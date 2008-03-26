Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

In 1985 Maxell Built a Bunch of Life-Size Robots for its Bad Floppy Ad

posted by hubie on Tuesday March 10, @09:29AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://buttondown.com/suchbadtechads/archive/maxell-life-size-robots/

The idea of robots literally eating your precious and portable files must have been far more terrifying than it was exciting that Maxell's 5.25" disks were on some Michelin-rated menu of computer hardware.

That could be oil in their glasses but it sure looks like white wine. And what, they're going to season their floppy appetizer with table salt? Pick a lane, Maxell!

The ad above was a massive departure from Maxell's previous "Gold Standard" campaigns, those with their rainbow prisms and racecar disks. The restaurant ad seems like it had a lot more money behind it too, showing up in several issues of PC Mag, Personal Computer, and Byte throughout 1985 and 1986. It is not hard to find online or in print, whether on eBay, WorthPoint, or in a frame at a Value Village in Ottawa.

Despite its enduring popularity, this was actually the worst showing of what would go on to be a campaign so good that it wound up in a museum. Because, yes, Maxell's dollar-store C-3PO was, in fact, a life-size prop. And far from lonely.

Original Submission


«  Sam Altman Wonders: Should the Government Nationalize AGI? | Indigenous Peoples in the Amazon and Australia Share Some Ancestry  »
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
In 1985 Maxell Built a Bunch of Life-Size Robots for its Bad Floppy Ad | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)