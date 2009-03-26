from the pinky-swear dept.
With no enforcement and questionable economics, it may not make a difference:
On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that a large collection of tech companies had signed on to what it's calling the Ratepayer Protection Pledge. By agreeing, the initial signatories—Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI—are saying they will pay for the new generation and transmission capacities needed for any additional data centers they build. But the agreement has no enforcement mechanism, and it will likely run into issues with hardware supplies. It also ignores basic economics.
Other than that, it seems like a great idea.
The agreement is quite simple, laying out five points. The key ones are the first three: that the companies building data centers pledge to pay for new generating capacity, either building it themselves or paying for it as part of a new or expanded power plant. They'll also pay for any transmission infrastructure needed to connect their data centers and the new supply to the grid and will cover these costs whether or not the power ultimately gets used by their facilities.
The companies also pledge to consider allowing the local grid to use on-site backup generators to handle emergency power shortages affecting the community. They will also hire and train locally when they build new data centers.
The agreement suggests that these promises will protect American consumers from price hikes due to the expansion of data centers and will somehow "lower electricity costs for consumers in the long term." How that will happen is not specified.
Also missing from the agreement is any sort of enforcement mechanism. If a company decides to ignore the agreement, the worst it is guaranteed to suffer is bad publicity, something these companies already have experience handling. That said, Trump has been known to resort to blatantly illegal tactics to pressure companies to conform to his wishes, so ignoring the agreement carries risks.
[...] As recent coverage has made clear, most of the companies plan to handle (or are already handling) the added power demand with natural-gas-generating equipment. But there's a limited supply of such equipment; various sources quote wait times of up to seven years. That's longer than even the planned timeline for a new nuclear power plant. While there's likely to be some expanded manufacturing capacity due to the surging demand, the companies that build gas turbines will be very hesitant to invest in meeting demand that is likely to be transient.
Even if they did, basic economics indicate that expanded use of this fuel would raise consumer costs, as it would mean more competition for the supply of natural gas used either directly by consumers for heating or by grid operators that supply consumers with electricity. That will likely force utilities to meet demand with plants that are rarely used at present, typically because those plants are less efficient and more expensive to run.
[...] So it's very unlikely that data center builders will be able to meet the added demands with natural gas. Even if they could, it would shift costs onto consumers unless we somehow scaled natural gas production to match while keeping overseas consumers from buying the excess.
Are there alternatives? We haven't built any coal plants in decades, and many of the ones still in operation are reaching their normal end-of-life points; the electricity they produce is also expensive relative to the alternatives. It's highly unlikely that anyone would invest in new coal plants given the cost and environmental consequences.
Nuclear is a questionable option. There are plans to restart a couple of shuttered plants—the secretary of energy is holding a press conference at one at Indian Point in New York on Friday, suggesting further efforts in that regard. But there simply aren't enough shuttered plants to make a difference. The administration is promoting small modular nuclear power and hopes to have some test reactors built within the next few years. But it will likely take considerably longer than that before they can be widely deployed.
That leaves a combination of solar and batteries as one of the most viable alternatives, although it's still more expensive than most natural gas plants at present. That combination is already being installed at record paces—solar output in the US has grown by over 30 percent for two years in a row. It's not clear how much faster we could be installing them, and in any case, it's clear that the administration doesn't view them as a solution. The announcement specifically takes a shot at policies favoring renewable energy, saying, "President Trump terminated the job-killing 'Green New Scam,' ended massive taxpayer subsidies for unreliable energy sources, and rescinded the Biden Administration's anti-American energy regulations."
Whatever is built will also face the general challenge that transmission remains a huge problem, with many proposed power plants waiting in the queue for years for interconnects to the wider grid.
Supplying the data center boom with power in a way that's minimally disruptive to the wider public will be an extremely difficult challenge. Dismissing it with a toothless agreement that hopes the companies involved will solve all the problems is not cause for optimism that we're prepared to meet that challenge.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @02:59PM (2 children)
Higher costs to companies are always passed down to the rest of us in one way or another. It's a one way street.
And besides, a "pledge"? From these people? To President Epstein? Please! And does it cover water and noise issues?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @07:18PM
It's almost perfectly designed to create partisan gridlock and spend years in court, meanwhile nothing changes and all parties involved make out like bandits.
How could this possibly be expected from a man who's done precisely this all his life???
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday March 12, @02:29PM
It's actually a perfect deal for Trump, he gets to announce the great deal he's made, and how great he is, best deal ever, did I mention what a great deal it is? In practice nothing changes, but he gets credit for the great deal he's made and gets to move on to making the next great deal.
It's the perfect way to deal with him. Heck, I'd be doing that if I was some megacorporation wanting to get away with the sort of thing that megacorporations would otherwise fail to get away with.
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Wednesday March 11, @03:24PM (2 children)
All the gulf state cash that was flooding the bubble is a bit blocked up right now
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @05:26PM
Money isn't a problem. The Federal Reserve will just print what they need. SNAFU
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 11, @09:41PM
Oil Supply Risks Mount as Iran Lays Mines in Strait of Hormuz [oilprice.com]
Oil Supply Risks Mount as Iran Lays Mines in Strait of Hormuz [oilprice.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Barenflimski on Wednesday March 11, @03:37PM (3 children)
A pledge? These guys aren't boy scouts. Pretty sure the shareholders get the last word.
(Score: 2) by owl on Wednesday March 11, @05:17PM
You can see how this will play out. The response from the various AI DC companies will be:
(Score: 4, Informative) by mcgrew on Wednesday March 11, @06:12PM
Exactly what I came here to say. There isn't a CEO of any corporation I know of that isn't a lying, thieving, cheat; all as bad as the convicted fraudster in the White House.
The reason Trump wants a pledge is because he knows people are stupid enough to believe it, especially when the PiggiesTM* mainstream media (the people who want to build and own the data centers own the mainstream media) hammer it into fools' brains daily. Note: the people who own mainstream media also own "social" media and although government can't legally restrict your speech, Musk can on Twitter, Zuckerbird can on Fakebook, and China can on Tick Tok (ticks are sneaky little bastards who suck your blood and spread disease). And since Musk and Zuckerberg and their class control the government with "campaign contributions", well...
A pledge is meaningless. We need LAWS, with sharp teeth.
And thank God for sites like S/N.
*John Lennon was a genius [youtube.com]
Why do the mainstream media act as if Donald Trump isn't a pathological liar with dozens of felony fraud convictions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @07:22PM
A pledge is one more than thoughts and prayers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Fnord666 on Wednesday March 11, @03:54PM (4 children)
And there it is. What a shit show.
Or the apropos modern adaptation
(Score: 5, Insightful) by owl on Wednesday March 11, @05:21PM (2 children)
True, but this agreement is doing exactly what it was designed to do. This agreement is meant only to do one thing. To convince his low-information magat supporters that he has lowered their electricity bills so they don't revolt and stop supporting him. And from their mental capacity level, this agreement is enough that when they get next months power bill, and it is $75 more than last months bill, they will think they got a cost savings because der leader said he had done something to lower their power bills.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 11, @06:22PM
+1 Insightful. Maybe that's how (non/electrical :0) power works -- when your support base demands something, dilute the message and pass it up to the power providers?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday March 11, @06:32PM
Gas prices are lower.
Electricity prices will be lower.
Medication prices are going to be reducing by 1,400 to 1,500%.
Groceries (what a quaint, archaic, word) have not gone up.
"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears."
Love Trump!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 11, @06:19PM
Oh please. What kind of power or requirements could the United States federal or even state government *possibly* exert or demand, over private corporations operating under the auspices of the United States? That's just silly.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Revek on Wednesday March 11, @03:57PM (3 children)
Trump doesn't that he is dealing with the same personality types as him. They will tell any lie knowing they never plan on keeping their word.
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 11, @06:13PM
You hinted at it in the last sentence. He and they "pledge" something, and "plan" something different. The government asking you to "pledge" sounds like soft power, and asking to "plan" for power generation sounds more like regulation.
(Score: 4, Informative) by mcgrew on Wednesday March 11, @06:25PM
He knows, HE'S ONE OF THEM!!! Liars and thieves think everybody lies and steals and that if they don't they're fools. He was born wealthy with three million in the bank at age three. He is NOT one of us! He has never had to worry abour losing a job, or finding a job, or the price of anything. He actually does believe that the word "affordability" is a hoax because nothing has ever been unaffordabe to him!
Fools don't comprehend that it isn't black vs white, or Republican vs Democrat, or the other societal divisions in America, the Donald Trumps and Jeff Bezoses of the world deliberately start these divisions so you will be blind to their fucking you over.
Look at who Trump chose for his cabinet, all billionaires. All evil.
Why do the mainstream media act as if Donald Trump isn't a pathological liar with dozens of felony fraud convictions?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 11, @09:49PM
Correct
Trump doesn't what?
Know? - it makes no difference what Trump knows
Say or believe? Would make sense, but it's in the same bucket as "know" - two weeks from now, it becomes irrelevant anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by VLM on Wednesday March 11, @07:05PM (3 children)
I realize this is a prayer topic for TDS victims. However, here's some actual data:
https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2025/10/24/what-we-know-about-energy-use-at-us-data-centers-amid-the-ai-boom/ [pewresearch.org]
The MBA people who love extending exponential growth charts into infinity seem to claim "Average monthly electricity bill for US Households" was about a flat line at $114 until covid 2019 era now we've started our hyperinflationary climb and its $142.
https://www.bls.gov/data/inflation_calculator.htm [bls.gov]
Claims $114 in 2019 would be equivalent to $141 in 2024.
So far, assuming AI data centers are the only effect, electric bills have exploded for Americans from $141 to $142 as of 2024. Damn that AI damn the soulless silicon souls. ONE WHOLE DOLLAR! Why get a couple of those together and you could buy maybe two coffees per year.
I am not seeing an explosive growth in my electric bill, far from it, I only see the apocalypse quotes from propaganda outlets not my power bills. Note I live in a red state, thank god every day. I'm sure life only gets worse every day in blue states LOL.
Another data point no one seems to want to discuss is there's no way to turn the electricity into heat. The market is fried and consumers have lost access to memory and hard drives and GPUs and probably more to come.
No one can seem to explain why electric bills would go up if 200 watts of GPU that would have been shipped to my house is now shipped to a datacenter and run there. If a GW of GPU were shipped to the USA per week, wrt generating capacity what does it matter if the delivery address is a data center or my house? No one seems to know.
No one can seem to explain why if no equipment is available, data centers will magically use 50% more electricity in a couple years. Doing what with equipment that isn't delivered, isn't manufactured, and isn't shipped here due to wars, tariffs, or any other reason, might I ask? Are they just going to install space heaters in the data centers to meet a metric of burning those KWh?
Someone has not told the MBAs that you can't burn a couple KW in a rack of GPUs if no one will sell you the GPUs. There's more than a little "Emperor has no clothes" going on.
Now all we need is for China to get around to invading Taiwan to totally shut down the supply.
Using the oil we can't get from the middle east anymore to ship the GPUs that aren't being made anymore to datacenters that aren't built yet and probably won't be built anyway, so companies that can't make any money will have products that don't work that no one wants and no one wants to pay for. OK so that means we have to build power stations ... why exactly?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 11, @09:37PM
> I am not seeing an explosive growth in my electric bill,
Of course not, and I'm not seeing any new giga-data-centers in your neighborhood either. One place where (so I've heard) the electric bills are going up now, is around Washington DC, where there is a lot of data center construction.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Wednesday March 11, @09:55PM
FTFY
Large US Grid Lacks Capacity for Data Centers, Watchdog Says [thebusinessdownload.com]
US power use to beat record highs in 2026 and 2027 as AI use surges, EIA says [reuters.com]
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Wednesday March 11, @10:11PM
Eg to power the aluminium smelters required for the MIC churning out aircrafts to be used in compulsive wars.
If the AI bubble bursts after the energy production and transport is set in place, the result will be a drop in energy prices. Maybe give them as much rope as they need to hang themselves?
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford