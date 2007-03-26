Claude Code deletes developers' production setup, including its database and snapshots — 2.5 years of records were nuked in an instant

Story has a happy ending of sorts, but should serve as a cautionary tale.

Everyone loves a good story about agent bots gone wrong, and those often come with a bit of schadenfreude towards our virtual companions. Sometimes, though, the errors can be attributed to improper supervision, as was the case of Alexey Grigorev, who was brave enough to detail how he got Claude Code to wipe years' worth of records on a website, including the recovery snapshots.

The story begins when Grigorev wanted to move his website, AI Shipping Labs, to AWS and have it share the same infrastructure as DataTalks.Club. Claude itself advised against that option, but Grigorev considered it wasn't worth the hassle or cost of keeping two separate setups.

Gregory uses Terraform, an infrastructure management utility that can create (or destroy) entire setups, including networks, load balancing, databases, and, naturally, the servers themselves. He had Claude run a Terraform plan to set up the new website, but forgot to upload a vital state file that contains a full description of the setup as it exists at any moment in time.