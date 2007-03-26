Free beer is great. Securing the keg costs money:
Open source registries are in financial peril, a co-founder of an open source security foundation warned after inspecting their books. And it's not just the bandwidth costs that are killing them.
"The problem is they don't have enough money to spend on the very security features that we all desperately need to stop being a bunch of idiots and installing fu when it's malware," said Michael Winser, a co-founder of Alpha-Omega, a Linux Foundation project to help secure the open source supply chain.
Winser spoke at FOSDEM this year, in a talk we dropped in on virtually.
Trusted registries are widely treated as a key component of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - driven supply chain security efforts, one of the main approaches promoted for securing open source software. Rule one: Get your open source packages from a trusted source.
Yet many of these registries operate on razor-thin margins, relying on non-continuous funding from grants, donations, and in-kind resources.
Google and Microsoft kicked in an initial $5 million to launch Alpha-Omega in 2022 under the Open Source Security Foundation.
And the first thing Winser noticed when he ramped up operations was that open source registries are all dirt poor. All the major registries are facing the same issue: They're experiencing exponential growth, even though their investment in infrastructure and people remains flat.
"We're living on borrowed time," he warned.
"One of the problems that people have is they actually conflate open source software and open source infrastructure," Winser said.
Open source software itself is free to use, and its costs don't increase the more people use it. The costs of registries to hold all open source applications and libraries, however, do indeed keep increasing with greater usage.
Packages don't go away. Collections just grow larger and larger. And AI is now adding to the pile at a considerable clip.
[...] In a follow-up LinkedIn exchange after this article had posted, Winser estimated it could cost $5 million to $8 million a year to run a major registry the size of Crates.io, which gets about 125 billion downloads a year. And this number wouldn't include any substantial bandwidth and infrastructure donations (Like Fastly's for Crates.io).
Adding to that bill is the growing cost of identifying malware, the proliferation of which has been amplified through the use of AI and scripts. These repositories have detected 845,000 malware packages from 2019 to January 2025 (the vast majority of those nasty packages came to npm).
[...] The good news may be that "Registries are effective monopolies. They own the name space," as Winser put it.
But as monopolies, their hold is tenuous at best, because "the cost of spinning up an alternative, crappy registry, is effectively zero," he added.
Winser went through the various ways of covering expenses, though none, he calculated, could fully defray expenses.
[...] Yet the costs Winser was most concerned about are not bandwidth or hosting; they are the security features needed to ensure the integrity of containers and packages.
Alpha-Omega underwrites a "distressingly" large amount of security work around registries, he said. It's distressing because if Alpha-Omega itself were to miss a funding round, a lot of registries would be screwed.
[...] Winser did not offer a solution, though he suggested the key is to convince the corporate bean counters to consider paid registries as "a normal cost of doing business and have it show up in their opex as opposed to their [open source program office] donation budget."
[...] Money is a rarely discussed aspect of open source. The software is just supposed to be like free beer, right?
Hospitals, universities, and museums are all nonprofits, yet they still charge for services. In fact it is good practice; otherwise people will abuse the system. But in open source, the idea of payment remains taboo.
Open source may indeed be like free beer, but no one enjoys their frothy lager served chock full of parasites and bacteria. So maybe we all should get used to ponying up at the bar.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by KritonK on Monday March 09, @06:51AM
Um, what are "Open Source Registries"? I've never heard about them, even though I use open source software all the time. I get my software from the repositories of the distributions that I use, plus a few well-known third party repositories, such as EPEL for Red Hat or Packman for OpenSUSE. Or is that a Windows thing?
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Monday March 09, @07:06AM
Once again Go's creators shows their foresight. Go doesn't use a single registry monopoly so does not suffer from this problem.
(inb4 Go isn't perfect. No it's not but it has a lot of really insightful design decisions. By contrast, a language, like say Rust, has a ton of questionable design decisions, like using a central registry.)
