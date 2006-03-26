Two months ago, a key staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz said in a public meeting that she was "begging" NASA to release a document that would kick off the second round of a competition among private companies to develop replacements for the International Space Station.

There has been no movement since then, as NASA has yet to release this "request for proposals." So this week, Cruz stepped up the pressure on the space agency with a NASA Authorization bill that passed his committee on Wednesday.

Regarding NASA's support for the development of commercial space stations, the bill mandates the following, within specified periods, of passage of the law:

Within 60 days, publicly release the requirements for commercial space stations in low-Earth orbit

Within 90 days, release the final "request for proposals" to solicit industry responses

Within 180 days, enter into contracts with "two or more" commercial providers for such stations

Cruz is trying to inject urgency into NASA as several private companies—including Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Vast, and Voyager—are finalizing designs for space stations. All have expressed a desire for clarity from NASA on how long the space agency would like its astronauts to stay on board, the types of scientific equipment needed, and much more. These are known as "requirements" in NASA parlance.

It's a difficult time for potential vendors as they seek to balance building a business case for habitats in low-Earth orbit with the uncertainty of NASA's requirements. The agency is viewed as the most important customer for their services, but not the exclusive one.

Amid this environment, some companies have succeeded in raising new capital. Last month, Axiom Space announced it had raised $350 million in financing, which included funding from the company's founder, Kam Ghaffarian. Also among the backers was 1789 Capital, which includes Donald Trump Jr. as a partner.

On Thursday, Vast announced its own $500 million funding to accelerate the development of its Haven space stations. Like Axiom Space, Vast's funding round also included investment from the Qatar Investment Authority, which is seeking opportunities to invest in commercial space.

Nominally, NASA plans to have one or more of these companies operating a commercial space station in low-Earth orbit by 2030. This is the date at which the US space agency has stated it will retire the aging laboratory, some elements of which are now nearly three decades old. However, some space policy officials have questioned whether any of the companies might be ready by then.