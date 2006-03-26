https://arstechnica.com/space/2026/03/congress-steps-up-pressure-on-nasa-to-support-private-space-stations/
Two months ago, a key staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz said in a public meeting that she was "begging" NASA to release a document that would kick off the second round of a competition among private companies to develop replacements for the International Space Station.
There has been no movement since then, as NASA has yet to release this "request for proposals." So this week, Cruz stepped up the pressure on the space agency with a NASA Authorization bill that passed his committee on Wednesday.
Regarding NASA's support for the development of commercial space stations, the bill mandates the following, within specified periods, of passage of the law:
- Within 60 days, publicly release the requirements for commercial space stations in low-Earth orbit
- Within 90 days, release the final "request for proposals" to solicit industry responses
- Within 180 days, enter into contracts with "two or more" commercial providers for such stations
Cruz is trying to inject urgency into NASA as several private companies—including Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Vast, and Voyager—are finalizing designs for space stations. All have expressed a desire for clarity from NASA on how long the space agency would like its astronauts to stay on board, the types of scientific equipment needed, and much more. These are known as "requirements" in NASA parlance.
It's a difficult time for potential vendors as they seek to balance building a business case for habitats in low-Earth orbit with the uncertainty of NASA's requirements. The agency is viewed as the most important customer for their services, but not the exclusive one.
Amid this environment, some companies have succeeded in raising new capital. Last month, Axiom Space announced it had raised $350 million in financing, which included funding from the company's founder, Kam Ghaffarian. Also among the backers was 1789 Capital, which includes Donald Trump Jr. as a partner.
On Thursday, Vast announced its own $500 million funding to accelerate the development of its Haven space stations. Like Axiom Space, Vast's funding round also included investment from the Qatar Investment Authority, which is seeking opportunities to invest in commercial space.
Nominally, NASA plans to have one or more of these companies operating a commercial space station in low-Earth orbit by 2030. This is the date at which the US space agency has stated it will retire the aging laboratory, some elements of which are now nearly three decades old. However, some space policy officials have questioned whether any of the companies might be ready by then.
Cruz and other senators on the committee appear to share those concerns, as their legislation extends the International Space Station's lifespan from 2030 to 2032 (an extension must still be approved by international partners, including Russia). Moreover, the authorization bill states, "The Administrator shall not initiate the de-orbit of the ISS until the date on which a commercial low-Earth orbit destination has reached an initial operational capability."
With this legislation, the US Senate is making clear that it views a permanent human presence in low-Earth orbit as a high priority. This version of the authorization legislation must still be passed by the full Senate and work its way through the House of Representatives.
After the legislation passed the Commerce committee, Axiom Space said on social media that it welcomes the changes: "Axiom Space is proud to support the NASA Authorization Act of 2026. The bill is a clear indicator that Chairman @SenTedCruz and the Senate Commerce Committee are determined to ensure the success of the entire human spaceflight enterprise."
In an interview, the chief executive of Vast, Max Haot, said his company also welcomed the clarifying legislation—both for its language on commercial space stations as well as its reflection of the fact that NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has been working overtime to set the Artemis lunar program on a better path for success.
"We are really impressed by what Jared has been able to do with the American space program and aligning all of the stakeholders," he said. "As it relates to commercial space stations, we were happy to see the renewed commitment to transition from the ISS to commercial alternatives."
Haot said there should not be a hard date for de-orbiting the International Space Station but that it should depend on the readiness of the commercial providers. He said Vast is confident that, should NASA issue an RFP and awards for private providers this year, Vast will be ready to support a continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit by the end of 2030.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Gaaark on Saturday March 07, @08:52PM (4 children)
Yeah, cos we need to put more heat into the atmosphere, putting more junk into space lanes, and waste more fuel putting rich people into space for .... reasons... just so they can say, "Yawn...yeah i did that last year".
Fuck off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @09:09PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 07, @09:09PM
and that stellar MAGAt isn't "congress"
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by khallow on Sunday March 08, @01:01AM (2 children)
Reminds me of my latest journal. I was talking about how to kick start the economic version of evolutionary radiation (high rate of species creation) and people were talking about one-size-fits-all problems like how to get free stuff from robots or nerfing money./billionaires. Here is a classic example. A move into space would open massive new niches for humans and life as a whole. But it has pollution cooties attached so we supposedly can't do it.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @01:25AM
No, it makes zero sense to put ugly bags of mostly water into hard vacuum and high levels of radiation
given the cost/benefit analysis of just not turning Earth into a wasteland for the benefit of the .1%.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday March 08, @07:11AM
If you want to dramatically increase business speciation, give everyone enough currency that they don't have to spend most of their time working just to survive. Then people can put their time and energy into what they want to do. Yes, many would be lazy, but many others would do something productive, and if greater value to society.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday March 08, @03:00PM
How is putting spoiled idiots into space for a 'vacation' opening massive new niches for humans and life as a whole?
Has Elon Musk made my life any better in any way? No. He's making it worse by putting things into space that block astronomical study and create debris.
Has Bill 'I like little girls' Gates made my life better in any way? Hell no... He's why i use linux.
Put a base on the moon and use it to explore our system and beyond... yes.
Put stupid people into space so they can get their jollies? Fuck no... that is a net negative for humans and life as a whole unless they happen to die up there and their bodies sweep clean all the debris left up there.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --