We now have a full year of data for the Cybertruck, and a strange preponderance of headlines about Cybertrucks exploding into flames, including several fatalities. That's more than enough data to compare to the Ford Pinto, a car so notoriously combustible that it has become a watchword for corporate greed.

Let's start with the data summary, then we'll do a deep dive.

TL;DR: The CyberTruck is 17 times more likely to have a fire fatality than a Ford Pinto

With that maddening statistic out of the way, let's dive into the numbers.

Here's the table, with all sources linked below.

CyberTruck and Ford Pinto Fire Fatalities

+--------------------------+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+

| Vehicle Model | Total Units | Reported Fire | Fatality Rate |

| | | Fatalities | (Per 100,000 units) |

+--------------------------+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+

| Tesla Cybertruck | 34,438 | 5 | 14.52 |

| Ford Pinto (1971-1980) | 3,173,491 | 27 | 0.85 |

+--------------------------+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+