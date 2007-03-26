https://www.siliconrepublic.com/careers/employer-education-experience-ai-expert-leadership-skills-aon
Aon's Joseph Holland discusses how taking the route less travelled can lead you towards the career you were meant to have.
“I wanted to be an architect”, explains Joseph Holland, the director of digital foundations, AI platforms and developer experience, at Aon. That was the plan, however, having completed the Leaving Cert, he found he didn’t have the required CAO points and “suddenly didn’t have a plan anymore”.
“I’d always been into computers and technology though. Even while I was unemployed I was refurbishing old PCs and selling them on. So when a FÁS caseworker mentioned Fastrack into Information Technology (FIT), it caught my attention immediately.”
He was accepted onto the programme and emerged with a QQI-FET level six Advanced Certificate in IT Specific Support and a one-year contract at Kepak Group that soon became permanent.
From there he moved on to Version1 and then Aon, where having spotted a gap whereby there was no developer experience function, he made the case for building one and today is leading the AI platform and developer experience. Along the way he also enrolled at Trinity College Dublin, as a mature student, where he completed his information systems degree.
All that is to say that often, despite having a plan, you don’t always end up going in the direction you thought you would. Professionally, it can take time and research to figure out the best course of action.
“I’m glad I did it,” says Holland, “I picked up useful skills around project management, systems analysis and understanding how technology fits into broader business strategy. But honestly, the experience and track record I’d already built mattered more to every employer than the piece of paper.”
Access to less typical educational and upskilling opportunities is, for Holland, “everything”, as he explains without FIT he likely would have chosen to retake the Leaving Cert, pointing his career in a different trajectory.
He notes, “The traditional system had written me off based on a set of exam results. FIT looked at me differently. What makes programmes like FIT work is the direct connection to industry. You’re not studying theory in isolation. You’re learning skills that employers actually need and you’re getting placed in real workplaces where you can prove yourself.”
Apprenticeships he finds have the power to break down the biggest barriers for young people struggling to get their foot in the door when they don’t have a degree on their CV.
He says, “The tech industry moves fast and it doesn’t particularly care where your qualification came from. It cares whether you can solve problems and keep learning. Alternative pathways are often better at developing those qualities than four years of lectures.”
And part of creating opportunities for young people, he explains, is breaking down harmful myths about alternative educational routes as a vehicle towards a tech-based career.
“The biggest myth is that they are second-best. That if you were good enough, you’d have gone to university. University education has real value and I’m not knocking it. But I’ve worked with people from every educational background over the past 20 years and the route someone took tells you very little about how good they are at their job.”
What matters, he finds, is what the individual has done with their time since. Another pervasive falsehood is that there is a ceiling that you will eventually hit. Holland explains that there is a belief that while you can access an entry-level role through an apprenticeship, once you start looking for a more senior position, you will run into roadblocks.
“I’m a director at a Fortune 500 company. I got my degree years into my career, not before it. The ceiling is artificial and it’s maintained by hiring practices, not by any real limitation in what people from alternative routes can achieve.”
Lastly, he finds that there is also a misconception that alternative routes only lead to technical roles. In Holland’s experience, the skills developed through programmes such as FIT go far beyond coding or networking.
“My own career moved from hands-on infrastructure work to leading enterprise AI strategy and building a new business function. Technology careers are built on continuous learning and the starting point matters far less than people think.”
To that point, Holland urges employers to take a serious look at how tech apprenticeships in particular can create a sturdy talent pipeline, noting many of the skills they come to appreciate, such as curiosity, strong work ethic and a willingness to learn never require a degree.
And to any young person who didn’t get the number of points they needed, or who is sitting in a classroom querying if they are on the right path or if there are indeed alternatives, he wants them to know that there are and he has been there too.
He says, “The education system measures one very narrow type of ability at one very specific moment in your life. It doesn’t define you and it definitely doesn’t predict where you’ll end up. I went from an unemployed school leaver to directing AI platforms at a Fortune 500 while running an animal sanctuary and a music tech start-up.
“Life is broader and stranger and more interesting than any career guidance session will tell you. Programmes like FIT exist because the tech industry needs people who think differently and aren’t afraid to figure things out on the fly. If that sounds like you, there’s a path waiting. You just need to know it’s there.”
(Score: 4, Insightful) by aafcac on Sunday March 08, @07:48PM
What matters is who is cheaper in most cases. It's not like companies typically are willing to pay for either experience or education unless they're forced to.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday March 08, @09:30PM (2 children)
Price matters a lot, at least for lower-mid tier jobs. If you look at the top of the employment pyramid money never seems to be an issue. It's millions upon millions and a never ending stream of perks.
Education? I have found that it's nice. They have not so much cared what I have studied. Some specifics help. But I do not have a computing or engineering degree. Yet I worked in "IT" or with computers (I don't think the word or concept of IT was even a thing, it was just computers). Having a degree in maths probably opens a lot of doors. But I'm not sure. At least it was a foot in the door for a lot of things. I'm not sure having lots of it helps or matters either. I think I might now have to much, as it's a scary long list at this moment. Problem is most "education" isn't important by itself as it ages out quite quickly. What matters is the ability to learn, and an interest in learning. Problem solving. Reading instructions. Not the topic by itself. Nobody really cared or looked at my grades as far as I know.
I think the only once that cared about degrees and in what was when working at some universities. It became more and more important. When I started it was enough to be interested in something to work as a research assistant. Then they liked you to have a degree, so I had to finish that. Then they wanted you to have a masters degree, so I got one of those. Now, and when I left, you almost have to be a PhD to be a research assistant. WTF. That I had a decade plus of experience and publications. Nah. You need the degree. Only place it has mattered as far as I know. OK it does matter where I am now to but they are now paying for my next degree. So I'm employed to get another degree and then work there for at least three years upon completion, also working there during the studies.
Experience. XP is sort of like Education. Nice to have. But do you have it in exactly what they are looking for? Probably not. So it's nice. But I found it to be more vague. They are looking for things like just being able to work with people, be on time, don't be a muppet. Not working specific with certain things.
Contacts. Contacts appear to matter more then anything. Who do you know and do they like you? That seems to count for more then anything else as far as I can see looking back. Friends of friends and their family hooks you up with new work. Your "network" or whatever they like to call it these days. Who do you know and do they like you, I think it's the most important thing. Who can vouch for you in regards to that you are not an idiot.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @09:51PM (1 child)
There's a kind of tipping point between need and want. You need a custodian, there's a broad market to hire from - pick one but don't pay them too much, because there are a hundred others out there who can be just as good of a custodian for you for less money (if you're paying too much.)
Then there's the "want" level of: yes, we need a competent software engineer, but we _want_ this one who has 15 years of experience directly in line with our needs. There may only be 15 or 20 like them in the entire world, and the others are even less available than this one to us. Or... we want someone who looks good in this role and we wanted them by last month, and here's the best we've seen since we started looking a year ago, grab them before we wait another six months and still don't see better.
I got an offer of 96 from a company that wanted me, I had miscommunicated something about another interview I did with a bigger company with better benefits. I explained: sorry, that was this whacked out place that does 4:1 matching on their 401(k), full relocation benefits, 100% covered family medical and dental and.... I don't mind small companies, I _like_ small companies, but with your benefits structure my number is 115. O.K. we'll talk that over and get back with you. Next day 10am: offer for 115 plus fatter stock incentives.
I missed an opportunity to "write my own ticket" with a later employer who very visibly wanted me badly, and over the following six months received a series of fat raises and bonuses because they wanted _me_ - not some rando with my approximate resume credentials. Over the following 18 months there was a virtual shower of raises, bonuses, benefits sweetening... that slowed down eventually, but it was a pleasant surprise after 7 years of tightwad bosses.

(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday March 08, @11:16PM
I'm foggily reading subtext that the company (or your group) is capable of observing individual contributors as the full picture of their capabilities over years, not just as an interchangeable work unit [notalwaysright.com] or during the hiring/probation process. Going further on a limb, it seems like that kind of behavior permeates the corporate (or your group's) culture for it to be so well targeted and overseen for so long. Or you were *REALLY* good in bed. Maybe both!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @09:56PM
I almost view micro credentials as a negative. Not because the person "didn't get a real degree" but, why are they wasting their time chasing little scraps of validation that we all know are too easy to get?
If they show deep dive diversity in continuing education, maybe... but more often I'd rather hear a convincing story of developing a new project with an unfamiliar technology stack, instead of seeing a certificate indicating they paid a modest sum, attended a few lectures (or not) maybe took an exam, and basically wasted a chunk of time getting a piece of paper saying they have demonstrated competency in ... something they should have taught themselves while on the job.

(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday March 08, @10:03PM (1 child)
Well, it's got enough "AI" in it, the answer can only be that what is supposed to matter to employers is the willingness to suck mouthloads upon mouthloads of glorious AI shlong.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 08, @10:56PM
> directing AI platforms at a Fortune 500 while running an animal sanctuary and a music tech start-up.
I always wondered about the guys (and gals) directing AI platforms at our Fortune 500, this ^^^ seems to fit their profiles pretty well.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @10:13PM
> and emerged with a QQI-FET level six Advanced Certificate in IT Specific Support
IT support is kind of the burger-flipper job of the computer industry. Sure, you need burger flip-- er, support reps, but it's hardly a highly-skilled, irreplaceable job.
In the end I guess everyone needs to feel appreciated, and feel like their job is a bit special. idk.. it wouldn't suit me. I've done it, as a part-timer, it was ok for that part of my life - but certainly not a career. It didn't provide me with anything that I didn't already have, it lead to no advancement and the only thing that I gained from it was a paycheck at the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 08, @10:14PM
"Apprenticeships he finds have the power to break down the biggest barriers for young people"
In an era when entry-level jobs are vanishing thanks to robo-coders?