it was a good connectivity solution.
(Score: 1) by tannasg on Saturday March 07, @03:55PM (2 children)
I might not like him much either, scratch that, despite him annoying the hell out of a lot of people I'd happily dump naked iI don't really trust him, but the way Starmer's Stasi are tooling up here, Starlink is looking like an option - if they set up a 'no names, no pack drill, just give us 'yer fucking money' means of selling the service
(Score: 1, Informative) by tannasg on Saturday March 07, @04:00PM (1 child)
(Browser Issues...so much for the fix...attempt 2)
I might not like him much either, scratch that, despite him annoying the hell out of a lot of people I'd happily dump naked into a tank of hungry hagfish I don't really trust him, but the way Starmer's Stasi are tooling up here, Starlink is looking like an option - if they set up a 'no names, no pack drill, just give us 'yer fucking money' means of selling the service I'd already have it and split my traffic betwixt it and my cable modem, the cable modem getting the 'cat video and shopping' type stuff.
(Score: 1, Troll) by turgid on Saturday March 07, @06:32PM
Starmer's Stasi? The Labour Party has always had an authoritarian streak but it never amounts to much. Big Brother Watch will keep him in check. Every time they propose mandatory ID papers, they get knocked back by public opinion. You can bet Farage's Fascists would be delighted to inherit such an infrastructure in 2029 plus all of that face recognition and AI. Given that they're preparing for mass deportations of people with brown skin, British Citizenship and Indefinite Leave to Remain or not. Detention camps have already been mentioned in public. These are the people who don't like you if you are young, old, poor, sick, brown or unable to work. These are the people who admire Dubai because, "People who can't support themselves get deported."
Badenoch would be just as bad. The Conservatives are chasing the fascist bandwagon, like a yapping little dog, and have effectively caught up with it.
And yet these parties have black and brown members and supporters. Go figure. I hear that black guy Ye has a song called "Heil Hitler" and he's not being ironic.
The real problem will be if that infrastructure gets put in place by the current lot. Farage is still favourite to win in 2029 (or sooner). He and his party members refuse to condemn racism. I'm lucky, I'm Scottish, white, male and could probably escape before things got too bad and Scotland may decide to save itself too.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @03:57PM (7 children)
I'm sad that you and so many others have such a visceral (and moronic) reaction to someone who has done so much good. But I'm sure Morse, Bell, Edison, Einstein, etc., all had similar (idiotic) detractors. You and others need to get your heads out of fantasy and get back to reality. Or at least just shut up.
Example: Musk built Tesla cars, right? He has done wonders to help the world toward moving off of petroleum. Norway is almost 100% electric cars. No existing car companies did that, right? Musk came along and seeded that whole revolution toward electric cars, helping propel wind and solar electricity generation that's needed to power them.
But no, you're the type to "cut your nose off to spite your face". Websearch that and maybe someone will get a mustard seed sized droplet of wisdom.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @04:39PM (6 children)
he didn't exclusively "do good", but you knew that when you posted.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @05:03PM (5 children)
Nobody is perfect. It's more about all the good things he's done. And other than TDS and irrational political party allegiance, I'm not aware of any seriously terrible thing that Musk has done. Lefties love to harp on and on with their name-calling and fact-less allegations, but I'm waiting for actual verifiable evidence of evil to come out.
If it's his involvement with DOGE, _everyone_ has complained about "government waste" forever. When someone _finally_ starts doing something about it, wha wha boo hoo you canceled a liberal program.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @05:22PM (1 child)
of course you're not, but you're giving lectures about it anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:46PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:30PM (2 children)
What waste did DOGE find, and what is this "liberal program" that you are talking about? Almost all of the stuff trumpeted on their web site were lies that fell apart with the minimum amount of scrutiny. Originally they were going to find "at least" $2T to cut, then it was $1T, with the actual numbers claimed to be as high as $160B; however even that number is propped up by taking credit for "canceling" contracts that had either ended, or were ending that year, and other shenanigans.
As for seriously terrible things (and we'll let go the Nazi salutes and Nazi support on social media and political donations around the world), how about using his position to end every government investigation into his various enterprises, something like two dozen, by firing the investigators? How about slashing funds and steering them to his companies? How about slashing regulatory oversight on anything to do with his various companies? He was by far the biggest beneficiary of DOGE and he was the one driving that train.
And why after all that "cost cutting" and claims of caring about deficits, why have the Republicans completely exploded spending, adding enormously to the debt in only one year, and that even takes into account the illegal and massive taxes they imposed on the people through tariffs? That's perhaps for a different thread, but it is relevant given that the DOGE sideshow was meant to distract from the rampant fraud and grift committed by this administration.
One other thing, what exactly is "TDS"? I find it entirely fair to point out illegal, immoral, and treasonous behavior, and it is easy to point it out because most of it happens in the open. Republicans can spend literally years holding hearings about whether a Vice President's son improperly got consulting fees of several millions while the family of the sitting president has been given literally billions. Is it "TDS" to point that out, or to point out that he has literally been selling pardons (starting at $1M a pop, so get your cash together and get in line!)? If so, "TDS" actually sounds like something patriotic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @11:28PM (1 child)
TDS is an acronym coined by Scott Adams, and stands for Trump Derangement Syndrome. It originally referred to the fact that he found it impossible to have a calm, rational, discussion about Trump with most of Hillary's supporters.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @01:44AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @04:33PM (7 children)
AST Spacemobile is already years ahead of Musk on this. They have already demonstrated 5G from LEO and have thousands of satellites in production.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Saturday March 07, @06:21PM (6 children)
"AST Spacemobile is already years ahead of Musk on this."
Really? In what way?
AST Spacemobile, funded mainly by AT&T and Verizon, is aiming for a launch date of 2026. The timing depends entirely on regulatory approvals and how quickly it can launch its planned 60 satellites to provide coverage for the entire U.S. The company has secured planned launches with SpaceX (*wink*), Blue Origin, and other space agencies.
Starlink already has 300 satellites in orbit, and is available right now in 160 countries across the globe. To make matters considerably worse for AST Spacemobile, just days ago SpaceX announced its Starlink satellite-to-phone service is about to get a lot faster. The next version of Starlink Mobile will deliver 5G speeds from space with 100x the data density of the current V1 generation satellites. Starlink V2 satellites will seamlessly enable streaming, internet browsing, high-speed apps and voice calls.
AST Spacemobile doesn’t even plan to sell home internet service. Its business model is to connect just with cell phones. Waaaaaay ahead!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday March 07, @07:17PM (2 children)
Until Putin makes a phone call... ;)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈 - Give us ribbiti or make us croak! 🐸
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Saturday March 07, @07:38PM (1 child)
To who? He's been on the phone with the Iranians, but it apparently it hasn't helped much.
Remember the phony narrative about Trump and Putin "colluding"? That hasn't aged very well has it? lol
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:54PM
You really are dim, aren't you? And you love to show it off.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @07:36PM (2 children)
You like to do the stupid signalling, don't you? You have no idea what you're talking about. Keep it up. It's really funny.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by DadaDoofy on Saturday March 07, @07:42PM (1 child)
Seriously? That's all ya got? Yeah, Musk is laughing all the way to the bank!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:09PM
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Snotnose on Saturday March 07, @03:21PM (4 children)
When I worked on Globalstar I learned that the signal from the satellite wasn't a straight line, it was a helix (think stretched out slinky). By adding a second beam twisting the opposite direction (clockwise vs counter-clockwise) they lost something like 10% due to interference but, other than that, doubled the bandwidth for that channel.
Torpedoes are the only pedos Republicans are willing to fire.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday March 07, @07:20PM (3 children)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈 - Give us ribbiti or make us croak! 🐸
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @07:37PM
Polarisation?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday March 07, @08:45PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circular_polarization [wikipedia.org]
And there's two directions and LHCP and RHCP don't interact much.
Its the rotating version of horizontal vs vertical polarization.
Works well if you don't know your relative angular positions like a satellite that might be rotating or even worse has faraday rotation. Something that messes with the rotation of a wave like faraday rotation would mess up horiz vs vertical if it rotated it 90 degrees or even an appreciable amount. If the EM wave is "naturally rotating anyway" then offsetting the rotation doesn't do a lot to ruin it.
People are pretty chill with horiz and vert polarization because the EM fields are ... stuck fixed in a horiz or vertical line oriented in phase with the probably metal antenna. But what if you made two perfectly good antennas, the horiz and vertical antenna are 90 degrees out of phase... It would appear to be rotating if you look at it weirdly enough.
Naturally there being two ways to define rotation direction there's source based and receiver based perspective and the civilized world (aka the EEs) use source based. The optics weirdos sometimes use receiver-based.
Point ur thumb in the direction the waves are moving and your fingers point in the direction of rotation, at least if you're an EE.
If you hold a helical antenna in your right hand and the fingers line up with the copper tube thats going like clockwise outward that would be RHCP
Or just look at a GPS antenna and copy that, they're all RHCP. Interestingly thats becoming less true because if you take a LHCP antenna that'll not pick up the GPS transmitter but it'll pick up a portion of dumbasses with jammers, so simply use a combiner network to subtract the jammer signal from a LHCP antenna from the satellite plus jammer signal on the RHCP antenna and ta da no linear polarized jamming signal anymore. Of course the military jammer makers are wise to this...
Reflected signals (like a radar or the moon) flip rotation direction making life exciting for ham radio moonbounce guys.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Sunday March 08, @07:35AM
Try reversing the polarity of the neutron flow.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @08:58PM
And now he's using V2s
Revenge for the Boer wars