https://www.newscientist.com/article/2516990-would-aliens-do-physics-or-is-science-a-human-invention/
Modern physics offers a remarkable lens on reality. In just over a century, it has decoded the architecture of atoms, traced the early history of the universe and produced laws that seem to hold everywhere, from Earth's crust to distant galaxies. It is tempting to believe that these theories aren't just accurate, but inevitable – that any sufficiently intelligent civilisation would eventually uncover the same truths.
I used to believe that, too. But lately I have started to wonder whether physics is less a window onto universal reality and more of a mirror, reflecting the particular kind of minds we happen to have.
That unsettling thought emerges when you ask a deceptively simple question: would alien scientists, shaped by a different biology or culture, arrive at the same physics that we have? Or might they develop something that works just as well, but looks utterly foreign – built on concepts and assumptions we would struggle to recognise?
This question sits at the heart of my book, Do Aliens Speak Physics?, which imagines various scenarios of first contact, each designed to probe a foundational assumption of modern physics. In developing it – often in conversation with philosophers of science – I have come to realise something surprising: many pillars of physics that feel hardwired may actually be contingent. But recognising that doesn't weaken science. It may be how we make it better.
I've spent my life doing physics. When I am not teaching at the University of California, Irvine, I work at the CERN particle physics laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland, analysing data from the Large Hadron Collider. But a few years ago, conversations with philosophers forced me to revisit a question I hadn't seriously considered since my student days: what is physics, really?
At its core, physics aims to explain how the universe works – not just what we observe, but what lies behind those observations. It looks for patterns, builds models that expose hidden structure and, ideally, distils everything down to a small set of rules from which the rest follows. By that measure, it has been spectacularly successful.
Yet physics never describes the universe in full. It describes carefully chosen versions of it.
Consider predicting the path of a comet. In principle, we could account for every gravitational tug, the slow loss of material as ice sublimates, even the way an irregular shape causes the comet to tumble. In practice, we must decide what to include and what to ignore. There is no single correct model – only models that are good enough for the question at hand.
This is true throughout physics. Even our most precise theories rely on approximations and assumptions that make the mathematics tractable. And it isn't clear that the theories we treat as fundamental really are. They may simply be effective descriptions that work at human scales. There is no guarantee that, by probing nature ever more finely, we will eventually strike bedrock.
If physics depends on choices – about simplification, representation and emphasis – then alien physicists might reasonably make different ones.
Imagine that aliens arrive on Earth. They have mastered interstellar travel and touched down near Paris. We send linguists and scientists to greet them, hoping for a technological windfall. The delegation returns empty-handed.
"They can't share their technology," the lead physicist explains. "Because of what will happen 74 years from today."
The implication is disturbing. These aliens don't experience time as a flowing sequence, but as a complete structure, something navigable rather than endured. Human physics, by contrast, is built on the idea that the present generates the future. Causes precede effects. The universe computes itself forward, moment by moment.
But what if that picture is a human convenience, rather than a cosmic necessity?
We know that any workable physics must obey certain constraints. A universe that allows unrestricted messages from the future quickly collapses into a paradox. But within those limits, the structure of time may be more flexible than we usually admit.
Hints of this already exist in our own theories. Quantum entanglement links distant particles so that measuring one appears to instantaneously fix the state of the other, despite the fact that there can be no information exchanged between them. This alone strains our intuitions. But matters become stranger when relativity enters the picture. Observers moving at different speeds disagree about the order of events. In some frames of reference, one measurement appears to influence another before it occurs.
The standard response is to insist that nothing physically problematic has happened: no faster-than-light signals, no causal contradictions. But that reassurance relies on clinging tightly to a classical notion of causality that quantum mechanics has never fully respected.
Some physicists have taken a more radical approach. In so-called retrocausal interpretations of quantum mechanics, future events are allowed to help shape the present. Measurements don't merely reveal outcomes; they help define them, even backwards in time. The universe no longer computes itself strictly step by step.
If aliens had a radically different construct of time, they might adopt such ideas naturally, rather than treating them as unsettling exceptions. And perhaps we may eventually need to do the same.
Now imagine the aliens invite us aboard their ship for a scientific conference. Earth sends its brightest minds. We present our best theories. The aliens listen politely, then respond.
One group describes a framework that reproduces all known experiments using unfamiliar concepts. A second presents another, incompatible approach. Then a third. Each works. Each is internally consistent. None can be reduced to the others.
Finally, someone asks the obvious question: which one is true?
The aliens seem puzzled. All of them, they say. Why choose?
Human science assumes that competing theories must ultimately fight it out, with only one surviving as the correct description of reality. When multiple explanations fit the data, we design experiments to eliminate all but a single winner.
This strategy is powerful and often effective. But it is a preference, not a logical necessity. Science today often tolerates pluralism more than it admits. Weather forecasting is a striking example. Modern meteorology relies on suites of models, each tuned to different assumptions and scales. These models routinely disagree, and experts decide which to trust depending on context. No single model is treated as the uniquely correct one.
Another example comes from classical mechanics. At school, we learn Newton's laws as a story about forces pushing and pulling objects through space. But the same motions can be derived in a very different way, by tracking how energy flows through a system, or by assuming that nature somehow "chooses" the path that minimises a quantity called “action”. To most physicists, these are just alternative ways of doing the same sums.
Philosophers of science, however, would point out that each framework elevates a different concept to centre stage – force, energy, optimisation – and offers a different account of what, at bottom, is driving the motion. The fact that these pictures cannot be told apart by experiment shows that empirical success alone may not be enough to tell us which account, if any, deserves to be called the "true" one.
This suggests an alternative vision of science – not a march towards a single, final theory, but a toolbox of frameworks, each useful in different situations. Aliens might adopt such an approach from the outset, without ever feeling the need to crown a single description as the truth.
Finally, imagine that aliens arrive by opening a wormhole. The technology is astonishing. Surely they must possess deep insights into gravity, perhaps even quantum gravity.
But what if they don't?
What if their space-bending technology is the result of millions of years of trial and error rather than theoretical understanding? They know how to build it and how to use it, but not why it works – and they may not care.
This sounds implausible only because we are used to thinking of technology as the offspring of science. Historically, the relationship often ran the other way. Humans made steel, glass and antibiotics long before understanding the underlying chemistry or biology. Cathedrals were built before calculus.
The tight coupling between science and technology that we take for granted is a recent and culturally specific achievement.
It is tempting to assume that any intelligent species would be driven to ask "why". But that urge may reflect human psychology rather than a universal feature of intelligence. Other species might value reliability over explanation, or usefulness over understanding. They could build extraordinary technologies without ever developing anything recognisable as physics – not because they failed to take the next step, but because the step never seemed necessary.
These scenarios are speculative. But they point to something easy to forget. Physics is the cumulative result of many human choices: about what counts as an explanation, which inconsistencies matter and which questions are worth asking at all. It reflects our history, our tools and our values as much as it reflects the structure of the universe.
Recognising that doesn't diminish physics. It does the opposite. The more aware we are of the assumptions baked into our theories and methods – about time, causality, truth and explanation – the more freedom we gain to rethink them.
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @10:37AM
These physicists should stick to supermarket mushrooms in future. What a load of nonsense.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @11:04AM
The theory goes: it's fool standing on the back of idiots, then again on fools all the way down. Wait, it could be idiots on fools and then fools all the way down. The possibilities are endless even infinite. Why choose?
by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @02:14PM
Aliens would do alien physics, and that's why we could, theoretically, learn a lot from each other. Development / evolution in a different environment for a long period of time yields different mechanisms, often to the same result, but even if we and the aliens we encounter reach the same ground-truth conclusions, we will inevitably get to those truths via different paths which emphasize clarity and simplicity of different aspects of the common universe we live in.
Then there's biology....
by aafcac on Sunday March 08, @06:41PM
Yes, most likely, the alternatives would be trial and error over an extremely long time/just not developing beyond where evolution takes them. Which considering that tardigrades and some bacteria seem to be able to survive in space for prolonged periods of time, does leave open the possibility that they'd manage to randomly evolve into a species that travels to random other planets and and extremely low chance of them spreading.
More likely though, they'd develop some form of proper physics and reach a bunch of the same conclusions. But, given how much stuff there is that physics can be used for, it likely would include a bunch of stuff we don't know based on which bits were prioritized at which stages.
by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @07:48PM
>manage to randomly evolve into a species that travels to random other planets and and extremely low chance of them spreading.
Interesting question: of all the soups of biological development in all the universe, which are the more successful: Those who "have intelligence" and focus their will and resources on spreading, or those who just blunder into happy accidents of chemistry and physics which enable them to spread "naturally" ?
Looking at the Earth, pre-human industrialization where we started shitting our own bed and not washing the linens, it looks like the "natural spreaders" pretty much owned the Earth with intelligent life forms sort of occupying little niches. I'll wager it's much the same throughout the universe, and that somewhere out there is a bunch of tardigrade-like critters which evolved on a low gravity planet and got knocked into deep space, spreading from one rock to another, metabolizing what they can and reproducing when the opportunity presents. And right behind them, like wolves tracking caribou, is some "intelligent" species that makes a living eating them.
Which is the more successful, prolific, and resilient species: the lions or the gazelles or the grass?
by aafcac on Sunday March 08, @07:59PM
My gut is telling me that it's probably more likely to happen on purpose, just because of the large number of planets that would have to get basic single cell life to begin with, be slammed by meteorites that kick those organisms into space where they eventually land on a planet where the conditions are habitable to start with and support higher levels of life.
Both are pretty low percentage scenarios, but given the possibility that Mars had such life at some point, it's not completely impossible for life to have ultimately jumped from there to Earth in a scenario like that.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @02:49PM
Don't call this physics. This is book-selling. This guy should be doing something useful like debating creationists.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @04:31PM
> This guy should be doing something useful like debating creationists.
This guy should be doing something pointless like debating creationists.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @06:30PM
Thought the snark was obvious... Yes of course debating creationists is useless. But it sells books! Just make sure to wear a bowtie and waistcoast and twiddle your moustache like a real scientist.
by c0lo on Sunday March 08, @11:14AM
The organized matter using <10eV bond energy is not made for the energies/power levels required for deep space travel or spacetime modifications
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @11:17AM
Ah, come on, now. We have barely scratched the surface of radiation shielding technology. We only invented the steam engine recently.
by c0lo on Sunday March 08, @11:41AM
Given that Earth's radiation shield against the cosmic radiation is about 80km of gases, it will be hard to scratch its surface.
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @11:44AM
You're stuck in the chemical rocket mindset. You need to think bigger.
by anubi on Sunday March 08, @11:52AM
I don't think chemical propulsion can work...we will run out of ejecta.
by c0lo on Sunday March 08, @12:12PM
No, I'm literally stuck in the mindset and bodyset of chemical energy that bounds the atoms in a human. And biochemistry works at max 3.1-3.5eV, the integrity of the biology is damaged beyond that.
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @12:16PM
If you can make spacecraft more massive, you can provide enhanced radiological protection (shielding) for the crew. More mass implies better propulsion. The next step towards that is nuclear rockets. I don't mean nukes from the ground to LEO, I mean on-orbit assembly - lifting the components with chemical rockets - and then nuclear power from there to the destination. On-orbit assembly is a problem currently being worked on.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:34PM
I think base camp on the moon is the "new" popular thing right now. It is by far the most logical, for manufacture and launch.
But we have to rethink propulsion entirely. This whole "action-reaction" thing is so primitive. We have to learn to generate and focus mass, like we do radiation, and let that pull us to our destination, and it restores the proper order of the horse and cart.
by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @02:17PM
Earth's biochemistry works at max 3.1-3.5eV, the integrity of our biology is damaged beyond that.
What energy level can digital computers handle? Can we digitize our consciousness? It's a massive undertaking, but likely less massive than 80km of shielding.
by Undefined on Sunday March 08, @02:20PM
Water makes an excellent shield (and excellent fish farm in inner layers, and excellent life-giving resource) as has long been understood as a practical outer layer for space habitats and perhaps sublight spacecraft, given sufficient propulsion capability as we're talking about significant mass. Supralight spacecraft, if possible, may not face the same problems — since we don't know how to do it, we can't really say what it might involve.
Conveniently, cometary bodies would probably be able to provide lots of water without having to lift it out of our gravity well. Given if we ever get to reasonable industrialization of space, that is.
From the net:
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @02:34PM
There's one slight problem with liquid water, and that is conservation of angular momentum. I dare say your spacecraft's physics could become chaotic very quickly. There will be ways of addressing that, I'm sure.
by mhajicek on Sunday March 08, @04:45PM
That's trivial to solve. Just separate it into multiple adjacent tanks
by turgid on Sunday March 08, @04:47PM
How many? How small?
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @05:24PM
Fill the tanks with open cell foam, similar to the foam used in fuel tanks to limit sloshing and also slow the release of fuel in case of accident. One example, https://www.speedwaymotors.com/Fuel-Cell-Anti-Slosh-Safety-Foam-Tank-Baffle-Inserts-14x2x6-Pair,136508.html [speedwaymotors.com]
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Sunday March 08, @08:56PM
Many seem to believe that interstellar travel will always be impossible because we have yet to solve I'll of the engineering problems.
by anubi on Sunday March 08, @11:49AM
Being we consider the universe event granularity in timescales of billions of years, and the granularity of our accomplishments are generally in the order of years, I see your point.
by bzipitidoo on Sunday March 08, @04:01PM
Philosophizing about science and physics, eh? We are in the midst of an extended and unwanted revisiting of "truthiness", courtesy of what is still commonly called conservative politics. This "truthiness" and "alternative facts" is easily seen to be a load of bull and gaslighting stubbornly pushed by these insincere conservatives no matter how much they are shown they wrong and aren't fooling anyone anymore. So I feel a little wary of what this article seems to be saying.
The physicist held up several examples of chaotic systems, such as the orbit of a comet, as evidence that our models are approximations, and therefore that, what? Modeling can never completely perfectly model reality? Is this another "God does not play dice with the universe" sort of complaint? Or is it yet another "A New Kind of Science" moment by yet another physicist who thinks no one has considered stuff that was in fact considered long ago by the first computer scientists? Has the dude never heard of Conway's Game of Life? Never heard of the Halting Problem?
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @04:41PM
He also misses out on civil engineering, from tfa,
> Cathedrals were built before calculus.
No calculus required for basic structural engineering. In an architecture class I was told that the architect (or descendant, for cathedrals that took more than one generation to build) was required to stand inside the building when the internal construction scaffolding was removed. This was a good incentive for very conservative structural design!
by Frosty Piss on Sunday March 08, @05:30PM
Why does Soylent fucking allow paywall articles as primary source? Complete bullshit.
by jelizondo on Sunday March 08, @05:56PM
I use Firefox with NoScript enabled by default, and thus the "paywall" is not there for me at all. Try it.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @06:29PM
There ought to be other ways of looking at things.
Obviously it takes someone who is willing to look outside the box, and probably deal with any amount of ridicule from the scientific status quo. Understanding the physics of our own construction is challenging enough. Developing something that goes against the grain, and dealing with the friction from the rest of the scientific community is no small challenge. Who knows when some radical or seemingly silly theory might not prove legitimate?
https://phys.org/news/2025-06-theory-dimensions-space-secondary-effect.html/ [phys.org]
This is just the most recent example of this sort of theory I have seen. I appreciate people who are trying to break out of the box.
https://arxiv.org/pdf/0812.3869 [arxiv.org]
It is all too easy, to dismiss new or different theories. Much easier than to accept the fact that our own knowledge is limited, and perhaps even flawed in ways we have yet to discover.
Just sayin'