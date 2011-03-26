https://arstechnica.com/ai/2026/03/are-consumers-doomed-to-pay-more-for-electricity-due-to-data-center-buildouts/
Big Tech is set to agree to build its own power plants for data centers and shield consumers from rising electricity costs, but companies face daunting logistical obstacles to delivering on the pledge championed by President Donald Trump.
At a White House event on Wednesday, executives from Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, xAI, Oracle, and OpenAI are due to sign the pledge to supply their own power instead of relying on a grid connection.
Trump hailed the plan in his State of the Union speech last week, promising US consumers that "no one's prices will go up" as a result of "energy demand from AI data centers."
But industry executives have suggested the commitment will not be binding, while experts warn it is likely impossible to fully insulate consumers from the extra power demand coming from the vast expansion of data centers to run AI.
"Regardless of how these data centers connect, behind the meter or as part of the network, you're going to increase demand," said Ari Peskoe, director at Harvard Law School's Electricity Law Initiative.
Independent power supplies for data centers most often come from gas turbines, which are in short supply and not always designed to provide continuous power. "We still need more of these turbines," Peskoe added.
Trump's pressure on big data center operators comes in response to consumer backlash and political pressure over rising power bills.
On the campaign trail in 2024, Trump pledged to cut energy bills in half within a year of taking office.
In reality, residential electricity costs rose by 6 percent nationwide in February, compared with a year before, according to the US Energy Information Administration.
States such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which have clusters of data centers, reported bigger increases at 16 percent and 19 percent respectively.
Natural gas prices, extreme weather, and the need to upgrade aging grid infrastructure have all contributed to higher costs—after decades of low investment in power plants and transmission lines. The hit to energy supplies from Trump's war against Iran could add to the problem.
Critics of data centers say they are increasing energy bills by adding to demand. US data center power demand will more than triple by 2035, rising from almost 35 gigawatts in 2024 to 106 GW, according to data from BloombergNEF.
To avoid political backlash and waits of up to four years for grid connections, tech companies are already building their own power supplies for many new data centers.
Nearly three-quarters of planned generation equipment for data centers is natural gas fired, according to energy research firm Cleanview, which is tracking 56 GW of projects across the US.
Wednesday's pledge would see tech companies expand these efforts to prevent higher power costs being pushed on to customer bills.
Josh Price, director of energy and utilities at strategy firm Capstone, said Big Tech was "trying to push back against the narrative that they're the bad guy."
But the boom in data center building is already pushing the limits of the supply chain for power generation, making it difficult for companies to meet their commitment to Trump.
Competition for gas turbines is fierce, with waits as long as seven years for new orders.
Turbine-maker GE Vernova said it would expand production by 25 percent, and Mitsubishi Power announced plans to double its output over the next two years. But manufacturers have been cautious about expanding capacity, and it may not be enough to meet booming demand.
Two-thirds of gas projects in development in the US have not announced a turbine manufacturer, according to Global Energy Monitor.
The price of gas turbines has risen sharply, and greater competition from tech companies will mean higher costs for utilities and industrial customers who also need generating capacity—costs that could still be passed on to ratepayers.
To overcome shortages, data centers are increasingly relying on alternatives. Companies, including Google and Microsoft, have also struck deals to reopen nuclear power plants, but these plans will take years to deliver.
In the near term, companies are using options such as reciprocal engines and diesel generators. Experts point out that these power sources, as well as ordinary gas turbines, are not designed to provide the kind of continuous power needed by data centers.
"They say, 'we have documented evidence that these can run 90 percent of the time'... But that's not the average use case," said Jigar Shah, an energy investor and former Department of Energy official.
Keeping these data centers, and their power supplies, operational for decades would also present challenges around securing spare parts and qualified technicians, he added.
Shah said: "The level of ineptitude by which the data center companies are sleepwalking into major problems just seems shocking for trillion-dollar companies."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Thursday March 12, @05:24AM (5 children)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @08:31AM (1 child)
We? What are we, a planned economy which killed the Free Market Fairy?
Fairy who is not to be awaken unless the demand is driving the prices up so that the competition finally see an opportunity to enter the market and compete, so that the prices go back down?
(Score: 1, Troll) by PiMuNu on Thursday March 12, @09:37AM
Smells like socialism to me...
Ma, get the gurrnn.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 12, @12:33PM (2 children)
It's a "problem to solve" one that the "other side" would screw up with incompetency and graft.
Whether consumers pay for all this power through direct subsidy of the power generation, taxes via tax breaks for the power users, or price hikes on the goods and services the power is supporting the creation of, the constant to keep your eye on is: are the consumers themselves gaining economic power through this transition, or losing it.
It's not even that one citizen one vote is less powerful than one dollar one vote, the dollars to influence political choices don't come from gross income, they come from discretional income after taxes and necessary expenses. That's the true danger of UBI, it gives the masses more discretionary control of their earnings. While this transition from a human powered economy to an energy powered economy continues, if the humans don't retain their political power, they will continue to be subject to the whims of the tiny minority who control the energy and the energy powered machines
Looking back from 2300, the 1950s-2050s may appear as a nostalgic blip in time when most people could control their own big fuel/energy powered machines, like automobiles, and even whole home heat pumps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @07:50PM
But I got maa guuun so democracy's safe.
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Thursday March 12, @07:52PM
If it changes (especially if it's something that you want to change), then it's not a constant (and you aren't treating it as a constant either).
Data centers are consumers too. When will you be fair to them too?
If this were important to most people, then they would do it already.
Then they went on UBI and lost that freedom.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by corey on Thursday March 12, @06:53AM (6 children)
And here’s the answer: yep.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @08:35AM
Are you sure? I mean, it can be "Yes" or "Of course" or "Affirmative" or "Elementary, my dear Watson"
(Score: 5, Funny) by epitaxial on Thursday March 12, @11:14AM (1 child)
But they all gathered around the orange one and promised to pay for it! They promised!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @07:52PM
1 promise is less than 1 thoughts and prayers so try doing that next time
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 12, @01:56PM (1 child)
whaaaa I thought when the headline was a question the answer was always "no". Did that change?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 12, @05:07PM
Nah yeah, mate.
To be precise [wikipedia.org], "can " != "must"
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Thursday March 12, @08:35PM
My first thought was, "I don't think Betteridge's law applies to this one."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 12, @01:11PM (2 children)
It's not enough to get a promise to build their own power generation. They should be required to build 200% of their expected power needs. Just like a solar farm, you hook it to the grid, and the power company pays you for power you contribute, and charge you a much higher rate for power you take from the grid. The engineers will quickly figure out how to always contribute at least a little bit to the grid, and never take from the grid. 200% guarantees a cushion, not only for planned expansion, but for maintenance and other down time.
Extra benefit? The grid is more stable as a result of more power sources contributing. No data center need contribute a truly significant amount of power in an emergency, but collectively, all those little bits will work to stabilize the system. (except maybe for Texas, where they insist on remaining independent of common sense)
We're gonna be able to vacation in Gaza, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and maybe Minnesota soon. Incredible times.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 12, @05:28PM
> They should be required to build 200% of their expected power needs.
Imagine that, Runaway promoting regulation! Glad to see you root for the winning team at least some of the time.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday March 12, @06:00PM
That's a common scam, it's the same sort of thing when it comes to the merger requests that are pinkie swears that the company won't do certain things for a period of time, but without any actual enforcement. And that's after they completely ignore the impact that the merger has on customer choice and ability to influence the markets by choosing less terrible options.